Moody's places JCDecaux's ratings on review for downgrade

Madrid, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 long term issuer rating
of JCDecaux S.A. ("JCDecaux" or "the company"), the
world's largest outdoor advertising company. Concurrently,
Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 instrument
rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by JCDecaux.
The review follows the company's announcement[1] that it expects
first quarter 2020 revenues to decline more than the -10%
guidance disclosed at its full year results presentation. In addition,
the company now expects that second quarter 2020 revenue will be much
worse than the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, with
countries such as Italy, Spain, France, some US states
and UK implementing a total or partial lockdown of residents. The
company will release its second quarter 2020 guidance on May 12th,
2020. In addition, the company has decided to cancel the
2019 dividend payment to both strengthen its liquidity and enhance its
financial flexibility in order to take advantage of market opportunities.
The majority of the cash savings from the dividend cut will be used for
the acquisition of a 23% equity stake in Chinese out-of-home
player Clear Media Limited, announced [2] on 31 March 2020.
"We are placing JCDecaux's ratings on review for downgrade
because we expect that the spread of the Coronavirus across most of the
company's key markets will have a material impact on its operating
and financial performance," says Agustin Alberti, Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for JCDecaux.
"While we expect a recovery once the social distancing measures
implemented so far in many countries are lifted, the longer the
current situation lasts, the higher the impact on JC Decaux's
credit metrics and liquidity," adds Mr Alberti.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In 2020, Moody's expects a substantial reduction in the company's
profits due to the unprecedented global disruption generated by the Coronavirus
outbreak.
The confinement of more than 2.6 billion people around the world,
with all relevant countries within the company's geographical footprint
implementing a total or partial lockdown of residents, is translating
in heavy declines of audiences in all business segments (transport,
street furniture and billboards).
While in the recent past, growth in outdoor advertising has outperformed
overall advertising, in the current environment, with populations
restricted to move outside of their homes, outdoor feels the impact
more than other advertising options, contributing to significant
volume and price pressure for JCDecaux's activities.
Given JCDecaux's high operating leverage, Moody's expects
a substantial reduction in the company's profits and a deterioration
of credit metrics in 2020, while the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain.
While the decision to cancel its €125 million planned dividend payment
for the 2019 fiscal year is positive, the cash savings will be mostly
used to finance the acquisition of a 23% stake in Clear Media Limited,
the largest operator of bus shelter advertising panels in China,
for a total amount of HK$ 887 million, equivalent to around
€100 million.
Moody's acknowledges JCDecaux's intention to implement measures to mitigate
expected revenue decline by cutting discretionary spend and capex,
introducing temporary unemployment measures, reducing employee hours
and introducing voluntary salary reduction. In addition,
the company has engaged in conversations with airports, cities,
transport authorities around the world to receive support with measures
such as the suspension of the minimum annual guarantee payment obligation,
the adjustment of the base rent calculation, or the revenue share
percentage.
The review process will focus on (1) the extent and severity of the coronavirus
outbreak and macroeconomic downturn on the company's profitability
and leverage, (2) other measures being taken by the company to alleviate
pressures on credit metrics, and (3) the assessment of the company's
liquidity profile under the current unprecedented trading conditions.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising sector,
where JCDecaux operates, is one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on JCDecaux of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are currently on review for downgrade.
Prior to placing the rating on review, Moody's said that upward
rating pressure could develop if the company maintains (1) its strong
operational track record, in combination with its ongoing solid
organic revenue growth; (2) sustained improvements in its reported
operating margin, towards the mid-20s in percentage terms;
and (3) Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt well above 25% on
a sustained basis, along with improved clarity on its acquisition
strategy.
Prior to placing the rating on review, Moody's said that negative
pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) the company reports operating
performance significantly and sustainably below Moody's expectations;
or (2) there is a material deterioration in the company's debt protection
metrics, such that its Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt declines
below 20% on a sustained basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: JCDecaux S.A.
On Review for Downgrade:
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, JCDecaux S.A.
is a global outdoor advertising company, with activities in street
furniture (advertising panels on bus shelters, free-standing
panels and kiosks), transport and billboard advertising.
JCDecaux generated adjusted revenue (that is, by applying proportionate
consolidation for companies under joint control) of €3,890
million and an adjusted operating margin of €792 million in 2019.
