Moody's places Joye Media's ratings on review for upgrade

Madrid, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for upgrade the Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Joye Media S.L. ("Joye" or "the company"), the parent entity above the restricted group that owns Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L. ("Imagina"), a leading global integrated international sports, media and entertainment group.

Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for upgrade the ratings of the €300 million backed senior secured first lien term loan (TLA), the €380 million backed senior secured term loan (TLB) and the €60 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility issued by Invictus Media S.A. ("Invictus") and Imagina. Moody's has also placed on review for upgrade the ratings of the €180 million backed senior secured second lien facility issued by Invictus. The outlook was changed to ratings under review from negative for all entities.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's has placed Joye's ratings on review for upgrade following the announcement on June 8, 2022 [1] of the agreement reached by the company and its creditors to refinance its financial debt. The agreement includes a €620 million capital increase, subscribed by the company's majority shareholder, Southwind Group, with the majority of these funds earmarked to repay debt.

The equity injection is a financial policy/governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

The review process will focus on the analysis of the terms and conditions of the refinancing, as well as the company's strategy and growth expectations following the implementation of a more sustainable capital structure. The process is subject to the satisfactory review of the annual audited accounts for the years 2020 and 2021, which have not yet been published.

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that upward pressure on the ratings could arise if a more sustainable financial structure is put in place and the company restores its liquidity.

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that downward rating pressure could materialise if recovery prospects for creditors are lower than those assumed in the Caa2 CFR and the Caa1 first lien instrument ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ca-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2

..Issuer: Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

..Issuer: Invictus Media S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently C

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Invictus Media S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Joye Media S.L. (Joye) is the ultimate holding company of Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L. (Imagina), a leading integrated international media group with operations in sports rights management, audiovisual services and content production. It is present in more than 150 countries and employs more than 6,600 people. In 2021, Joye reported revenue and normalised EBITDA of €1.2 billion and €168 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release published by Mediapro on June 8, 2022: https://prensa.mediapro.tv/eng/press.php

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

