Moody's places Kohl's senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed Kohl's Corporation's ("Kohl's") Baa2 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade reflects that Kohl's revenue and operating performance is expected to lag its peers when compared to 2019 levels. The review will consider its recent downward earnings revision which anticipates sales to decline 5-6% in 2022 despite the continued rollout of Sephora and for operating margins in the 4.2% to 4.5% range reflecting its need to reduce excess inventories which will pressure gross margins. Moody's believes that the company's competitive profile remains pressured despite its major initiatives to attract new customers which is could temper long term growth. The action also considers that Kohl's leverage is elevated above the level appropriate for a Baa2 rating. The company's stated leverage is well above its target of adjusted debt to EBITDAR (as defined by Kohl's) of 2.5x as Kohl's completes an $500 million accelerated share repurchase program despite negative free cash in the first half of 2022.

Moody's review for possible downgrade will focus on the company's ongoing strategies to stabilize market share as revenues remain below 2019 levels. It will also focus on its ability to enhance and improve its competitive position and its ability to expand operating margins. The review will also take into consideration the implications of its accelerated share repurchase program and its ongoing financial policies.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require Kohl's to continue to realize consistent operating performance that reflects its ability to maintain or grow its market position with excellent liquidity. Quantitatively, this would also require that the company achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times, an EBIT margin approaching 10% and EBIT/Interest sustained above 4.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences deterioration in its operating performance or a weakening of its market position. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial strategy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA were sustained above 3.25 times, or EBIT/Interest is sustained below 3.0x.

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Kohl's Corporation is a leading department store retailer with 1,162 stores in the US. Total revenue is approximately $18.9 billion for the LTM period ended July 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

