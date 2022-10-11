Moody's places Kosmos Energy's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s (Kosmos) or (Kosmos Energy) ratings under review for downgrade, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured notes. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable.

The review of Kosmos Energy's ratings was triggered by the increased credit risks of Ghana, where more than 50% of Kosmos Energy's production is concentrated today. Moody's downgraded the Government of Ghana's long-term ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 and placed its ratings on review for further downgrade. For additional information on the Ghana rating action, please refer to the related Press Release: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Ghanas-rating-to-Caa2-and-places-it-on--PR_469810.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Kosmos Energy Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kosmos Energy Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While Kosmos Energy has benefitted from higher energy prices and increased production volumes in 2022, Ghana's sovereign credit story has deteriorated considerably due to various macro-economic factors. Kosmos generated $290 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2022, reduced debt, and reduced absolute debt by approximately $400 million and net leverage to 1.6x at mid-year 2022. The company has improved its liquidity and funding position to support its growth projects through 2023. Ghana on the other hand, is grappling with high domestic price inflation, a sharp devaluation in its currency, increased US dollar denominated debt obligations and high refinancing risks increasing the country's risk of a potential debt restructuring or a default. Consequently, the elevated sovereign credit risk will continue to weigh heavily on Kosmos Energy's ratings over the near to medium term.

Kosmos Energy's B2 CFR reflects its majority production in offshore Ghana, improving financial leverage, substantial ongoing capital spending requirements involving the phased Tortue LNG development project, significant debt amortization obligations starting in 2025, and somewhat complex corporate and capital structure. The rating also considers the risks of the company's non-operating interest in key assets, deepwater focus and the attendant physical and operational risks. The credit profile is supported by Kosmos Energy's high-quality and oil-focused producing assets that have low break-even costs and relatively low base decline rates, geographic diversification across several West African countries and the US Gulf of Mexico, strong growth prospect involving the large natural gas and LNG assets in Mauritania and Senegal, a solid track record of organic and acquisition-driven growth and a visible pipeline of low-risk development projects. Moody's expects financial leverage to decline and free cash flow to increase through 2023 as the company benefits from increased volumes, higher oil and gas prices and the completion of Tortue Phase 1 in the second half of 2023.

The ratings are currently under review for downgrade. Moody's will likely look for the conclusion of Ghana's ratings review before concluding the review on Kosmos Energy's ratings, focusing on the rationale of the sovereign rating and final local and foreign currency ceilings. Moody's review will also focus on the degree of insulation the company's operations in Ghana have from a deteriorating sovereign based on the nature of those operations and various contractual provisions, its other assets and sources of cash flow, and its capital structure and cross-default provisions.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is a Dallas, Texas based publicly traded exploration and production company with assets in offshore West Africa and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

