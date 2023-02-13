Moody's places Kvika Banki's ratings on review for upgrade

London, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Kvika Banki hf.'s (Kvika) long-term deposit ratings of Baa1 and issuer ratings of Baa2 on review for upgrade. Furthermore, Moody's also placed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1, the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Baa1(cr) and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa1 on review for upgrade. The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings was previously stable.

Moody's also placed on review for upgrade the bank's short-term deposit ratings of P-2, short-term CRRs of P-2 and short-term CR Assessment of P-2(cr).

The review will mainly focus on the degree to which, following a successful merger with Islandsbanki hf. (not rated), Kvika's standalone creditworthiness will benefit from becoming part of a much larger banking group, notably by lowering the degree of complexity and operational risks inherent to the current conduct of its operations thereby lowering the risk of governance failures.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

On February 9, 2023, Islandsbanki hf. announced its acceptance of Kvika's request to initiate merger discussions between the two institutions [1]. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals from both the Icelandic Central bank and Competition Authority. The review for upgrade will focus on the extent to which Kvika's ratings would benefit from becoming part of a much larger banking group, which could mitigate the current complexity of its legal structure, a legacy of successive mergers and acquisitions, and operational risks related to its investment bank operations.

Kvika is a financial conglomerate with five operating segments; commercial banking, corporate banking and capital markets, insurance, asset management focused on Icelandic customers and lending operations in the UK. Kvika's BCA currently includes two negative notches for opacity and complexity reflecting the increased operational complexity driven by the investment banking operations of the group as well as the mergers and acquisitions in the recent years which pose a significant operational risk while systems, processes and procedures are being aligned and streamlined across the group. These considerations represent key governance risks under Moody's ESG framework.

During the review period Kvika's ratings could be upgraded subject to successful completion of the merger with Islandsbanki hf.

Given the review for upgrade, Moody's is unlikely to downgrade Kvika's ratings during the review period. However, failure to proceed with the merger would result into Kvika's ratings to be confirmed at current levels provided that the bank continues to exhibit resilient financial performance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release by Íslandsbanki hf. on 9 February 2023.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

