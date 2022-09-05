Moody's places Li & Fung's ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, September 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade Li & Fung Limited's ratings.

These include the company's Baa3 issuer rating, Baa3 senior unsecured bond ratings, provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating, provisional (P)Ba2 preferred stock MTN program rating, and subordinated Ba2 perpetual capital securities rating.

The previous outlook on the company was negative.

The review follows the company's announcement on 31 August 2022 that it had completed the sale of LF Logistics Holdings Limited and its various entities to A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Baa2 positive).

"The review for downgrade reflects Li & Fung's significantly weakened business profile and reduced earnings base after the transaction, which will more than offset a likely material improvement in its net financial leverage," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

LF Logistics has a record of strong growth over the past decade, and generated about two-thirds of Li & Fung's adjusted EBITDA in 2021, even though its contribution to overall turnover was moderate at 20%-25%, reflecting its higher margins than the trading business.

Consequently, after the sale of the logistics segment, Li & Fung's business diversity has been reduced to trading, which experienced multiyear declines in revenue and earnings as a result of structural difficulties faced by its retail customers.

Given these factors, in Moody's view, Li & Fung's overall business profile is not commensurate with the Baa3 rating. This view is despite an expected material improvement in its capital structure after the transaction and progress in the turnaround in the trading business.

Moody's expects Li & Fung's capital structure to improve significantly after the transaction, assuming that the company maintains its prudent management and uses more than half of proceeds for debt reduction and building a cash buffer.

The company's trading revenue and EBITDA rebounded strongly in the first half (H1) of 2022 from H1 2021, as it has strengthened its customer base and reduced costs.

Although these measures will help to boost revenue and earnings of the trading segment, there is a degree of uncertainty over whether the company can sustain such a positive trend over the next 2-3 years, given reduced consumer demand amid a slowing global economy and execution risks.

Moody's review will focus on (1) the trajectory of growth and profitability of the trading segment; and (2) the use of sale proceeds and Li & Fung's capital structure after the sale.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1906, Li & Fung Limited is a global consumer product sourcing and trading company. Based in Hong Kong SAR, China, it has an extensive global supply chain network in more than 50 countries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gloria Tsuen, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

