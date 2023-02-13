Moody's places Limak Iskenderun's senior secured notes rating on review for downgrade

London, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the B3 rating on the senior secured notes issued by Limak Iskenderun Uluslararasi Liman Isletmeciligi A.S. (LimakPort), the concessionaire for the port of Iskenderun located in the south-east of Turkiye. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The review for downgrade of LimakPort's rating reflects the uncertainty around damage to the port's infrastructure and the timeline to resume operations following the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Turkiye on 6 February. The earthquakes struck in Kahramanmaras province at Pazarcik and Elbistan districts respectively, and directly affected the city of Hatay, where the port is located, in the province of Iskenderun. Following the devastating earthquakes, fire broke out at the port but had been significantly extinguished as of 10 February with work to cool down the affected area continuing. The full extent of the damage to the port's infrastructure is currently unknown and will require detailed assessments. The port's operations have been suspended, although RoRo vessels have been calling at the port for humanitarian purposes.

The port's service area includes the main industrial centres in the southeast of Turkiye, including the city of Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adana and Osmaniye, all of which have been severely affected by the earthquakes. There are many casualties and the region's infrastructure has been badly damaged. There are material uncertainties regarding the potential long-term impact of the earthquakes on the local economy and infrastructure linking customers' production facilities with the port.

It is currently unknown what mitigation could be provided by any insurance claims. According to the company's Offering Memorandum, LimakPort maintains insurance including for property damage and business interruption. The company's insurance policies are fronted by Turkish insurers as per the regulation and re-insured by international insurance companies. In terms of liquidity, Moody's understands that LimakPort has cash of around USD51 million. This amount includes pre-funded reserve accounts, including a six-month debt service reserve of around USD19 million, as required by the terms of the notes. LimakPort's debt service obligations are mainly related to interest payments; scheduled debt repayments will increase gradually but are limited this year.

Under the terms of the notes, LimakPort is obliged to deliver to the Trustee a notice of any event that qualifies as a force majeure event. The company delivered this notice on 10 February. Separately, the company's concession agreement includes a force majeure clause, which provides for the extension of the concession for the duration of the force majeure. A force majeure period of at least eight months could lead to a termination of the concession agreement.

The review will consider (1) the port of Iskenderun's ability to restore damaged infrastructure and resume its operations; (2) the costs associated with the port's revitalisation; (3) the potential loss of customers including because of damage beyond the port, but also the potential for the port to benefit from reconstruction efforts; and (4) the potential for any insurance proceeds and any other mitigating factors. Any rating downgrade could be more than one notch.

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of LimakPort's rating is not anticipated. The rating could be confirmed if there was enough visibility around the port's ability to continue as a going concern and resume its operations at the levels that would provide for sufficient cash flow generation in the context of LimakPort's debt service obligations.

LimakPort's rating could be downgraded if it appeared likely that the company would not be able to continue operations as a going concern, the port will not be able to resume its operations or its ability to operate and generate cashflows to support its payment obligations was significantly constrained.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILE

LimakPort is the concessionaire for the port of Iskenderun. The company was granted a 36-year concession for the operation, maintenance and development of the port in 2011. In 2021, its revenue amounted to USD80 million. LimakPort is 80% owned by the Limak Group, a Turkish conglomerate. The remaining 20% is held by InfraMed.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna Fic

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

