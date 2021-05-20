Moody's places Limetree Bay Terminal's senior secured rating B2 rating on review for downgrade

$448 million of rated debt outstanding

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed on review for downgrade the B2 rating assigned to Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC's (Limetree Bay Terminals) $465 million senior secured term loan.

..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

The rating review for downgrade was prompted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision on 14 May 2021 to pause all operations at Limetree Bay Terminals' largest customer, the adjacent refinery, for a period of up to 60 days due to several air emission and flare incidents that present an imminent risk to public health of surrounding communities in the proximity of the refinery. [1] Moody's views the EPA's action and implications for the terminal as environmental and social risks under its ESG framework.

Moody's rating review will focus on the impact of the refinery pause of operations on Limetree Bay Terminals' financial metrics and liquidity, including an assessment of the modifications that may be needed to the refinery along with associated costs and related timeframe required to lift the operational pause at the adjacent refinery.

Limetree Bay Terminals has a long-term terminal services agreement with several customers, including the refinery and its sister company which approximates 11.9 million barrels of capacity. Limetree Bay Terminals' storage contracts are take-or-pay contracts and the customer pays for the reserved storage capacity independent of actual use of the storage tanks. Management expects that the refinery will honor its obligations under the services agreement during the temporary halt of operations. However, we caution that the services agreement allows for force majeure events including acts of government.

The rating action also reflects the risk that a failure of the refinery to achieve compliance with EPA regulations and a steady state of operations could force the terminal to replace the long-term contract with the refinery with external customers. In our view, it will be challenging for the terminal to replace the refinery as a customer with new customers at similar terms and conditions. Without the refinery as a customer for an extended period of time, the expected turnaround in credit metrics and material excess cash flow generation in 2021 becomes more unlikely.

Moody's expectations for Limetree Bay Terminals 2021 financials, assuming the refinery achieves a steady state of operations, contemplates FFO/debt above 10% and debt service coverage ratio above 1.5x in 2021, a substantial improvement from recent results, To date, Limetree Bay Terminals has only marginally reduced its debt load since the 2017 issuance of the seven-year senior secured term loan, having paid only mandatory amortization.

Other factors considered in the current rating are (1) high customer concentration and an ongoing dispute with a material customer; (2) more favorable business conditions for storage terminals in 2021; (3) the continued support from its sponsors which have supported the project with substantial equity injections since rating assignment; (4) low operating complexity of storage terminals; (5) standard project finance feature and (6) no direct exposure to commodity risks.

Moody's review will focus on the impact of the refinery pause of operations on Limetree Bay Terminals' financial metrics and liquidity. The review will assess (1) if the refinery can continue to honor its obligations under the long-term terminal services agreement with the terminal during the halt of operations, (2) if there is heightened risk of a failure of the refinery which would represent the loss of its largest customer for the terminal which could result in a multi-notch downgrade of Limetree Bay Terminals' B2 rating; (3) the potential impact on Limetree Bay Terminals' other customer relationships; (4) and continued support by the sponsors.

- The largest customer, the refinery, achieves steady state of operations and complies with EPA regulations or is successfully replaced by contracts with external customers

- Positive excess cash flow generation applied to debt reduction

- FFO/debt approaching above 10% and DSCR comfortably above 1.5x

- Loss of refinery as largest customer and inability to replace refinery with external customers

- Weakening liquidity profile or reduced sponsor support

- Inability to maintain DSCR above 1.1x and FFO/debt above 5%

Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Limetree Bay Energy which is owned by an affiliate of private equity sponsors EIG and a syndicate of other investors.

The project is a storage terminal and marine facility on around 1,500 acres of land on the south shore St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

[1] EPA Clean Air Act Emergency Order CAA-02-2021-1003 14-May-2021

