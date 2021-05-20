Moody's places Limetree Bay Terminal's senior secured rating B2 rating on review for downgrade

$448 million of rated debt outstanding
New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
on review for downgrade the B2 rating assigned to Limetree Bay Terminals,
LLC's (Limetree Bay Terminals) $465 million senior secured term
loan.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATING
The rating review for downgrade was prompted by the United States Environmental
Protection Agency's (EPA) decision on 14 May 2021 to pause all operations
at Limetree Bay Terminals' largest customer, the adjacent
refinery, for a period of up to 60 days due to several air emission
and flare incidents that present an imminent risk to public health of
surrounding communities in the proximity of the refinery. [1]
Moody's views the EPA's action and implications for the terminal
as environmental and social risks under its ESG framework.
Moody's rating review will focus on the impact of the refinery pause of
operations on Limetree Bay Terminals' financial metrics and liquidity,
including an assessment of the modifications that may be needed to the
refinery along with associated costs and related timeframe required to
lift the operational pause at the adjacent refinery.
Limetree Bay Terminals has a long-term terminal services agreement
with several customers, including the refinery and its sister company
which approximates 11.9 million barrels of capacity. Limetree
Bay Terminals' storage contracts are take-or-pay contracts
and the customer pays for the reserved storage capacity independent of
actual use of the storage tanks. Management expects that the refinery
will honor its obligations under the services agreement during the temporary
halt of operations. However, we caution that the services
agreement allows for force majeure events including acts of government.
The rating action also reflects the risk that a failure of the refinery
to achieve compliance with EPA regulations and a steady state of operations
could force the terminal to replace the long-term contract with
the refinery with external customers. In our view, it will
be challenging for the terminal to replace the refinery as a customer
with new customers at similar terms and conditions. Without the
refinery as a customer for an extended period of time, the expected
turnaround in credit metrics and material excess cash flow generation
in 2021 becomes more unlikely.
Moody's expectations for Limetree Bay Terminals 2021 financials,
assuming the refinery achieves a steady state of operations, contemplates
FFO/debt above 10% and debt service coverage ratio above 1.5x
in 2021, a substantial improvement from recent results, To
date, Limetree Bay Terminals has only marginally reduced its debt
load since the 2017 issuance of the seven-year senior secured term
loan, having paid only mandatory amortization.
Other factors considered in the current rating are (1) high customer concentration
and an ongoing dispute with a material customer; (2) more favorable
business conditions for storage terminals in 2021; (3) the continued
support from its sponsors which have supported the project with substantial
equity injections since rating assignment; (4) low operating complexity
of storage terminals; (5) standard project finance feature and (6)
no direct exposure to commodity risks.
Moody's review will focus on the impact of the refinery pause of operations
on Limetree Bay Terminals' financial metrics and liquidity.
The review will assess (1) if the refinery can continue to honor its obligations
under the long-term terminal services agreement with the terminal
during the halt of operations, (2) if there is heightened risk of
a failure of the refinery which would represent the loss of its largest
customer for the terminal which could result in a multi-notch downgrade
of Limetree Bay Terminals' B2 rating; (3) the potential impact
on Limetree Bay Terminals' other customer relationships; (4)
and continued support by the sponsors.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
- The largest customer, the refinery, achieves steady
state of operations and complies with EPA regulations or is successfully
replaced by contracts with external customers
- Positive excess cash flow generation applied to debt reduction
- FFO/debt approaching above 10% and DSCR comfortably above
1.5x
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
- Loss of refinery as largest customer and inability to replace
refinery with external customers
- Weakening liquidity profile or reduced sponsor support
- Inability to maintain DSCR above 1.1x and FFO/debt above
5%
PROFILE
Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Limetree Bay Energy which is owned by an affiliate of private equity
sponsors EIG and a syndicate of other investors.
The project is a storage terminal and marine facility on around 1,500
acres of land on the south shore St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology..
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] EPA Clean Air Act Emergency Order CAA-02-2021-1003
14-May-2021
