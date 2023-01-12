Moody's places Lippo Karawaci's ratings on review for downgrade following announcement of tender offer

Singapore, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has placed Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.)'s B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3 backed senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci, on review for downgrade. The notes are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries. The outlook on all ratings was revised to ratings under review from stable.

On 11 January, Lippo Karawaci announced a tender offer to buy back its $405 million US dollar notes due January 2025 and its $417 million US dollar notes due October 2026, with the offer capped at all or part of the net proceeds up to IDR6 trillion (about $387 million) term loan. Lippo Karawaci is also seeking noteholders' consent to waive and amend some terms under the notes.

"The review will focus on the success of the tender offer, which will require noteholders' consent on the proposed revised terms for the company to raise fresh debt to buy back the US dollar notes. At this point, it remains unclear as to whether the tender offer will be successfully completed," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Including the early tender and consent fee, noteholders will receive $875 per $1,000 principal issued for the 2025 notes and $775 per $1,000 principal issued for the 2026 notes. The buyback will be funded by a new secured seven-year amortizing term loan from Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) (P.T.) (Baa2 stable) and Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (P.T.) (Baa2 stable). The offer expires on 1 February 2023.

Moody's notes that the maturities of the two bonds are 24 months and 46 months away. Further, Lippo Karawaci's ability to raise a substantial amount of fresh loan funds signals the company has access to debt markets at the moment.

If completed, the tender offer will partly address Lippo Karawaci's large debt maturity wall in 2025-26, reduce total debt by around 10% and result in around $5 million-$10 million of interest savings annually.

However, Moody's notes that the noteholders will have to absorb an economic loss if the tender offer is completed. The company's capital structure will also shift to incorporate more secured borrowings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on the success of the consent solicitation and the tender offer. The review will also focus on the economic loss the noteholders will have to absorb and default avoidance as a result of the transaction.

The transaction will create legal subordination for investors that do not tender their notes. The remaining bonds will be legally subordinated to the new loan, which is secured over land and some other properties.

Consequently, the B3 ratings of the 2025 and 2026 notes will likely face downward rating pressure upon successful completion of the tender offer. The unsecured notes will make up around 40% of Lippo Karawaci's new capital structure, if the full IDR6 trillion is used to buy back the two bonds equally. The secured bank debt has priority claim and will rank ahead of the notes, which will reduce the recovery prospects for the noteholders if a default were to occur.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, management and operation of retail malls, hospitals, hotels, condominiums, and residential townships across multiple cities in Indonesia. Lippo Karawaci also manages Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (B3 negative), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, in which it owned a 47% stake as of 30 September 2022.

