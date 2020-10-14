Moody's places Liquidnet's Ba3 ratings on review, direction uncertain

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) today placed Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.'s (Liquidnet) ratings on review with direction uncertain, including the firm's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior secured term loan rating. This follows the 9 October announcement by TP ICAP plc (TP ICAP, unrated) that it has agreed to acquire Liquidnet for a price between $575 million and $700 million.

Issuer: Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

..Placed on review direction uncertain:

.... Corporate Family Rating, currently Ba3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's has initiated a review of Liquidnet's ratings following TP ICAP's announcement that it intends to acquire Liquidnet. The transaction could have positive and negative ratings implications and the review is to assess the effects of the transaction and ownership change on Liquidnet's financial profile and strategy. Liquidnet's successful business model has benefited from its independence and ability to service its members and trade anonymously on the firm's network. Being part of TP ICAP, dealers and clients would be trading on venues owned by one of the largest interdealer brokers, resulting in potential conflicts and client retention challenges, leading to possible adverse revenue implications.

During its review, Moody's will seek additional understanding of the effects of the proposed transaction on Liquidnet's creditworthiness, potential impact on member retention, and potential support from the company's new owners.

TP ICAP's agreement is to acquire Liquidnet for a price between $575 million and $700 million. The upper end of the acquisition price includes up to $125 million in payments contingent upon performance targets at Liquidnet's equities business and payable after three years from transaction close. Moody's said that Liquidnet's credit agreement contains mandatory prepayment clauses resulting in full repayment of the firm's debt balance ($120 million as of June 2020) upon successful close of the acquisition, which TP ICAP expects to complete in the first quarter of 2021. Subsequent to the successful closing of the transaction, Moody's will withdraw Liquidnet's senior secured loan rating.

Liquidnet's credit profile reflects the firm's reliance on trading volumes which could exert volatility on its revenue and profitability, especially when volumes are down and during periods of growth when expense management could be limited. Moody's also noted that this reliance on trading volumes had a positive impact when volatility spiked during the first quarter of 2020, resulting in record revenue for Liquidnet.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess that on a combined basis, the firm's creditworthiness would benefit from the combined operations through the larger combined scale and without substantial adverse effect on client relationships and revenue. The ratings could also be upgraded should EBITDA margins improve on a sustainable basis and the firm is able to manage through periods of reduced revenue by nimbly altering its cost base.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess that the new ownership would weaken Liquidnet's credit profile, resulting in long-lasting member retention issues. The ratings could also be downgraded should transaction revenue decline via a reduction in member trading volumes or if a change in financial policy occurs towards favoring increased debt leverage or shareholder distributions

Moody's would confirm Liquidnet's ratings if it assesses that the credit impact of being part of TP ICAP is neutral.

Liquidnet is a privately-held regulated broker-dealer that designs, develops and operates alternative trading systems and electronic marketplaces that facilitate equity and fixed income securities trading for institutional investors worldwide.

TP ICAP is the world's largest voice interdealer broker. The company acts as an intermediary and data provider in wholesale financial, energy, and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of institutional clients, including dealers, banks, asset managers, and hedge funds, across a wide range of products.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

