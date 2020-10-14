Moody's places Liquidnet's Ba3 ratings on review, direction uncertain

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) today placed Liquidnet
Holdings, Inc.'s (Liquidnet) ratings on review with
direction uncertain, including the firm's Ba3 corporate family
rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior secured term loan rating. This follows
the 9 October announcement by TP ICAP plc (TP ICAP, unrated) that
it has agreed to acquire Liquidnet for a price between $575 million
and $700 million.
Issuer: Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.
..Placed on review direction uncertain:
.... Corporate Family Rating, currently
Ba3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
currently Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's has initiated a review of Liquidnet's ratings following
TP ICAP's announcement that it intends to acquire Liquidnet.
The transaction could have positive and negative ratings implications
and the review is to assess the effects of the transaction and ownership
change on Liquidnet's financial profile and strategy. Liquidnet's
successful business model has benefited from its independence and ability
to service its members and trade anonymously on the firm's network.
Being part of TP ICAP, dealers and clients would be trading on venues
owned by one of the largest interdealer brokers, resulting in potential
conflicts and client retention challenges, leading to possible adverse
revenue implications.
During its review, Moody's will seek additional understanding of
the effects of the proposed transaction on Liquidnet's creditworthiness,
potential impact on member retention, and potential support from
the company's new owners.
TP ICAP's agreement is to acquire Liquidnet for a price between
$575 million and $700 million. The upper end of the
acquisition price includes up to $125 million in payments contingent
upon performance targets at Liquidnet's equities business and payable
after three years from transaction close. Moody's said that
Liquidnet's credit agreement contains mandatory prepayment clauses
resulting in full repayment of the firm's debt balance ($120
million as of June 2020) upon successful close of the acquisition,
which TP ICAP expects to complete in the first quarter of 2021.
Subsequent to the successful closing of the transaction, Moody's
will withdraw Liquidnet's senior secured loan rating.
Liquidnet's credit profile reflects the firm's reliance on trading
volumes which could exert volatility on its revenue and profitability,
especially when volumes are down and during periods of growth when expense
management could be limited. Moody's also noted that this
reliance on trading volumes had a positive impact when volatility spiked
during the first quarter of 2020, resulting in record revenue for
Liquidnet.
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess that on
a combined basis, the firm's creditworthiness would benefit
from the combined operations through the larger combined scale and without
substantial adverse effect on client relationships and revenue.
The ratings could also be upgraded should EBITDA margins improve on a
sustainable basis and the firm is able to manage through periods of reduced
revenue by nimbly altering its cost base.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess that the
new ownership would weaken Liquidnet's credit profile, resulting
in long-lasting member retention issues. The ratings could
also be downgraded should transaction revenue decline via a reduction
in member trading volumes or if a change in financial policy occurs towards
favoring increased debt leverage or shareholder distributions
Moody's would confirm Liquidnet's ratings if it assesses that
the credit impact of being part of TP ICAP is neutral.
Liquidnet is a privately-held regulated broker-dealer that
designs, develops and operates alternative trading systems and electronic
marketplaces that facilitate equity and fixed income securities trading
for institutional investors worldwide.
TP ICAP is the world's largest voice interdealer broker.
The company acts as an intermediary and data provider in wholesale financial,
energy, and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities
of institutional clients, including dealers, banks,
asset managers, and hedge funds, across a wide range of products.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fadi Abdel Massih
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653