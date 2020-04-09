Moody's places Localiza's ratings under review for downgrade

Sao Paulo, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina, ("Moody's") placed
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. ("Localiza")'s
Ba2 global scale and Aa1.br national scale corporate family ratings
and senior unsecured debt ratings on review for downgrade.
Ratings placed under review for downgrade:
..Issuer: Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2/Aa1.br
BRL500 mm senior unsecured debentures due 2021, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2/Aa1.br
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The transportation sector
is one of the sectors that will be significantly affected by the shock
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. As a result
of the coronavirus impact on air travel and ground transportation,
the entire car rental industry will have to contend with challenges that
include: a rapid drop in rental car utilization rates; a resulting
need to liquidate vehicles in order to right-size fleets;
and, potentially large drops in vehicle residual values.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
Moody's review will focus on Localiza' ability to moderate the degree
of deterioration in its credit metrics and liquidity as a result of rapidly
decline in demand. The review will also assess the pace at which
the company can strengthen its cash position through the resumption of
used-cars sales and reduce its cash burn through the adequacy of
operating costs and new car purchases. We will also monitor how
Localiza balances liquidity and profitability in its used-cars
sales business, thus preventing the risk of breaching financial
covenants. The rating could be downgraded if Localiza's liquidity
profile deteriorate due to weaker operations and inability to sell used-cars,
or if its car rental utilization rate decline sustainably to below 60%
for an extended period of time.
Localiza's Ba2/Aa1.br rating is supported by the company's stable
operating performance and cash flow generation, combined with a
resilient, relatively flexible business model, especially
in economic and auto market slowdowns. Localiza's leading market
share position in both the car and fleet rental segments in Brazil (Ba2
stable) also supports the rating. The company is able to maintain
robust profitability overtime as a result of low fleet maintenance requirements,
high utilization rates, attractive discounts from automobile manufacturers
and expertise in the used-car sales market. The rating also
reflects the company's adequate corporate governance practices and strong
liquidity.
At the same time, the capital-intensive nature of the car
rental business constrains Localiza's rating, as does the company's
lack of a significant international footprint. The rating is further
constrained by our expectations that credit metrics will deteriorate substantially
in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on both the car
rental and used-car sales businesses. As such, the
company's adjusted leverage ratio that was already high at 4.1x
at the end of 2019 because of a fast growth strategy will remain strained
until 2021.
The coronavirus outbreak is impacting virtually all of Localiza's lines
of business - with operations at airports, ride-sharing
and daily and monthly rentals being the most affected - and is
even preventing the company to sell used-cars because of lockdown
requirements that are halting car licensing. We revised Brazil's
GDP growth expectations for 2020 to -1.6% from 2%
prior to outbreak, but the duration and depth of the crisis are
still unclear, and its long-term effect on the Brazilian
economy will depend on how it affects unemployment and consumption levels.
We expect a material deterioration in the company's revenues,
profitability and gross leverage in 2020, which can threaten covenants'
compliance later in the year. But, for Localiza's credit
quality, the main threat is for how long the company will not be
able to deploy its used-car fleet, since this is a key source
of liquidity during downturns.
To avoid potential liquidity squeezes until its cash generation improves,
Localiza conservatively raised BRL380 million in proceeds through the
anticipation of credit card receivables and BRL595 million from two new
credit lines. As such, the company's current cash position
is close to BRL3.9 billion, which is sufficient to cover
its non-discretionary cash outflows in 2020, including:
(i) a nearly 2.4 billion supply obligation with OEMs; and
(ii) BRL13 million in principal debt payments and about BRL350-400
million in net interest expenses. Our assessment of Localiza's
liquidity profile assumes that the company will conservatively cut discretionary
expenses, halt new cars purchases until market conditions improve,
and resume its used-cars sales when existing lockdown requirements
are suspended to reduce its cash burn. A larger than anticipated
cash burn in the short term would put negative pressure on the company's
rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN
The ratings would be downgraded if Localiza's liquidity deteriorates
because of weakness in operations and inability to sell used cars,
or if its car rental utilization rate decline sustainably to below 60%
for an extended period of time. A sustained deterioration in credit
metrics, measured by gross debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.5x and
EBITDA interest coverage falling below 3.0x without prospects of
improvement could also lead to a downgrade. Finally, a downgrade
of Brazil's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of Localiza's
ratings.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. In the long term,
Localiza's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase
its market share, geographic diversification and revenue,
while maintaining healthy credit metrics on a sustained basis.
The implementation of financial policies that include maximum leverage
and minimum cash amounts and an upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating would
also be required for an upgrade.
Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais,
Brazil, Localiza operates car rental, fleet rental and used
car businesses in Brazil. The company also franchises rental car
operations throughout South America. As of December 2019,
the company had a total fleet of 307,131 company-owned cars
and 16,230 cars at franchisees in Brazil and five other countries.
The company is the market leader in Brazil in terms of car rental,
with the largest number of car rental locations and presence in all main
Brazilian airports. In 2019, the company reported net revenue
of BRL10.2 billion ($2.6 billion) and net income
of BRL834 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, operating data, historical performance data,
public information, Moody's information, and regulatory
filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220638
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220636
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10/04/2018.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carolina Chimenti
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
