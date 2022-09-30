Moody's places MasMovil's ratings on review for upgrade

Madrid, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for upgrade the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Lorca Holdco Limited ("MasMovil" or "the company"), the ultimate parent of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A., the fourth-largest telecom operator in Spain.

Concurrently, Moody's has also placed on review for upgrade the B1 ratings on the backed senior secured instruments issued by Lorca Finco PLC, the B1 ratings on the backed senior secured notes issued by Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U., and the Caa1 rating on the €500 million backed senior unsecured notes of Kaixo Bondco Telecom, S.A.U.. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from stable for all entities.

The rating action follows the announcement made by MasMovil and Orange SA on July 23, 2022 [1] of the agreement to merge their businesses in Spain (excluding Totem Spain), through a 50%-50% co-controlled Joint Venture ("JV") that would become the largest telecommunications service provider in Spain by market share, in both mobile and broadband. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2023.

"We have placed the ratings on review for upgrade because if the proposed merger closes under the terms and conditions announced, the combined entity will benefit from an enhanced business profile, scale, and market position in Spain and its credit metrics will also improve overtime," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for MasMovil.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The merger of MasMovil and Orange Spain will create the largest telecommunications service provider in Spain by market share, in both mobile and broadband. On a pro forma basis, the JV would generate around €7.3 billion of revenues and €2.2 billion of EBITDA (after leases and excluding synergies) in 2022. In addition, the JV will allow the two groups to achieve material cost and capital spending synergies, estimated by management at around €450 million on a yearly basis by the fourth year after closing.

The existing debt of MasMovil will remain in place, and additional €6.6 billion of non-recourse debt will be raised to fund a €5.85 billion payment to be up-streamed to the Orange Group and MasMovil's shareholders. The combined entity has agreed a financial policy that includes a leverage target of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA to facilitate an IPO of the JV in the medium term.

The review process will focus on (1) the successful completion of the transaction under the terms publicly announced, (2) the assessment of the business and financial profile of the combined entity, including the deleveraging profile suggested by the announced leverage target, (3) the strategic priorities that the JV owners may want to implement, (4) the assessment of the impact on the credit profile of the JV of the potential remedies that may be required to achieve the regulatory approval of the deal, and (5) the final debt structure of the JV.

Prior to the initiation of the ratings review process, Moody's had indicated that upward pressure on the rating could be exerted over time if the company delivers on its business plan by improving its operating performance and revenue trends while demonstrating a conservative financial policy driving a sustained reduction in leverage, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA trends towards 5.0x, and its FCF turns and remains positive on a sustained basis.

Prior to the review process, Moody's had indicated that downward pressure on the rating could emerge if MasMovil's operating performance deteriorates leading to weaker credit metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably above 6.0x; it conducts large debt-funded M&A or shareholder distributions that make the company deviate from its leverage reduction path; or its liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Lorca Holdco Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

..Issuer: Lorca Finco PLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

..Issuer: Kaixo Bondco Telecom, S.A.U.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

..Issuer: Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lorca Holdco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Lorca Finco PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Kaixo Bondco Telecom, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Lorca Holdco Limited, the parent company of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A., headquartered in Madrid (Spain), is the fourth-largest telecom operator in Spain offering fixed line, mobile and broadband services to residential and business customers. The company has around ten million customers and operates through its main brands Yoigo, Masmovil, Pepephone, Llamaya, Lebara, Lycamobile, R, Telecable, Virgin Telco and Euskaltel. In the last twelve months ended December 2021, the combined group reported service revenue of €2.2 billion and EBITDA of €0.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release published by MasMovil and Orange SA on July 23, 2022: https://grupomasmovil.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/220723-Final-announcement.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

