Moody's places Maxeda's Caa1 CFR on review for upgrade and assigns B2 rating to proposed notes

Paris, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed the Caa1
corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) of Maxeda DIY Holding B.V. (Maxeda or the company),
as well as the Caa1 rating on the existing guaranteed senior secured notes
issued by Maxeda on review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's
has assigned a B2 rating to Maxeda's proposed EUR400 million senior
secured notes due 2026. The outlook has been changed to ratings
under review from negative.
"The decision to place Maxeda's ratings on review for upgrade and assign
a B2 rating to its proposed notes mainly reflects the improved credit
metrics and liquidity position of the group, following recently
strong operating results and considering its announced refinancing transaction,"
said Francesco Bozzano, Assistant Vice President-Analyst
and Moody's lead analyst on Maxeda.
The rating assigned to the proposed notes assumes that the issuance will
be successfully completed and that the final transaction documents will
not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by
Moody's to date. It also assumes that these agreements are legally
valid, binding and enforceable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review for upgrade on existing ratings and assignment of a B2 rating
to the proposed notes reflect Maxeda's improved credit metrics and
liquidity position, following the solid operating performance of
the company in the current fiscal year ending January 2021 (fiscal 2020)
with consumers having increased their spending on home improvement projects.
Today's rating actions also consider the proposed refinancing transaction,
which includes the issuance of EUR400 million senior secured notes due
2026 and the extension to March 2026 of its existing super senior revolving
credit facility (RCF), which has also been upsized to EUR65 million.
Recent trading has resulted in improved cash flow generation and an increase
in Maxeda's cash balance, which the company partly used during
Q2 of fiscal 2020 to reduce its gross debt and repay the drawings under
its RCF. While retail is one of the sectors most sensitive to consumer
demand and sentiment, Do It Yourself (DIY) retailers have benefitted
from the effects of social distancing induced by the coronavirus outbreak.
Maxeda experienced strong financial performance during H1 of fiscal 2020,
as consumers stayed at home more and because they were unable to travel,
increased their DIY and home improvement products spending.
Moody's considers that the stronger cash flow generation so far
in fiscal 2020 reflects, at least to an extent, the anticipation
of home improvement projects and certain non-recurring elements
(e.g. tax deferrals) and expects a normalization of the
company's trading and working capital in the coming quarters.
Still, Moody's expects Maxeda's fiscal 2021 sales to
be at least in line with and EBITDA to be about 10% higher than
fiscal 2019, as in fiscal 2020 the company successfully concluded
the transformation of Formido stores into Praxis. Moody's
also considers the risks on Maxeda's operating performance related
to the still-weak macroeconomic environment expected in Europe
in 2021.
Proceeds from the proposed notes issuance, along with some cash,
will be used to fully repay Maxeda's existing senior secured notes
due 2022 while the proposed notes will also extend the company's
debt maturity profile. Post-refinancing, Maxeda's
financial debt will amount to EUR400 million, a lower amount than
the around EUR490 million it had at the end of fiscal 2019. Moody's
projects the company's leverage (i.e. Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/ EBITDA) will be around 5x in fiscal 2021.
The conclusion of the review for upgrade is dependent on the company's
successful completion of the announced refinancing transaction.
If Maxeda successfully refinances its debt and RCF, Moody's
would likely upgrade its CFR to B2 and change the outlook to stable.
However, Moody's believes that Maxeda's rating will
be weakly positioned in the B2 rating category due to a still-low
EBITDA margin of around 14% in fiscal 2021, interest cover
(EBIT/interest) of around 1.4x and the uncertainty around the future
growth of the DIY sector once the positive effects of the pandemic recede.
Post-refinancing, Maxeda's liquidity will be adequate,
supported by a cash balance that we project will be around EUR30 million
at the end of fiscal 2020, full access to a EUR65 million RCF and
positive annual free cash flow of around EUR15-20 million.
As part of the refinancing, the company is also extending its RCF
maturity to March 2026. Maxeda can experience sizeable working
capital swings during the year, which Moody's expects the
company to cover with its available liquidity sources. Maxeda's
RCF includes a springing net senior secured leverage covenant.
Under this covenant, which is tested on a quarterly basis when drawings
are equal or above 40% of the RCF's total size, net
senior secured leverage should be less than 5.5x. Under
the proposed documentation, a breach of the covenant would lead
to a draw stop and not to an event of default. Moody's expects
the company to maintain ample headroom on the covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating assigned to the proposed EUR400 million senior secured notes
reflects (1) the upstream guarantees and share pledges from material subsidiaries
of the group, and (2) pledges on certain movable assets of the group.
The B2 rating also takes into account the presence of a super senior revolving
credit facility in the structure and sizeable trade payables claims at
the level of operating subsidiaries.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Prior to the review for upgrade, the factors for an upgrade/downgrade
were as follows:
Upward pressure on the ratings could be exerted as a result of a material
improvement in the company's liquidity. A higher rating would also
require the company to achieve a Moody's-adjusted leverage below
6.0x and the generation of positive free cash flow.
Downward pressure could be exerted on the ratings if free cash flow remains
negative, which could arise from prolonged operational disruption
caused by the coronavirus, and which could further deteriorate the
company's liquidity. Moody's could also consider a downgrade if,
in the next 12 to 18 months, Maxeda's financial leverage fails to
decrease below 7.0x or there are indications that the company will
be challenged to refinance its RCF and 2022 debt maturities on a timely
basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Maxeda DIY Holding B.V.
Assignment:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
On Review for Upgrade:
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Maxeda, domiciled in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is
a DIY retailer that operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg,
via various offline and online formats. Its offline network comprises
348 stores, of which 227 are its own stores. For fiscal 2019,
the company reported revenue of EUR1.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Francesco Bozzano
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
