Moody's places Maxeda's Caa1 CFR on review for upgrade and assigns B2 rating to proposed notes

Paris, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Maxeda DIY Holding B.V. (Maxeda or the company), as well as the Caa1 rating on the existing guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Maxeda on review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Maxeda's proposed EUR400 million senior secured notes due 2026. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

"The decision to place Maxeda's ratings on review for upgrade and assign a B2 rating to its proposed notes mainly reflects the improved credit metrics and liquidity position of the group, following recently strong operating results and considering its announced refinancing transaction," said Francesco Bozzano, Assistant Vice President-Analyst and Moody's lead analyst on Maxeda.

The rating assigned to the proposed notes assumes that the issuance will be successfully completed and that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date. It also assumes that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for upgrade on existing ratings and assignment of a B2 rating to the proposed notes reflect Maxeda's improved credit metrics and liquidity position, following the solid operating performance of the company in the current fiscal year ending January 2021 (fiscal 2020) with consumers having increased their spending on home improvement projects. Today's rating actions also consider the proposed refinancing transaction, which includes the issuance of EUR400 million senior secured notes due 2026 and the extension to March 2026 of its existing super senior revolving credit facility (RCF), which has also been upsized to EUR65 million.

Recent trading has resulted in improved cash flow generation and an increase in Maxeda's cash balance, which the company partly used during Q2 of fiscal 2020 to reduce its gross debt and repay the drawings under its RCF. While retail is one of the sectors most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment, Do It Yourself (DIY) retailers have benefitted from the effects of social distancing induced by the coronavirus outbreak. Maxeda experienced strong financial performance during H1 of fiscal 2020, as consumers stayed at home more and because they were unable to travel, increased their DIY and home improvement products spending.

Moody's considers that the stronger cash flow generation so far in fiscal 2020 reflects, at least to an extent, the anticipation of home improvement projects and certain non-recurring elements (e.g. tax deferrals) and expects a normalization of the company's trading and working capital in the coming quarters. Still, Moody's expects Maxeda's fiscal 2021 sales to be at least in line with and EBITDA to be about 10% higher than fiscal 2019, as in fiscal 2020 the company successfully concluded the transformation of Formido stores into Praxis. Moody's also considers the risks on Maxeda's operating performance related to the still-weak macroeconomic environment expected in Europe in 2021.

Proceeds from the proposed notes issuance, along with some cash, will be used to fully repay Maxeda's existing senior secured notes due 2022 while the proposed notes will also extend the company's debt maturity profile. Post-refinancing, Maxeda's financial debt will amount to EUR400 million, a lower amount than the around EUR490 million it had at the end of fiscal 2019. Moody's projects the company's leverage (i.e. Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA) will be around 5x in fiscal 2021.

The conclusion of the review for upgrade is dependent on the company's successful completion of the announced refinancing transaction. If Maxeda successfully refinances its debt and RCF, Moody's would likely upgrade its CFR to B2 and change the outlook to stable. However, Moody's believes that Maxeda's rating will be weakly positioned in the B2 rating category due to a still-low EBITDA margin of around 14% in fiscal 2021, interest cover (EBIT/interest) of around 1.4x and the uncertainty around the future growth of the DIY sector once the positive effects of the pandemic recede.

Post-refinancing, Maxeda's liquidity will be adequate, supported by a cash balance that we project will be around EUR30 million at the end of fiscal 2020, full access to a EUR65 million RCF and positive annual free cash flow of around EUR15-20 million. As part of the refinancing, the company is also extending its RCF maturity to March 2026. Maxeda can experience sizeable working capital swings during the year, which Moody's expects the company to cover with its available liquidity sources. Maxeda's RCF includes a springing net senior secured leverage covenant. Under this covenant, which is tested on a quarterly basis when drawings are equal or above 40% of the RCF's total size, net senior secured leverage should be less than 5.5x. Under the proposed documentation, a breach of the covenant would lead to a draw stop and not to an event of default. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom on the covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the proposed EUR400 million senior secured notes reflects (1) the upstream guarantees and share pledges from material subsidiaries of the group, and (2) pledges on certain movable assets of the group. The B2 rating also takes into account the presence of a super senior revolving credit facility in the structure and sizeable trade payables claims at the level of operating subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prior to the review for upgrade, the factors for an upgrade/downgrade were as follows:

Upward pressure on the ratings could be exerted as a result of a material improvement in the company's liquidity. A higher rating would also require the company to achieve a Moody's-adjusted leverage below 6.0x and the generation of positive free cash flow.

Downward pressure could be exerted on the ratings if free cash flow remains negative, which could arise from prolonged operational disruption caused by the coronavirus, and which could further deteriorate the company's liquidity. Moody's could also consider a downgrade if, in the next 12 to 18 months, Maxeda's financial leverage fails to decrease below 7.0x or there are indications that the company will be challenged to refinance its RCF and 2022 debt maturities on a timely basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Maxeda DIY Holding B.V.

Assignment:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

On Review for Upgrade:

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Maxeda, domiciled in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a DIY retailer that operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, via various offline and online formats. Its offline network comprises 348 stores, of which 227 are its own stores. For fiscal 2019, the company reported revenue of EUR1.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francesco Bozzano

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

