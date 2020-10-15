Moody's places McAfee's B2 CFR on review for upgrade following IPO announcement

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed McAfee, LLC's ("McAfee" or "the company") ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), on review for upgrade following the company's announcement to file an initial public offering (IPO). The company's B2 senior secured first lien instrument and Caa1 senior secured second lien instrument ratings are also being placed on review for upgrade, as well as the company's B2-PD Probability of Default rating. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

The potential proceeds from the IPO to McAfee is expected to be around $600 million before fees and expenses. Moody's expects McAfee to use most of the net proceeds from the IPO to repay existing debt. Additionally, current owners of McAfee are contemplating selling over $100 million worth of shares during the process, of which McAfee will receive no proceeds from.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on capital structure and financial policies post-closing of the IPO. McAfee has indicated that it will use proceeds of the equity offering to repay second lien debt. With proceeds from the IPO and subsequent paydown of debt, McAfee's Debt/EBIDA leverage could decline to 5x or under based on results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

Although the largest shareholders post IPO will remain private equity firms TPG Capital and Thoma Bravo as well as Intel Corp, McAfee will benefit from the additional transparency associated with becoming a publicly listed company and the potential for a more conservative financial profile.

Moody's expects to conclude the review process after the completion of the IPO. The review will also focus on the company's operating strategy, cash flow profile, and financial policies (including Board makeup and voting rights, M&A philosophy, and shareholder returns) post-closing of the IPO.

A summary of today's action follows:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: McAfee, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McAfee, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

McAfee is a leading security software provider to consumer and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $2.7 billion. The company is owned by private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo as well as Intel Corp.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

