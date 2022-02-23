Moody's places Meritor, Inc.'s ratings under review for upgrade following announced acquisition by Cummins, Inc.

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Meritor, Inc.'s
(Meritor) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability
of Default rating and B1 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade.
The rating outlook was changed from stable to ratings under review.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-2.
The rating action follows Cummins, Inc.'s (Cummins)
announcement to acquire Meritor for a total transaction value of approximately
$3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired
cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions,
receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and Meritor shareholder approval
and targeted to close by the end of 2022.
Cummins' plan for Meritor's existing debt is yet to be determined,
however Moody's believes that all of the outstanding debt of Meritor
will be repaid at transaction close, at which time Moody's
would withdraw Meritor's ratings.
The review for upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that if the acquisition
is completed, Meritor will become a key contributor to a larger,
more diverse and conservatively capitalized company with greater resources
for strategic investments. From a governance perspective,
Cummins maintains a more conservative balance sheet and greater financial
flexibility, highlighted by the current A2 senior unsecured rating.
Moody's took the following actions on Meritor, Inc.:
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF
THE RATINGS
Meritor's ratings reflect a strong competitive position as a major supplier
of commercial vehicle drivetrains, brakes and aftermarket products
to the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors.
Meritor has a demonstrated track record of long-standing customer
relationships and product development and innovation utilizing technologies
supporting vehicle light weighting, fuel efficiencies, reduced
carbon emissions and electrification.
The ratings also reflect the company's vulnerability to highly cyclical
end markets, especially heavy-duty trucks, and significant
reliance on internal combustion engine vehicle platforms. Balancing
the transition from higher return, but declining, combustion-related
revenues with the industry's evolution to currently unprofitable,
but higher growth, electric vehicle revenues remain a risk.
Nonetheless, more recent platform awards highlight good progress
on electrification capabilities as the company is on pace to exceed its
fiscal year 2022 new business target.
Meritor's ratings are on review for upgrade and are dependent upon
clearing regulatory hurdles and Cummins' plan for Meritor's outstanding
debt. With the ratings on review for upgrade, Meritor's
credit ratings are unlikely to face any issues or factors that could lead
to a potential downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers
published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Meritor, Inc. provides axles, drivelines, brakes
and suspension systems to OEMs and the aftermarket for the commercial
vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. Through its
Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial segments, the company
serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway,
military, bus and coach, construction and other industrial
OEMs and certain aftermarkets. Revenue for the latest twelve months
ended December 31, 2021 was nearly $4 billion.
