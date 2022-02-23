Moody's places Meritor, Inc.'s ratings under review for upgrade following announced acquisition by Cummins, Inc.

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Meritor, Inc.'s (Meritor) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating and B1 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade. The rating outlook was changed from stable to ratings under review. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

The rating action follows Cummins, Inc.'s (Cummins) announcement to acquire Meritor for a total transaction value of approximately $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and Meritor shareholder approval and targeted to close by the end of 2022.

Cummins' plan for Meritor's existing debt is yet to be determined, however Moody's believes that all of the outstanding debt of Meritor will be repaid at transaction close, at which time Moody's would withdraw Meritor's ratings.

The review for upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that if the acquisition is completed, Meritor will become a key contributor to a larger, more diverse and conservatively capitalized company with greater resources for strategic investments. From a governance perspective, Cummins maintains a more conservative balance sheet and greater financial flexibility, highlighted by the current A2 senior unsecured rating.

Moody's took the following actions on Meritor, Inc.:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Meritor's ratings reflect a strong competitive position as a major supplier of commercial vehicle drivetrains, brakes and aftermarket products to the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor has a demonstrated track record of long-standing customer relationships and product development and innovation utilizing technologies supporting vehicle light weighting, fuel efficiencies, reduced carbon emissions and electrification.

The ratings also reflect the company's vulnerability to highly cyclical end markets, especially heavy-duty trucks, and significant reliance on internal combustion engine vehicle platforms. Balancing the transition from higher return, but declining, combustion-related revenues with the industry's evolution to currently unprofitable, but higher growth, electric vehicle revenues remain a risk. Nonetheless, more recent platform awards highlight good progress on electrification capabilities as the company is on pace to exceed its fiscal year 2022 new business target.

Meritor's ratings are on review for upgrade and are dependent upon clearing regulatory hurdles and Cummins' plan for Meritor's outstanding debt. With the ratings on review for upgrade, Meritor's credit ratings are unlikely to face any issues or factors that could lead to a potential downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meritor, Inc. provides axles, drivelines, brakes and suspension systems to OEMs and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. Through its Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial segments, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, military, bus and coach, construction and other industrial OEMs and certain aftermarkets. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was nearly $4 billion.

