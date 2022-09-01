Moody's places Micro Focus' ratings on review for upgrade

London, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Micro Focus International plc's (Micro Focus or the company) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has placed the B1 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities borrowed at subsidiaries MA FinanceCo., LLC and Seattle Spinco, Inc. on review for upgrade. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action follows the announcement that Open Text Corp. (Open Text, Ba1 ratings under review for downgrade) plans to acquire Micro Focus in a recommended all-cash transaction. Open Text plans to acquire Micro Focus at a price of 532 pence per share, implying an equity value of approximately £1.8 billion and an enterprise value of approximately £5.1 billion. Moody's anticipates that Micro Focus' existing debt will be repaid upon closing, expected during the first quarter of 2023.

The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Micro Focus' credit profile would benefit substantially from an acquisition by Open Text. In response to the announcement, Moody's has placed Open Text's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade.

Nevertheless, Moody's anticipates that at the conclusion of the ratings review, any downgrade of Open Text's ratings would likely be limited to one notch. Accordingly, the rating agency expects that the enlarged company will remain a materially stronger credit compared to Micro Focus prior to being acquired by Open Text.

The review for upgrade will consider the impact of the planned takeover by Open Text on the credit quality of Micro Focus including, but not limited to, the combined credit profile and business plan, financial policy, degree of financial integration and details on the mix of debt in the final capital structure.

As Moody's has previously stated, a rating upgrade would depend on evidence of a successful execution of the company's strategy to stabilise its revenue base and improve EBITDA. Upward pressure on Micro Focus' rating could arise if: (1) its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt was to improve towards the mid-teens percentages on a sustained basis; and (2) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fell below 3.5x.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if Micro Focus is not able to demonstrate evidence of debt reduction and to reduce significantly the rate of revenue or EBITDA decline. The rating would face downward pressure if: (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt failed to recover back to the mid-single digit percentages after the lows noted in fiscal 2021; (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage was greater than 4x, particularly if it is not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet, with no expectation of improvement; (3) its liquidity weakened; and (4) there was any large debt-funded acquisition.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: MA FinanceCo., LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

..Issuer: Micro Focus International plc

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

..Issuer: Seattle Spinco, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MA FinanceCo., LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Micro Focus International plc

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Seattle Spinco, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Newbury, the UK, Micro Focus International plc is a global provider of enterprise software solutions, operating under five business segments. Micro Focus is listed both on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. In fiscal 2021, ended 31 October 2021, Micro Focus generated $2.9 billion in revenue and around $1 billion in company-adjusted EBITDA.

