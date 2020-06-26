Moody's places Moscow Mortgage Agency's long-term ratings on review for possible downgrade

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today placed the following ratings of Moscow Mortgage Agency ("MMA") on review for possible downgrade: the bank's Ba3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Ba2(cr) and long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Ba2. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings, as well as the issuer outlook, was changed to ratings under review from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed MMA's short-term CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr), as well as its short-term deposit ratings and short-term CRRs of Not Prime (NP).

For a detailed list of ratings affected, please refer to the end of this Press Release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for possible downgrade reflects the potential credit negative impact of MMA's planned merger with Bank Solidarnost (Solidarnost; not rated), following the acquisition of 100% of MMA's shares by Solidarnost's controlling shareholder, JSC Zarubezhenergoproekt. The change of ownership and forthcoming merger create uncertainty regarding the probability of support for MMA and the merged bank from the City of Moscow (Baa3 stable), while the standalone credit profile of the merged entity will likely be weaker than that of MMA, given Solidarnost's poor financial metrics and its status under financial rehabilitation.

On 16 June, the Central Bank of Russia announced that MMA will merge with Solidarnost and, concurrently, cease to exist as a separate legal entity. Solidarnost has been in state-led financial rehabilitation since 2013, and in April 2020 this was extended until 2030. Solidarnost's assets are approximately twice those of MMA, yet it has a low capital buffer, measured by the ratio of tangible common equity to statutory risk-weighted assets, while MMA's capital cushion is solid. Unlike MMA, whose profits have recently been volatile but positive, Solidarnost was loss-making both at the bottom-line and pre-provision in 2019. The asset quality is similar at both banks, as they have high problem loans, yet IFRS9 Stage 3 loans are fully covered by loan loss reserves.

The negative impact on MMA's capital and profitability will be partially offset by improvements in the merged bank's funding profile, given Solidarnost's sizeable and granular customer deposit base, consisting predominantly of retail customer funds. This is in contrast to MMA, whose deposit base is very highly concentrated. The liquidity cushion of MMA is higher than that of Solidarnost, but it will remain solid for the merged bank.

Governance considerations, specifically, uncertainty regarding the bank's strategy after merger, were a key driver of this rating action. The change of ownership and upcoming merger poses risks to the continuity of MMA's business model, which strongly depends on the Moscow government's programmes and the government's ongoing willingness to involve MMA in them. In particular, the bank is involved in social housing programmes and, since recently, the programmes for supporting Moscow-based export-oriented enterprises. MMA's funding is highly concentrated on municipal companies, as well as interest-free accounts opened for the allocation of housing subsidies.

MODERATE PUBLIC SUPPORT

The one-notch uplift of MMA's Ba3 deposit ratings above its b1 BCA results from Moody's view of a moderate probability of support from the City of Moscow. This assessment will be subject to review, given that the city government no longer controls 100% of the bank.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW FOR MOSCOW MORTGAGE AGENCY

The review for downgrade on MMA's ratings will focus on the merged bank's ownership structure and ultimate beneficiaries, its strategy, including the degree of involvement in the City of Moscow's programmes, and the likely nature of of the merged bank's financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on MMA's ratings is currently unlikely, given the review for possible downgrade. However, the ratings may be confirmed if the bank's strategic link with the City of Moscow remains substantial and the pressure on its financial metrics is contained.

A lower probability of support for the merged entity from the city or a lower BCA would result in a downgrade of the bank's long-term deposit ratings. MMA's BCA could be downgraded if the merger leads to a significant deterioration in the bank's capital levels, profitability or liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Moscow Mortgage Agency

On Review for Downgrade:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b1

.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

Affirmations:

.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

