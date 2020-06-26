Moody's places Moscow Mortgage Agency's long-term ratings on review for possible downgrade

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
placed the following ratings of Moscow Mortgage Agency ("MMA")
on review for possible downgrade: the bank's Ba3 long-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings, its b1 Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, its long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Ba2(cr) and long-term local
and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Ba2. The
outlook on the long-term deposit ratings, as well as the
issuer outlook, was changed to ratings under review from stable.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed MMA's short-term
CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr), as well as its short-term
deposit ratings and short-term CRRs of Not Prime (NP).
For a detailed list of ratings affected, please refer to the end
of this Press Release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review for possible downgrade reflects the potential credit negative
impact of MMA's planned merger with Bank Solidarnost (Solidarnost;
not rated), following the acquisition of 100% of MMA's
shares by Solidarnost's controlling shareholder, JSC Zarubezhenergoproekt.
The change of ownership and forthcoming merger create uncertainty regarding
the probability of support for MMA and the merged bank from the City of
Moscow (Baa3 stable), while the standalone credit profile of the
merged entity will likely be weaker than that of MMA, given Solidarnost's
poor financial metrics and its status under financial rehabilitation.
On 16 June, the Central Bank of Russia announced that MMA will merge
with Solidarnost and, concurrently, cease to exist as a separate
legal entity. Solidarnost has been in state-led financial
rehabilitation since 2013, and in April 2020 this was extended until
2030. Solidarnost's assets are approximately twice those of MMA,
yet it has a low capital buffer, measured by the ratio of tangible
common equity to statutory risk-weighted assets, while MMA's
capital cushion is solid. Unlike MMA, whose profits have
recently been volatile but positive, Solidarnost was loss-making
both at the bottom-line and pre-provision in 2019.
The asset quality is similar at both banks, as they have high problem
loans, yet IFRS9 Stage 3 loans are fully covered by loan loss reserves.
The negative impact on MMA's capital and profitability will be partially
offset by improvements in the merged bank's funding profile,
given Solidarnost's sizeable and granular customer deposit base,
consisting predominantly of retail customer funds. This is in contrast
to MMA, whose deposit base is very highly concentrated. The
liquidity cushion of MMA is higher than that of Solidarnost, but
it will remain solid for the merged bank.
Governance considerations, specifically, uncertainty regarding
the bank's strategy after merger, were a key driver of this
rating action. The change of ownership and upcoming merger poses
risks to the continuity of MMA's business model, which strongly
depends on the Moscow government's programmes and the government's
ongoing willingness to involve MMA in them. In particular,
the bank is involved in social housing programmes and, since recently,
the programmes for supporting Moscow-based export-oriented
enterprises. MMA's funding is highly concentrated on municipal
companies, as well as interest-free accounts opened for the
allocation of housing subsidies.
MODERATE PUBLIC SUPPORT
The one-notch uplift of MMA's Ba3 deposit ratings above its
b1 BCA results from Moody's view of a moderate probability of support
from the City of Moscow. This assessment will be subject to review,
given that the city government no longer controls 100% of the bank.
THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW FOR MOSCOW MORTGAGE AGENCY
The review for downgrade on MMA's ratings will focus on the merged bank's
ownership structure and ultimate beneficiaries, its strategy,
including the degree of involvement in the City of Moscow's programmes,
and the likely nature of of the merged bank's financial metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A positive rating action on MMA's ratings is currently unlikely,
given the review for possible downgrade. However, the ratings
may be confirmed if the bank's strategic link with the City of Moscow
remains substantial and the pressure on its financial metrics is contained.
A lower probability of support for the merged entity from the city or
a lower BCA would result in a downgrade of the bank's long-term
deposit ratings. MMA's BCA could be downgraded if the merger leads
to a significant deterioration in the bank's capital levels, profitability
or liquidity profile.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Moscow Mortgage Agency
On Review for Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed
To Ratings Under Review From Stable
Affirmations:
.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed
NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
