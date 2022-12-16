Moody's places MountainWest Pipelines under review for downgrade

Approximately $180 million of rated debt securities affected

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today placed the senior unsecured rating of MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company (MountainWest, A3) under review for downgrade. The review follows the 15 December announcement that the pipeline would be sold by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Southwest Holdings, Baa2 stable) to Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (Williams, Baa2 stable) for $1.5 billion in an all cash transaction, including $430 million of assumed debt. The acquisition price represents about an 8x estimated 2023 equity multiple.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

"The review for downgrade of MountainWest is prompted by the announcement that the pipeline would be acquired by Williams, a major midstream energy company" said Jillian Cardona, Moody's Analyst. Williams is engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and deep water production handling and oil transportation with core operations in interstate natural gas pipelines and natural gas gathering and processing. Williams currently has two wholly-owned regulated interstate pipelines, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC (Baa1 stable) and Northwest Pipeline LLC (Baa1 stable), and a 50% interest in Gulfstream Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable).

Although we view Williams as a strong owner for MountainWest, the ratings of the company's two existing wholly-owned pipelines are restrained to one notch above Williams' rating, reflecting Williams' dependence on the pipelines' cash flow to support its own debt service requirements and dividends. The review will focus on the integration of MountainWest into the Williams organization, the reliance of Williams on distributions from MountainWest, and any other changes in the management and financial policy of the pipeline after the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close early next year, subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino Act approval and other customary closing conditions. This is a governance-driven rating action due to the pending ownership change and potential changes in financial policy.

For Williams, MountainWest provides a good strategic fit with good connectivity to its Wamsutter gathering system and access to the sizeable and growing Salt Lake City Market. MountainWest's composite counterparty credit profile is solidly investment grade, with LDCs representing almost half of its significant customers. The transaction is moderately leveraging for Williams and pushes pro forma LTM debt/EBITDA to about 4.4x as of 30 September 2022, including Moody's standard adjustments, with the $1.5 billion purchase price being funded via a mix of new borrowings and $430 million of existing MountainWest debt. Despite the added leverage, Moody's views the stable cash flow and complementary operations of MountainWest to be credit enhancing and additive to Williams' free cash flow generation.

COMPANY PROFILE

MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company is an interstate natural gas pipeline company located in the Rocky Mountains with total operational capacity of approximately 2,530 million dekatherms per day (MDth/d) of transportation and about 56 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas storage in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. Around 95% of the company's revenue is derived from more stable and firm transportation and storage (T&S) services, with the remainder derived from miscellaneous service revenue, natural gas liquids production and small gas processing and gathering services. The company also owns and operates the Overthrust Pipeline in southwestern Wyoming and owns 50% of the White River Hub providing transportation and hub services through interconnections with six interstate pipeline systems in Colorado. It is owned by Southwest Gas Holdings Corp., headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jillian Cardona

Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

