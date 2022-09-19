Moody's places NCR's ratings on review following separation announcement, direction uncertain

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed NCR Corporation's ratings on review with direction uncertain following the announcement of a separation into two separately traded public entities to be completed by the end of 2023. The announcement of a separation process is the beginning of a significant operational, accounting and documentation effort that will take over a year to complete, and a different transaction could occur in the interim. The company has not announced details of approach to capital structure, and the ultimate capital structure decisions will be influenced by market conditions and the company's credit profile in the second half of 2023.

The following rating actions were taken:

On Review Direction Uncertain:

..Issuer: NCR Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NCR Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on the transaction structure as well as the pro forma capital structure, forecasts and capital allocation policy for the business that will remain with NCR. Depending on the final structure, an upgrade, downgrade or confirmation of the existing ratings is possible.

NCR's existing B2 CFR is supported by scale and diversification as a leading provider of technology solutions to merchants and banks globally. The company benefits from high market shares in target markets which include digital and self-service banking, merchant point of sale and self-checkout solutions. NCR continues to successfully migrate its portfolio from sales of hardware and related software and services to the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, with recurring revenue share increased to 62% and hardware sales share reduced to 24% in 2021. The 2021 acquisition of Cardtronics provided key outsourcing capabilities accelerating PaaS transition. Moody's adjusted total debt+preferred/EBITDA stands at 5.3x for LTM June 2022 but is projected to decline to about 5.0x by the end of 2022.

After a pro forma revenue decline of 12% in 2020, NCR rebounded to solid growth of 6.7% in 2021 and Moody's projects low single digit growth in 2022 with continued mix improvement. While some of the company's end markets may face long-term secular pressures and the competitive environment is intense, NCR as a combined portfolio of businesses is positioned to sustain mid-single digit revenue growth over the medium term with support from share of wallet gains in the PaaS model. Profitability is expected to be about flat in 2022 after a modest improvement in 2021, driven by positive mix and Cardtronics merger synergies offset by input and logistic cost inflation counteracted through price actions. Free cash flow generation will remain solid but capital intensity may increase due to investment in equipment in the PaaS model.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating is unchanged at this time but could be pressured if liquidity weakens as a result of the separation.

ESG considerations relevant to the rating include governance considerations related to NCR's capital structure and capital allocation pro forma for the separation.

With adjusted net revenues of $8 billion for the last 12 months ended June 2022, NCR is a diversified financial technology company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Krukovsky

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

