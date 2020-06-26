Moody's places NKNK's Ba3 rating on review for downgrade

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Ba3 corporate family rating and the Ba3-PD probability of default rating of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC (NKNK). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The action reflects Moody's view that the company's exposure to rubbers market, which accounts for around 40% of total revenue and close to 80% of exports revenue of NKNK, that was negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak as well as continuing price pressure on polyolefins could result in a material, up to 30%-40%, reduction in EBITDA in 2020 with only a partial recovery in 2021. Coupled with an active investment stage of NKNK's new naphtha cracker and polyolefins project, this could drive the company's leverage metrics to more than 5.0x measured by adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for a prolonged period of time. This is a material weakening in the context of Moody's 3.0x-3.5x guidance for this rating. Under this scenario, the company would also breach the 3.5x net debt/EBITDA covenant embedded in its debt documentation.

The review will assess the probability that the build-out of a large project amid a protracted downturn in the company's markets would cause a more pronounced and prolonged deviation of its financial profile from the rating guidance than the agency currently expects.

The review will focus on: 1) NKNK's operating and financial performance in June and July 2020 when its key customers in the tire manufacturing industry will have largely resumed operations; 2) the management's estimates of profitability and cash flow generation levels in 2020-21 given favourable feedstock (naphta) costs; 3) any revisions of the investment and funding plans given changed macroeconomic conditions and developments in the ethylene market; and 4) the management's willingness and ability to proactively resolve a potential covenant breach under debt instruments documentation.

Moody's would target to resolve the review within two months of placement of the company's ratings on review.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC's (NKNK) Ba3 corporate family rating is underpinned by the company's (1) strong profitability, low leverage, and sizeable cash reserves as of end of December 2019; (2) balanced product mix; (3) long-term contractual access to low-cost feedstock; and (4) significant share of export sales, which mitigates foreign-currency risks. NKNK's rating is constrained by (1) its susceptibility to risks inherent to the volatile petrochemical industry and, in particular, materially weakened rubber markets that are negatively affected by reduced demand from the tire industry; (2) its exposure to risks associated with the recently launched, predominantly debt-funded, large polyolefin project; and (3) vulnerabilities associated with NKNK's single-site location and moderate size. NKNK is exposed to the operating environment in Russia (Baa3 stable) and Tatarstan (Ba1 stable), because the company generates half of its revenue in Russia and has all of its production facilities and some of its major raw materials suppliers located in Tatarstan.

NKNK investment project involves construction of a naphtha cracker with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, and PP and PE production units. The project, valued at around €2.1 billion, will be 85% funded through long-term borrowings, including those guaranteed by export credit agencies. No funding has been arranged for the polymer plant, the second stage of the project, which will require financing in 2020. NKNK plans to complete the construction by 2022-23. The facility will double the company's basic polymer production capacity.

LIQUIDITY

NKNK has a benign debt maturity profile with no debt repayments until the fourth quarter of 2021, with 60% of committed investment until Q3 2021 pre-funded with signed favourably -priced commercial loans and export credit facilities (ECAs). NKNK's liquidity is supported by RUB34 billion (around $500 million) cash balances as of the end of March 2020.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The outlook on NKNK's ratings is under review.

Upward pressure on NKNK's rating is unlikely in the next three years, given the anticipated material increase in leverage and the implementation risks of the olefin project.

Conversely, 1) a multi-notch downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating and Tatarstan's sub-sovereign rating, 2) a material deterioration in the credit quality, with debt/EBITDA rising above 3x-3.5x and retained cash flow/debt falling below 20%, both on a sustained basis, as a result of the materialised project risks or its weakened market position, and 3) a material deterioration in liquidity, resulting from unfunded project investment commitments would exert negative pressure on the ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's characterizes the risk to the commodity chemical sector as "Emerging -- Elevated Risk". Air, soil and water pollution have been and are likely to remain the primary environmental risks for this sector. In 2019, within the frame of the ongoing 4th Environmental Program, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC carried out 73 nature protection measures with over 2.15 billion rubles funded. In 2019, the Company's environmental activities allowed to decrease the consumption of river water by 2.03 million cubic meters, the volume of wastewater - by more than 3.27 million cubic meters, air emissions - by 586 tons, generation of nonutilizable waste products - by 1.1 thousand tons.

Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has a concentrated ownership structure. AO TAIF, and investment fund, owns more than 50% of NKNK. There are no other shareholders with more than 20% ownership. The concentrated ownership structure creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken the company's credit quality. Independent directors make up less than one-third of the Board of Directors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC (NKNK) is a major Russian petrochemical company located in the Republic of Tatarstan. NKNK's eight core production units produce rubber, plastics, monomers and other petrochemicals, and they are located on two adjacent production sites that have centralised transportation, energy and telecommunication infrastructure. In 2019, the company reported sales of RUB179 billion and adjusted EBITDA of RUB33.5 billion. The company derived around half of its revenue from export activities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



David G. Staples

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

