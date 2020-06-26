Moody's places NKNK's Ba3 rating on review for downgrade

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the Ba3 corporate family rating and
the Ba3-PD probability of default rating of Nizhnekamskneftekhim
PJSC (NKNK). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review
from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The action reflects Moody's view that the company's exposure
to rubbers market, which accounts for around 40% of total
revenue and close to 80% of exports revenue of NKNK, that
was negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak as well as continuing
price pressure on polyolefins could result in a material, up to
30%-40%, reduction in EBITDA in 2020 with only
a partial recovery in 2021. Coupled with an active investment stage
of NKNK's new naphtha cracker and polyolefins project, this
could drive the company's leverage metrics to more than 5.0x
measured by adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for a prolonged period of time.
This is a material weakening in the context of Moody's 3.0x-3.5x
guidance for this rating. Under this scenario, the company
would also breach the 3.5x net debt/EBITDA covenant embedded in
its debt documentation.
The review will assess the probability that the build-out of a
large project amid a protracted downturn in the company's markets
would cause a more pronounced and prolonged deviation of its financial
profile from the rating guidance than the agency currently expects.
The review will focus on: 1) NKNK's operating and financial
performance in June and July 2020 when its key customers in the tire manufacturing
industry will have largely resumed operations; 2) the management's
estimates of profitability and cash flow generation levels in 2020-21
given favourable feedstock (naphta) costs; 3) any revisions of the
investment and funding plans given changed macroeconomic conditions and
developments in the ethylene market; and 4) the management's
willingness and ability to proactively resolve a potential covenant breach
under debt instruments documentation.
Moody's would target to resolve the review within two months of
placement of the company's ratings on review.
Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC's (NKNK) Ba3 corporate family rating is underpinned
by the company's (1) strong profitability, low leverage, and
sizeable cash reserves as of end of December 2019; (2) balanced product
mix; (3) long-term contractual access to low-cost feedstock;
and (4) significant share of export sales, which mitigates foreign-currency
risks. NKNK's rating is constrained by (1) its susceptibility to
risks inherent to the volatile petrochemical industry and, in particular,
materially weakened rubber markets that are negatively affected by reduced
demand from the tire industry; (2) its exposure to risks associated
with the recently launched, predominantly debt-funded,
large polyolefin project; and (3) vulnerabilities associated with
NKNK's single-site location and moderate size. NKNK is exposed
to the operating environment in Russia (Baa3 stable) and Tatarstan (Ba1
stable), because the company generates half of its revenue in Russia
and has all of its production facilities and some of its major raw materials
suppliers located in Tatarstan.
NKNK investment project involves construction of a naphtha cracker with
an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, and PP and
PE production units. The project, valued at around €2.1
billion, will be 85% funded through long-term borrowings,
including those guaranteed by export credit agencies. No funding
has been arranged for the polymer plant, the second stage of the
project, which will require financing in 2020. NKNK plans
to complete the construction by 2022-23. The facility will
double the company's basic polymer production capacity.
LIQUIDITY
NKNK has a benign debt maturity profile with no debt repayments until
the fourth quarter of 2021, with 60% of committed investment
until Q3 2021 pre-funded with signed favourably -priced
commercial loans and export credit facilities (ECAs). NKNK's
liquidity is supported by RUB34 billion (around $500 million) cash
balances as of the end of March 2020.
RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK
The outlook on NKNK's ratings is under review.
Upward pressure on NKNK's rating is unlikely in the next three years,
given the anticipated material increase in leverage and the implementation
risks of the olefin project.
Conversely, 1) a multi-notch downgrade of Russia's sovereign
rating and Tatarstan's sub-sovereign rating, 2) a material
deterioration in the credit quality, with debt/EBITDA rising above
3x-3.5x and retained cash flow/debt falling below 20%,
both on a sustained basis, as a result of the materialised project
risks or its weakened market position, and 3) a material deterioration
in liquidity, resulting from unfunded project investment commitments
would exert negative pressure on the ratings.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's characterizes the risk to the commodity chemical sector
as "Emerging -- Elevated Risk". Air, soil
and water pollution have been and are likely to remain the primary environmental
risks for this sector. In 2019, within the frame of the ongoing
4th Environmental Program, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC carried out
73 nature protection measures with over 2.15 billion rubles funded.
In 2019, the Company's environmental activities allowed to
decrease the consumption of river water by 2.03 million cubic meters,
the volume of wastewater - by more than 3.27 million cubic
meters, air emissions - by 586 tons, generation of
nonutilizable waste products - by 1.1 thousand tons.
Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and
are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can
lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance
strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Nizhnekamskneftekhim
PJSC has a concentrated ownership structure. AO TAIF, and
investment fund, owns more than 50% of NKNK. There
are no other shareholders with more than 20% ownership.
The concentrated ownership structure creates the risk of rapid changes
in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its
financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken
the company's credit quality. Independent directors make up less
than one-third of the Board of Directors.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC (NKNK) is a major Russian petrochemical company
located in the Republic of Tatarstan. NKNK's eight core production
units produce rubber, plastics, monomers and other petrochemicals,
and they are located on two adjacent production sites that have centralised
transportation, energy and telecommunication infrastructure.
In 2019, the company reported sales of RUB179 billion and adjusted
EBITDA of RUB33.5 billion. The company derived around half
of its revenue from export activities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Julia Pribytkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
David G. Staples
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
