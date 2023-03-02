Moody's places NagaCorp's B2 ratings on review for downgrade due to heightened refinancing risk

Singapore, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed NagaCorp Ltd.'s B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2 senior unsecured rating on the company's US dollar bond on review for downgrade. The bond is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the major operating subsidiaries of NagaCorp.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under review from negative.

"The ratings review reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if NagaCorp fails to make substantial progress over the next three months to refinance its outstanding $472 million bond coming due in July 2024," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NagaCorp is exposed to heightened refinancing risks given its $472 million bond maturing in July 2024 and tight funding conditions. The bond is the company's only debt in its capital structure, excluding lease liabilities. NagaCorp also has limited sources of liquidity given its lack of bank facilities and divestible non-core assets.

Moody's expects NagaCorp's earnings to improve over the next two years as Cambodia's tourism sector continues to recover and benefit from the return of tourists from China. Consequently, the rating agency estimates NagaCorp will generate EBITDA of around $370 million in 2023 and $485 million in 2024, compared with $245 million last year. Such levels remain below its earnings in 2019.

Despite the earnings improvement, Moody's believes NagaCorp will likely rely on external financing to repay its bond. As of 31 December 2022, the company had cash and deposits of $175 million. Together with expected operating cash flows of around $535 million through to June 2024, this is inadequate to cover the company's cash uses, which include the bond maturity and discretionary spending such as dividends and development capital expenditure.

NagaCorp has the flexibility to significantly reduce or defer its discretionary spending to shore up liquidity and repay the bond through internal cash flows. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the company to continue incurring capital expenditure for its Naga 3 development project at this juncture, having outlined its construction targets for the year.

NagaCorp declared scrip dividends in lieu of cash in 2022, which Moody's views as credit positive, but the company has not made any public commitments on whether it would maintain scrip dividends or revert to cash in 2023.

Moody's review will focus on NagaCorp's ability to address its bond maturity over the next three months.

An upgrade of NagaCorp's ratings is unlikely, given the review for downgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the ratings if the company addresses its refinancing risk.

Moody's could downgrade NagaCorp's ratings if the company (1) is unable to address its refinancing risk; or (2) undertakes a liability management exercise that Moody's views to be an avoidance of default that results in economic loss for its bondholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NagaCorp Ltd. was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006. It owns and manages NagaWorld, the largest integrated casino and hotel complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. NagaCorp was founded by Tan Sri Dr. Chen Lip Keong, its chief executive officer and largest shareholder with a 69% stake in the company as of 31 December 2022.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

