Moody's places Navios Acquisition's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 21 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today has placed on review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition," "NNA"), its probability of default rating of B3-PD and the B3 rating on its $670 million senior secured 1st lien notes due 2021 and co-issued with Navios Acquisition Finance (US) Inc.The outlook for Navios Acquisition has been changed to Ratings Under Review (RuR) from Negative (Neg).

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action reflects primarily over $120 million of near-term secured bank debt maturities due 2020 (including $32.5 million due in June 2020) that Navios Acquisition needs to address. The company announced a new $76.7 million financing arrangement for four product tankers; however, it has not yet been executed. Moody's views refinancing so close to existing debt maturities as a liquidity risk. Furthermore, Navios Acquisition will face a maturity of its outstanding $658 million secured bond in November 2021. Although NNA will have more time to address this obligation, it is a large amount relative to the size of the company's balance sheet. The review will focus on the outcome to the ongoing refinancing arrangements and the consequent impact on liquidity, as well as the development of credible plans for refinancing the November 2021 debt maturity.

More positively, Navios Acquisition is currently benefitting from exceptionally robust spot and charter rates for tankers, particularly very large crude carriers (VLCCs), many of which are being utilised as floating storage. Global demand for oil has declined as a result of economic slowdown in the wake of coronavirus as evidenced by a dramatic drop in the oil price; however, the demand for oil storage has increased as excess oil needs storing by market participants. This dynamic has driven charter rates for VLCCs to over $70,000 per day in April 2020 from just under $50,000 per day at the end of 2019, according to Drewry Maritime Research. Owing to this rapid rise in charter rates, Moody's expects NNA's leverage to reduce materially in 2020 to below 6x (measured as debt/EBITDA) from over 9x in 2019. Still, Moody's does not anticipate the tanker market to remain at its current exceptionally high levels for a long time. As the supply and demand in the oil markets is rebalanced, Moody's expects the demand for floating storage to reduce putting downward pressure on tanker charter rates.

Navios Acquisition's B3 rating reflects (1) diverse and modern fleet with a mix of crude oil and product tankers; (2) low operating costs as a result of the low average age of its fleet and the fleet management contract signed with a related entity controlled by the company's CEO; (3) highly leveraged capital structure with debt/EBITDA at 9.1x in 2019 (a reduction from 20x a year earlier and expected to reduce further); (4) exceptionally strong tanker charter rates (although likely temporary); and (5) significant debt maturities with over $120 million of secured bank debt due in 2020 and a $670 million secured bond maturing in 2021.

Given today's rating action, an upgrade is unlikely in the short term, however, for a positive rating action NNA would need to maintain its Debt/EBITDA ratio below 6.0x over several quarters and its (Fund from operations (FFO) + interest)/interest expense ratio above 2.5x on a sustainable basis, in addition to improving its liquidity profile.

The ratings are likely to be downgraded if there are any liquidity challenges including a failure to address debt maturities in a timely manner or covenant breaches. Also, (FFO + interest)/interest expense ratio falling below 1.5x for a prolonged period of time would also be viewed negatively.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The shipping industry, where Navios Acquisition operates, is significantly affected by the shock. More specifically, the existing weaknesses in NNA's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and NNA remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's regards Navios Acquisition's liquidity as weak given the company's imminent debt maturities and the need to finalise refinancing arrangements in the near-term. Still, the agency notes strong positive cash flow currently generated by NNA given the short-term market dynamics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. In 2019, NNA reported revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million and $132 million, respectively.

