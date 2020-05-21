Moody's places Navios Acquisition's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 21 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
has placed on review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating (CFR)
of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition,"
"NNA"), its probability of default rating of B3-PD
and the B3 rating on its $670 million senior secured 1st lien notes
due 2021 and co-issued with Navios Acquisition Finance (US) Inc.The
outlook for Navios Acquisition has been changed to Ratings Under Review
(RuR) from Negative (Neg).
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Today's action reflects primarily over $120 million of near-term
secured bank debt maturities due 2020 (including $32.5 million
due in June 2020) that Navios Acquisition needs to address. The
company announced a new $76.7 million financing arrangement
for four product tankers; however, it has not yet been executed.
Moody's views refinancing so close to existing debt maturities as
a liquidity risk. Furthermore, Navios Acquisition will face
a maturity of its outstanding $658 million secured bond in November
2021. Although NNA will have more time to address this obligation,
it is a large amount relative to the size of the company's balance
sheet. The review will focus on the outcome to the ongoing refinancing
arrangements and the consequent impact on liquidity, as well as
the development of credible plans for refinancing the November 2021 debt
maturity.
More positively, Navios Acquisition is currently benefitting from
exceptionally robust spot and charter rates for tankers, particularly
very large crude carriers (VLCCs), many of which are being utilised
as floating storage. Global demand for oil has declined as a result
of economic slowdown in the wake of coronavirus as evidenced by a dramatic
drop in the oil price; however, the demand for oil storage
has increased as excess oil needs storing by market participants.
This dynamic has driven charter rates for VLCCs to over $70,000
per day in April 2020 from just under $50,000 per day at
the end of 2019, according to Drewry Maritime Research. Owing
to this rapid rise in charter rates, Moody's expects NNA's
leverage to reduce materially in 2020 to below 6x (measured as debt/EBITDA)
from over 9x in 2019. Still, Moody's does not anticipate
the tanker market to remain at its current exceptionally high levels for
a long time. As the supply and demand in the oil markets is rebalanced,
Moody's expects the demand for floating storage to reduce putting
downward pressure on tanker charter rates.
Navios Acquisition's B3 rating reflects (1) diverse and modern fleet
with a mix of crude oil and product tankers; (2) low operating costs
as a result of the low average age of its fleet and the fleet management
contract signed with a related entity controlled by the company's CEO;
(3) highly leveraged capital structure with debt/EBITDA at 9.1x
in 2019 (a reduction from 20x a year earlier and expected to reduce further);
(4) exceptionally strong tanker charter rates (although likely temporary);
and (5) significant debt maturities with over $120 million of secured
bank debt due in 2020 and a $670 million secured bond maturing
in 2021.
Given today's rating action, an upgrade is unlikely in the
short term, however, for a positive rating action NNA would
need to maintain its Debt/EBITDA ratio below 6.0x over several
quarters and its (Fund from operations (FFO) + interest)/interest
expense ratio above 2.5x on a sustainable basis, in addition
to improving its liquidity profile.
The ratings are likely to be downgraded if there are any liquidity challenges
including a failure to address debt maturities in a timely manner or covenant
breaches. Also, (FFO + interest)/interest expense ratio
falling below 1.5x for a prolonged period of time would also be
viewed negatively.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The shipping industry,
where Navios Acquisition operates, is significantly affected by
the shock. More specifically, the existing weaknesses in
NNA's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and NNA remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's regards Navios Acquisition's liquidity as weak given the
company's imminent debt maturities and the need to finalise refinancing
arrangements in the near-term. Still, the agency notes
strong positive cash flow currently generated by NNA given the short-term
market dynamics.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and
operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum
products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. In 2019,
NNA reported revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million and $132
million, respectively.
