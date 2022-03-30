Moody's places Nielsen's Ba3 CFR and existing debt ratings on review for downgrade following take-private LBO announcement

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's places Nielsen's Ba3 CFR and existing debt ratings on review for downgrade following take-private LBO announcement

30 Mar 2022

Approximately $6.4 billion of existing rated debt impacted

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Nielsen Holdings plc's ("Nielsen" or the "company") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and existing debt ratings on review for downgrade following yesterday's announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private equity consortium for $28 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $16 billion, including the assumption of Nielsen's debt, as disclosed in the company's Form 8k filing dated 29 March 2022 [1].

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade:

…Issuer: Nielsen Holdings plc

…..Corporate Family Rating, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently Ba3

…..Probability of Default Rating, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC

…..$1,125 Million ($742 Million outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan A due 2023, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD2)

…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC (Co-Borrowers: TNC (US) Holdings Inc. and Nielsen Holding and Finance B.V.)

…..$850 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD2)

…..$2,303 Million ($1,351 Million outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan B-4 due 2023, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD2)

…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC (Co-Borrower: Nielsen Finance Co.)

…..$1,000 Million 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

..…$625 Million 4.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

…..$750 Million 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

..…$625 Million 4.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

…Issuer: The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l.

…..$500 Million 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025, Placed On Review For Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

Speculative Grade Liquidity Actions:

…Issuer: Nielsen Holdings plc

Speculative Grade Liquidity, Remains SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

…Issuer: Nielsen Holdings plc

.....Outlook, Changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC

.....Outlook, Changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

…Issuer: The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l.

.....Outlook, Changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

The private equity consortium will consist of Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners (the "Consortium"). The take-private LBO is subject to approval by Nielsen shareholders, regulatory approvals, consultation with the works council and other customary closing conditions, including UK court approval pursuant to a scheme of arrangement. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties could elect to complete the transaction pursuant to an agreed-upon tender offer. Upon satisfaction of these requirements, Nielsen expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2022. As a result of the pending LBO, Nielsen has suspended its previously approved share repurchase program.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As the transaction nears closure and more information becomes available, Moody's review will assess Nielsen's ongoing investments and pace of transformation to new products that meet customers' growing requirements to accurately capture, measure and analyze the quickening shifts in advertising spend and consumer viewership to digital platforms. Additionally, the review will evaluate the company's operational plan to avoid potential reputational damage to its position as the industry's leading independent third-party audience measurement benchmark arising from past measurement inaccuracies. Finally, the review will focus on Nielsen's expected one-time cash restructuring charges, synergies and costs to achieve future savings, capital structure and allocation strategy as well as the company's corporate governance, future financial policy and leverage target. Given the expected increase in gross debt and interest expense, and as a consequence, reduced free cash flow (FCF) generation, Moody's expects any potential downgrade of the CFR to be multi-notch up to three notches. Moody's expects to conclude the review at or near the timing of transaction closing, which is anticipated to occur in H2 2022.

The transaction's financing includes a $5.7 billion equity commitment from the Consortium and committed debt funding, which Moody's estimates at approximately $10 billion, roughly 80% higher that Nielsen's current gross debt balance of $5.6 billion. Pro forma for the estimated increase in debt, Moody's expects pro forma total debt to EBITDA will increase materially to the 7x-8x area from 4x at year end 2021 (as calculated by Moody's, including adjustments for operating leases, pensions and non-cancellable contractual obligations), which is meaningfully above the current 4.5x downgrade threshold. Moody's also expects a concurrent increase in interest expense that will substantially reduce FCF in the first year after closing, resulting in FCF to debt in the range of -1% to +1%, below the 3% downgrade threshold (as calculated by Moody's).

Given that the Consortium has already secured debt financing and Nielsen's credit agreements embed change of control provisions, Moody's expects the $850 million revolving credit facility, $742 million outstanding term loan A and $1.35 billion outstanding term loan B-4, which collectively mature in 2023, will be fully repaid at closing. However, to the extent that any or all of Nielsen's $3.5 billion of existing senior unsecured notes are not called or tendered and remain outstanding, those instrument ratings will be evaluated in conjunction with the expected transition of the CFR. Upon full repayment and extinguishment of any of Nielsen's existing debts at closing, Moody's will withdraw those instrument ratings.

The review will also focus on Nielsen's Credit Impact Score, which is currently moderately-negative (CIS-3), reflecting moderately negative governance risks associated with financial policies that are currently in transition. While Nielsen's good customer diversity and position as the industry's leading independent third-party measurement benchmark provide some support, the anticipated increase in financial leverage will likely pressure the governance score, which is currently moderately-negative (G-3).

Moody's expects Nielsen will maintain at least good liquidity (SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity) until the transaction closes, supported by the existing $850 million undrawn revolving credit facility and ample cash balance, which totaled $380 million at 31 December 2021. FCF totaled $235 million in 2021 and Moody's projects FCF in 2022 on a standalone basis (i.e., non-LBO) to be in the range of $250 - $300 million (as calculated by Moody's). Moody's will assess Nielsen's liquidity with respect to FCF generation given the expected higher interest expense burden from the incremental debt.

With headquarters in Oxford, England and New York, NY, and operations in more than 55 countries, Nielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company providing audience measurement, impact marketing solutions and Gracenote content solutions. Revenue totaled approximately $3.5 billion for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Nielsen's Form 8-K filing dated 29 March 2022 (from EDGAR)

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com