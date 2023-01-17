Moody's places Nine Energy's Caa3 CFR under review for upgrade; rates proposed senior secured notes Caa2

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa2 rating to Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (Nine) proposed $300 million proposed senior secured notes due 2028. Concurrently, Moody's placed Nine's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) under review for upgrade. Nine's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to ratings on review from negative.

Nine will use net proceeds from its proposed 300,000 units in conjunction with revolver borrowings and cash on the balance sheet to refinance its $307 million of senior notes due 2023 that are outstanding. Each unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of senior secured notes (an aggregate of $300 million of notes) and five shares of Nine common stock (an aggregate of 1.5 million shares). After about two months, unit owners can choose to separate the notes from the stock, and there is mandatory separation after nine months. As part of the transaction, Nine will refinance its existing ABL revolver with a new ABL revolver due 2027. The revolver will have an initial borrowing base of $95 million and $150 million in lender commitments.

"The review of Nine Energy's ratings reflects the company's pending refinancing, which extends its debt maturity profile, and an improved oilfield services industry environment," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nine's review for upgrade reflects the launch of the refinancing transaction which would extend the debt maturity profile upon completion, as well as an improved oilfield services industry environment that supports stronger credit metrics. Based on the terms of the transaction as proposed, Moody's expects that Nine's ratings will be upgraded to Caa1 CFR and Caa1-PD PDR. Based on this and the company's pro forma capital structure, Moody's assigned a Caa2 rating to Nine's proposed senior secured notes due 2028.

Nine has improving leverage offset by small size and the highly cyclical nature of the oilfield services sector. Revenue and EBITDA will continue to rebound in 2023 amid an improved industry environment. Already, revenue grew by a sizable percentage year over year in the first nine months of 2022, increasing sequentially each quarter. Similarly, the company grew EBITDA significantly during the first nine months of 2022. The company has benefited from both increased pricing for its services and activity improvements amid a tighter market for oilfield services. While operating performance is improving, the sector remains highly competitive amid continued capital discipline by upstream companies. Nine benefits from diversification across multiple business lines and exposure to various basins.

As of September 30, 2022, Nine had $21 million of cash on its balance sheet and $27 million drawn on its existing ABL revolver due 2023. The company borrowed another $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The new ABL revolver due 2027 will have an initial borrowing base of $95 million and $150 million in lender commitments. For rolling 30 day periods, availability on the revolver cannot be less than the greater of (1) 15% of the loan limit and (2) $22.5 million and the fixed charge coverage ratio needs to be at least 1x. Or availability cannot be less than the greater of (1) 20% of the loan limit and (2) $30 million. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance with this covenant through 2023. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's expects the company to have sizable borrowings on the revolver and for the company to repay these borrowings over time with free cash flow. Beginning in November 2023, and every six months thereafter, the company will need to offer to repurchase the notes at par in an aggregate amount equal to 75% of excess cash flow for the prior two quarters.

The revolver has a first lien priority claim on certain assets including accounts receivable, inventory and equipment (ABL priority collateral). The senior secured notes have a first lien on non-ABL priority collateral and a second lien on ABL priority collateral. The ABL revolver will have a second lien on non-ABL priority collateral.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on the credit profile benefits from the extended debt maturity profile, as well as on maintaining adequate liquidity and will be concluded after the financing transaction is completed.

Nine, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded provider of oilfield services, focused on well completions, to exploration and production companies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

