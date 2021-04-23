Moody's places Nuance's ratings on review for upgrade following announcement of pending sale to Microsoft

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Nuance Communications, Inc.'s ("Nuance") Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating on review for upgrade following the announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft", Aaa stable) in an all-cash transaction valued at about $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Nuance and Microsoft. The deal is intended to close by the end of this calendar year and is subject to approval by Nuance's shareholders, the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Nuance Communications, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nuance Communications, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will consider the amount of debt that remains in Nuance's capital structure post-combination, the nature of Microsoft's support for any of the remaining debt, adequacy of financial information for the surviving issuer entity, and the position of such remaining debt within Microsoft's capital structure. If the debt is repaid in full, Moody's will withdraw all of Nuance's ratings, including the CFR and instrument ratings.

Nuance's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's leading position in the voice recognition and natural language understanding software industry offset by high leverage levels and a history of significant share buybacks. Though leverage is high (run rate leverage estimated around 6.5x as of December 2020 treating stock compensation as an expense; around 4.5x excluding stock compensation), free cash flow is expected to be strong and cash levels robust, with free cash flow to debt approximately 12% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Nuance uses its natural language expertise to create software and services for the healthcare and enterprise contact center industries. The company continues to maintain a leading position in these markets, and we expect flat to modest organic growth over the next several years. The shift to a subscription model for a significant portion of the company's products and declines in of the legacy transcription business contributed to negative to flat organic growth in recent years but is likely passing its inflection point.

Nuance's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 indicates a very good liquidity profile, supported by Moody's expectation of strong free cash flow of more than $200 million annually, strong cash balances and an undrawn $300 million revolver. Nuance held $374 million of cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020.

Nuance Communications, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, MA is a leading provider of speech recognition and natural language understanding for healthcare and enterprise call center markets as well as consumers. Nuance divested its imaging and automotive business in FY 2019. The company had revenues of approximately $1.5 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

