Moody's places Nuance's ratings on review for upgrade following announcement of pending sale to Microsoft

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Nuance
Communications, Inc.'s ("Nuance") Ba3 corporate
family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of
default rating ("PDR"), and Ba3 senior unsecured debt
rating on review for upgrade following the announcement that the company
has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Microsoft Corporation
("Microsoft", Aaa stable) in an all-cash transaction
valued at about $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's
net debt.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors
of both Nuance and Microsoft. The deal is intended to close by
the end of this calendar year and is subject to approval by Nuance's
shareholders, the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals,
and other customary closing conditions.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Nuance Communications, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Nuance Communications, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review will consider the amount of debt that remains in Nuance's
capital structure post-combination, the nature of Microsoft's
support for any of the remaining debt, adequacy of financial information
for the surviving issuer entity, and the position of such remaining
debt within Microsoft's capital structure. If the debt is repaid
in full, Moody's will withdraw all of Nuance's ratings, including
the CFR and instrument ratings.
Nuance's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's leading position in
the voice recognition and natural language understanding software industry
offset by high leverage levels and a history of significant share buybacks.
Though leverage is high (run rate leverage estimated around 6.5x
as of December 2020 treating stock compensation as an expense; around
4.5x excluding stock compensation), free cash flow is expected
to be strong and cash levels robust, with free cash flow to debt
approximately 12% for the twelve months ended December 31,
2020.
Nuance uses its natural language expertise to create software and services
for the healthcare and enterprise contact center industries. The
company continues to maintain a leading position in these markets,
and we expect flat to modest organic growth over the next several years.
The shift to a subscription model for a significant portion of the company's
products and declines in of the legacy transcription business contributed
to negative to flat organic growth in recent years but is likely passing
its inflection point.
Nuance's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1
indicates a very good liquidity profile, supported by Moody's
expectation of strong free cash flow of more than $200 million
annually, strong cash balances and an undrawn $300 million
revolver. Nuance held $374 million of cash and marketable
securities as of December 31, 2020.
Nuance Communications, Inc., headquartered in Burlington,
MA is a leading provider of speech recognition and natural language understanding
for healthcare and enterprise call center markets as well as consumers.
Nuance divested its imaging and automotive business in FY 2019.
The company had revenues of approximately $1.5 billion for
the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
