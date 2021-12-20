Moody's places Oracle's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Oracle
Corporation's ("Oracle") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2
Commercial Paper rating under review for downgrade following Oracle's
announcement that it has agreed to acquire Cerner Corporation in an all-cash
transaction for approximately $28.3 billion in equity value.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to
close in 2022.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's placed Oracle's ratings under review for downgrade
to reflect the likelihood of a meaningful deterioration in Oracle's
cash balances and financial leverage after the acquisition of Cerner.
Governance considerations, specifically, Oracle's substantial
deterioration in credit metrics as a result of its aggressive shareholder
returns in prior periods and now with the proposed acquisition,
are key drivers of the rating action. Oracle has not indicated
the amounts of cash and incremental borrowings it plans to use to finance
the acquisition. Prior to the announcement to acquire Cerner,
Oracle did not have any publicly articulated medium or long-term
financial policy goals. As part of the acquisition announcement,
Oracle indicated that it anticipates retaining an investment grade rating.
Moody's recognizes that Oracle's approximately $10
billion of free cash flow (after dividends and pro forma for the acquisition
of Cerner) and growing EBITDA provide strong capacity to delever after
the acquisition, if the company prioritizes deleveraging.
Given the purchase price of the acquisition, Moody's believes
that it could take 2 years or more for Oracle to fully offset the initially
credit-negative impact of the Cerner acquisition.
Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "The acquisition of
Cerner will strengthen Oracle's position in the healthcare IT industry,
a large industry vertical with strong long-term growth prospects.
If the acquisition is approved by regulatory authorities without meaningful
constraints and Oracle integrates the acquisition effectively, we
expect Oracle to generate substantial revenue synergies from the combination
over time. However, the acquisition will meaningfully weaken
Oracle's financial profile initially and increase execution risk."
Cerner has more than 25% market share of the U.S.
acute care Electronic Health Records market, behind industry leader
Epic Systems. The healthcare industry has lagged other industries
in adopting cloud computing, but it is pivoting to the cloud.
Oracle's large sales and marketing resources and partner network
globally should accelerate Cerner's revenue growth. Cerner
has a large repository of clinical, administrative and financial
data through its software offerings. The acquisition will generate
large opportunities to cross-sell Oracle's cloud services,
data management and analytics software, and other application software
into Cerner's installed base.
The acquisition of Cerner will be significantly larger than any of Oracle's
prior acquisitions and increase execution risks. Cerner is undergoing
operational restructuring and faces strong competition. Moody's
believes that any revenue synergies will take time to materialize because
sales cycles for healthcare IT solutions are long. The health care
and health care IT industries have been subject to increasing regulations
and the U.S. government's focus on increasing interoperability
of information systems to drive innovation creates risks and opportunities.
Prior to considering the effects of the Cerner acquisition, Oracle's
senior unsecured rating was weakly positioned in the Baa2 rating category,
with limited cushion to absorb any increase in debt as a result of the
company's large share repurchases. Moody's had expected
that Oracle would maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) in
the low 4x times and cash and marketable securities to total adjusted
debt ratio of greater than 20%, while generating free cash
flow relative to total adjusted debt in the low teens percentages over
the next 12 to 24 months.
The ratings review will focus on: (i) Capital structure and debt
maturity profile upon the close of the acquisition; (ii) the credit
metrics Oracle will target; (iii) the company's specific plans
to reduce leverage and/or to restore cash position after the acquisition
and the duration it needs to achieve these targets; and, (iv)
Moody's assessment of financial flexibility Oracle may need to accommodate
execution risk in integrating its largest acquisition coupled with the
potential for higher investments to support its growing cloud businesses.
Moody's could confirm Oracle's Baa2 rating if the company
commits to a credible plan and uses its deleveraging capacity such that
it restores its credit metrics to the levels that underpin its Baa2 rating
over the 18 to 24 months following the acquisition. A potential
downgrade of the ratings could be limited to one notch if Oracle commits
to reducing a meaningful portion of the incremental debt it takes to consummate
the acquisition of Cerner.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software,
Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform
services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653