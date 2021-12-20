Moody's places Oracle's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Oracle Corporation's ("Oracle") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating under review for downgrade following Oracle's announcement that it has agreed to acquire Cerner Corporation in an all-cash transaction for approximately $28.3 billion in equity value. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's placed Oracle's ratings under review for downgrade to reflect the likelihood of a meaningful deterioration in Oracle's cash balances and financial leverage after the acquisition of Cerner. Governance considerations, specifically, Oracle's substantial deterioration in credit metrics as a result of its aggressive shareholder returns in prior periods and now with the proposed acquisition, are key drivers of the rating action. Oracle has not indicated the amounts of cash and incremental borrowings it plans to use to finance the acquisition. Prior to the announcement to acquire Cerner, Oracle did not have any publicly articulated medium or long-term financial policy goals. As part of the acquisition announcement, Oracle indicated that it anticipates retaining an investment grade rating. Moody's recognizes that Oracle's approximately $10 billion of free cash flow (after dividends and pro forma for the acquisition of Cerner) and growing EBITDA provide strong capacity to delever after the acquisition, if the company prioritizes deleveraging. Given the purchase price of the acquisition, Moody's believes that it could take 2 years or more for Oracle to fully offset the initially credit-negative impact of the Cerner acquisition.

Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "The acquisition of Cerner will strengthen Oracle's position in the healthcare IT industry, a large industry vertical with strong long-term growth prospects. If the acquisition is approved by regulatory authorities without meaningful constraints and Oracle integrates the acquisition effectively, we expect Oracle to generate substantial revenue synergies from the combination over time. However, the acquisition will meaningfully weaken Oracle's financial profile initially and increase execution risk."

Cerner has more than 25% market share of the U.S. acute care Electronic Health Records market, behind industry leader Epic Systems. The healthcare industry has lagged other industries in adopting cloud computing, but it is pivoting to the cloud. Oracle's large sales and marketing resources and partner network globally should accelerate Cerner's revenue growth. Cerner has a large repository of clinical, administrative and financial data through its software offerings. The acquisition will generate large opportunities to cross-sell Oracle's cloud services, data management and analytics software, and other application software into Cerner's installed base.

The acquisition of Cerner will be significantly larger than any of Oracle's prior acquisitions and increase execution risks. Cerner is undergoing operational restructuring and faces strong competition. Moody's believes that any revenue synergies will take time to materialize because sales cycles for healthcare IT solutions are long. The health care and health care IT industries have been subject to increasing regulations and the U.S. government's focus on increasing interoperability of information systems to drive innovation creates risks and opportunities.

Prior to considering the effects of the Cerner acquisition, Oracle's senior unsecured rating was weakly positioned in the Baa2 rating category, with limited cushion to absorb any increase in debt as a result of the company's large share repurchases. Moody's had expected that Oracle would maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) in the low 4x times and cash and marketable securities to total adjusted debt ratio of greater than 20%, while generating free cash flow relative to total adjusted debt in the low teens percentages over the next 12 to 24 months.

The ratings review will focus on: (i) Capital structure and debt maturity profile upon the close of the acquisition; (ii) the credit metrics Oracle will target; (iii) the company's specific plans to reduce leverage and/or to restore cash position after the acquisition and the duration it needs to achieve these targets; and, (iv) Moody's assessment of financial flexibility Oracle may need to accommodate execution risk in integrating its largest acquisition coupled with the potential for higher investments to support its growing cloud businesses.

Moody's could confirm Oracle's Baa2 rating if the company commits to a credible plan and uses its deleveraging capacity such that it restores its credit metrics to the levels that underpin its Baa2 rating over the 18 to 24 months following the acquisition. A potential downgrade of the ratings could be limited to one notch if Oracle commits to reducing a meaningful portion of the incremental debt it takes to consummate the acquisition of Cerner.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software, Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform services.

