Moody's places Owens & Minor's ratings under review for downgrade on proposed acquisition of Apria

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Owens & Minor, Inc., ("Owens & Minor") on review for downgrade following the proposed acquisition of Apria, Inc. ("Apria"). The ratings placed under review for downgrade include the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), the Ba2 senior secured rating and the B1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is revised to Ratings Under Review from Stable. There is no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL), at SGL-1.

On January 10, 2022, Owens & Minor announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apria, Inc. ("Apria") for a total equity consideration of $1.45 billion. The acquisition is subject to regulatory reviews and approval from Apria's shareholders. Owens & Minor expects the acquisition will close in the first half of 2022.

The review for downgrade reflects higher financial leverage resulting from the acquisition. Debt/EBITDA for the LTM period ended September 30, 2021 was 2.0x and the company has stated that leverage may peak around 4 times (by its calculations) pro-forma for the transaction.

While the transaction will increase leverage, it is strategically sensible. The acquisition of Apria will strengthen Owens & Minor's product and service offering and improve its margin profile. Apria's product offering includes home respiratory and wound care treatment products, which will complement Owens & Minor's product offering in diabetes, ostomy and incontinence. Owens & Minor is undertaking this acquisition while it continues to grow earnings and pay down debt. While the pandemic tailwinds will recede when the pandemic ebbs, Moody's expects solid business execution and robust contribution of the manufacturing business, which has higher profit margins than the distribution business.

The review will focus on the pace of the company's deleveraging following the acquisition as well as the company's ability to continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply and input cost price constraints. Moody's will also review the benefits of the transaction, including a stronger position in Owens & Minor distribution segment as well as the potential for revenue and cost synergies. The review will also consider possible changes to Owens & Minor's capital structure, notably the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the acquisition funding mix, which could have an impact on the rating of individual debt instruments.

Moody's took the following action on Owens & Minor, Inc:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Owens & Minor, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Senior secured rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior unsecured rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Owens & Minor, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Governance risk is a key driver of the rating action as the proposed debt-funded acquisition of Apria will materially increase Owens & Minor's leverage, above the company's public net leverage target of 2 to 3 times.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the ratings review, Owens & Minor's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's track record of delivering good revenue and earnings growth. It also reflects low financial leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.0 times in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The rating is also supported by Owens & Minor's leading position in the medical and surgical supply distribution business supplemented by a manufacturing business, which has higher profitability. Owens & Minor focuses on single-use consumable products which have low levels of technological obsolescence risk but are essential to the provision of healthcare in a wide range of settings. Moody's expects that Owens & Minor will maintain profitability and generate positive free cash flow even when the pandemic-related tailwind ebbs.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, including ample headroom under its financial covenants, positive free cash flow after required debt amortization and access to external credit facilities. At September 30, 2021, Owens & Minor had unrestricted cash of $40 million. The company has no maturity until 2024. Liquidity is supported by a $300 million revolving credit facility (unrated) that will expire in March 2026.

Social factors are material for Owens & Minor's credit profile. Moody's expects Owens & Minor will be able to grow volumes over the longer term, largely because of demographic trends including the overall aging of the US population. However, near-term demand could be adversely affected by the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, while Owens & Minor is not exposed to direct reimbursement risk, its customers, most of which are acute care hospitals, face significant pressure from public and private payors to lower the overall cost of healthcare. Pricing pressure from payors will persist for the foreseeable future and in turn will cause pricing pressure to persist for suppliers to hospitals. With respect to governance, Moody's expects Owens & Minor to operate with moderate financial leverage in line with the company's public leverage target between 2x and 3x.

The review will focus on the pace of the company's deleveraging following the acquisition as well as the company's ability to continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply and input cost price constraints. Moody's will also review the benefits of the transaction, including a stronger position in Owens & Minor distribution segment as well as the potential for revenue and cost synergies.

Owens & Minor, headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA, is a nationwide provider of distribution and logistics services to the healthcare industry. Owens & Minor operates two divisions: Global Solutions (80% of 2020 revenue) that includes a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers, and Global Products (20% of 2020 revenue) that manufactures and sources medical surgical products. In the twelve months to September 30, 2021 Owens & Minor had revenue of $9.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

