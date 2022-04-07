Moody's places Owl Finance's ratings on review for upgrade

London, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all ratings of Owl Finance Limited ("Owl Finance"), including the Ca Corporate Family rating (CFR) and the C-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR), on review for upgrade. Moody's has also appended a limited default (LD) designation to the C-PD probability of default rating of Owl Finance Limited as it views the company's debt restructuring transaction as a distressed exchange. The LD designation will be removed in three business days.

Owl Finance is the indirect 100% shareholder of Yell Limited, a leading provider of digital marketing services to small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in the UK.

The rating action follows the company's announcement on 30 March 2022 that it has successfully completed its planned debt restructuring transaction that led to a reduction in company's debt from GBP214 million to GBP65 million.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's positively acknowledges that the completion of the announced debt restructuring will reduce the company's gross debt leverage from around 8.0x to 3.0x on a pro forma basis for the last twelve months ended 31 December 2021, thereby restoring its financial flexibility. Moody's review will focus on Yell's new capital structure, its medium term business plan and growth prospects. The review will likely result in an upgrade of Yell's ratings by several notches.

The company's capital structure had become unsustainable. Its bond was due in 2023 and its leverage was elevated with a Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA of around 8.0x for the last twelve months ended 31 December 2021. Nevertheless, the company's cash balance of GBP24 million as of 31 December 2021 would have been sufficient to make the March 2022 coupon payment of GBP9 million.

The amended GBP65 million notes have a coupon of 8.75% and a maturity date of 31 March 2027. The March 2022 coupon on the existing GBP214 million of outstanding Notes was waived as part of the restructuring deal and the Company also has the option to capitalise the coupons payable in September 2022 and March 2023, in each case, by adding it to the principal amount of the amended Notes instead of paying it in cash.

The Company has also cancelled all outstanding commitments under its undrawn GBP25 million revolving credit facility.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Yell's Chief Executive, Claire Miles, who joined in October 2019 is aiming to turnaround the business via executing the 'stabilize-evolve-transform' strategy. The company also hired a new CFO, Adam Hurst in January 2021. However, the company has been suffering from high leverage and pressured operating performance over the past few years. On 23 July 2020, Yell had indicated that it was in discussions with its largest bondholders to address its capital structure issues.

While the new capital structure will alleviate the financial pressures on Yell, we nevertheless remain cautious around the execution risks associated with the timely and successful implementation of the company's strategy for a return to sustained visible revenue and EBITDA growth.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Owl Finance Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently C-PD /LD (/LD appended)

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ca

..Issuer: Yell Bondco plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ca

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Owl Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Yell Bondco plc

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Yell is a leading provider of digital marketing services to small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in the UK, helping SMEs to build and maintain an effective online presence and facilitating interaction with consumers. As of LTM period ended September 2021, Owl Finance (indirect holding company of Yell) reported revenue and EBITDA of GBP120.6m and GBP24.8m, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

