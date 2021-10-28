Moody's places PAE Holding's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed all ratings of PAE Holdings Corporation (PAE or the "company") on review for downgrade, including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facilities. A speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade is prompted by the company's announcement [1] that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for $1.9 billion in an all cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

While PAE will become part of a larger, more diversified entity with the combination, the ratings review reflects the likelihood that the acquisition will result in higher financial leverage, a credit negative. The rating review will focus on the pro forma capital structure and leverage at the time that the transaction is executed. The review will also incorporate the larger scale and broader service offerings of the combined company, the outlook for future operating performance, risks associated with the integration with Amentum, and future governance considerations and financial strategies.

Upon transaction close, Moody's expects to withdraw all the existing ratings on PAE Holdings Corporation.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the ratings review, PAE's B2 CFR is supported by the company's long-established presence as a US contractor supporting diplomatic, humanitarian and military missions. The company has a healthy backlog and supportive financial metrics.

Nonetheless, the ratings are constrained by the competitive environment with many of PAE's competitors being relatively larger and active acquirers. US engagement in the Mideast emerged as an important region for PAE in recent years. With US ' Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, Moody's expects revenue headwinds resulting in relatively flat organic growth in 2021.

PAE Holding Corporation, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, is a holding company that became publicly held on February 10, 2020 through a special purpose acquisition vehicle. Through its subsidiary, Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated, PAE provides contract support services to US government agencies, international organizations and foreign governments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] 8K filing dated October 25, 2021

