Moody's places PS Business Parks' (P)Baa1 rating on review for downgrade following Blackstone merger announcement

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB), including its Baa2 preferred stock rating and the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating of its main operating subsidiary, PS Business Parks, L.P. The review for downgrade follows the announcement that the REIT, which owns a portfolio primarily comprised of multi-tenant industrial and flex properties, has entered into a definitive agreement by which affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate will acquire all of PSB's outstanding shares in a transaction valued at about $7.6 billion. The review for downgrade reflects the likelihood that PSB's credit profile will deteriorate under Blackstone's ownership, with the potential for meaningfully higher leverage and secured debt levels that could result in a multi-notch downgrade of the REIT's ratings, including crossing over to non-investment grade territory, upon transaction close. This transaction has been approved by PSB's Board of Directors and is expected to close in third quarter of 2022, subject to final approval by the REIT's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Moody's review will focus on PSB's post-closing capital structure and portfolio strategy, as well as the quality of assets and cash flows that will remain within its operating entity and provide credit support to its preferred stock that is expected to remain outstanding post-closing. Two of the REIT's three outstanding preferred issuances are callable in the second half of 2022, while the third issuance is not callable until November 2024.

The following ratings were placed under review for downgrade:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: PS Business Parks, Inc.

....Preferred Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: PS Business Parks, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PS Business Parks, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: PS Business Parks, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PSB's (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating reflects the REIT's long history of conservative balance sheet management, earmarked by modest Net Debt/EBITDA (including the impact of preferred stock), high fixed charge coverage and a consistently strong liquidity profile. PSB does not regularly use debt, instead maintaining a long-term liability structure that emphasizes preferred stock and retained cash flow as primary financing sources. Therefore, PSB has no refinancing risk. The REIT also has a strong track record of creating value with its investment strategy, applying its leasing and operational expertise to increase value from new investments.

Key credit challenges include PSB's modest size, geographic concentrations, and the earnings volatility associated with its product type and high amount of annual lease expirations. The REIT's focus on multi-tenant industrial business park and flex properties remains a credit concern given the management intensive nature of these investments, small-sized customers and shorter-term leases, although the REIT has a history of managing these risks well through market cycles.

PSB's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the review for downgrade. However, the REIT's ratings could be confirmed if Blackstone Real Estate, or an alternative buyer that could materialize as a result of the 30-day go shop period, were to commit to maintaining the REIT's existing low leverage levels with preferred stock as the primary funding source. PSB's ratings would be downgraded should its acquisition result in higher leverage and secured debt levels, which would be a material shift in its capital structure. The ratings would also be downgraded should the REIT's portfolio composition and asset quality shift as a result of its privatization.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial and flex space. As of December 31, 2021, the REIT wholly owned 27.7 million rentable square feet in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395 unit apartment complex and 98.2% interest in an entity developing a 411-unit apartment complex.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Marks

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

