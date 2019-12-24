Moody's places PTCs from four Indian ABS sponsors on review for downgrade

Singapore, December 24, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the ratings of 29 Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) from 27 transactions on review for downgrade. These transactions are backed by static pools of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicle loans or loan-against-property (LAP) loans originated by four non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in India.

The complete list of rating actions is as follows:

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF485987 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Principal Methodologies

Today's rating actions are prompted by the potential for a default of the PTCs upon bankruptcy of their NBFI sponsor. Upon a sponsor bankruptcy, it is possible that the sponsor cannot remit cash to the transaction account, and that the trustee is unable to draw on the cash reserves to make timely payment on the PTCs.

On November 15, 2019 the Government of India announced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 ("FSP Rules") to allow for the resolution of financial service providers with asset sizes greater than INR5 billion. The four NBFI sponsors in our rated portfolio will be covered under these rules.

Under the FSP Rules, the resolution process can only be initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is India's central bank. RBI is authorized to appoint an administrator as well as an advisory committee that will oversee the resolution process.

Section 10 of the FSP Rules states that a moratorium will not apply to any third-party assets or properties in custody or possession of the NBFI sponsors. However, it also states that the administrator will initially take control of such third-party assets or properties. That means the cash collateral held in an account in the name of the NBFI sponsor and in trust for the benefit of the trustee in the ABS transactions will be under the control of the administrator.

As of December 20, 2019, the rules for the administrator to distribute the third-party assets have not been announced by the Government of India. Even after the rules are announced and are in place, the administrator will have to verify that the cash collateral belongs to the ABS trustee and this verification will take time. As such, the ability of the ABS trustee to draw in a timely fashion on the cash collateral may be hindered, leading to default on the PTCs on the monthly payment date.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the rules specified by the Government of India to deal with the third-party assets and the expected time the verification and distribution process will take and their impact on the ABS securitizations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include rules and processes that can potentially hamper the trustee's ability to draw promptly on the cash reserves to make timely payment on the PTCs.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include rules and processes that do not hamper the trustee's access to cash reserves, a significant reduction in the operational risk arising from a significant improvement in Moody's assessment of the credit profile of the servicer, and build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

