Moody's places PTCs from four Indian ABS sponsors on review for downgrade

24 Dec 2019
Singapore, December 24, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the ratings of 29 Pass Through Certificates
(PTCs) from 27 transactions on review for downgrade. These transactions
are backed by static pools of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicle
loans or loan-against-property (LAP) loans originated by
four non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in India.
The complete list of rating actions is as follows:
Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF485987
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF485987
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following item:
Principal Methodologies
Today's rating actions are prompted by the potential for a default
of the PTCs upon bankruptcy of their NBFI sponsor. Upon a sponsor
bankruptcy, it is possible that the sponsor cannot remit cash to
the transaction account, and that the trustee is unable to draw
on the cash reserves to make timely payment on the PTCs.
On November 15, 2019 the Government of India announced the Insolvency
and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service
Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019
("FSP Rules") to allow for the resolution of financial service providers
with asset sizes greater than INR5 billion. The four NBFI sponsors
in our rated portfolio will be covered under these rules.
Under the FSP Rules, the resolution process can only be initiated
by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is India's central bank.
RBI is authorized to appoint an administrator as well as an advisory committee
that will oversee the resolution process.
Section 10 of the FSP Rules states that a moratorium will not apply to
any third-party assets or properties in custody or possession of
the NBFI sponsors. However, it also states that the administrator
will initially take control of such third-party assets or properties.
That means the cash collateral held in an account in the name of the NBFI
sponsor and in trust for the benefit of the trustee in the ABS transactions
will be under the control of the administrator.
As of December 20, 2019, the rules for the administrator to
distribute the third-party assets have not been announced by the
Government of India. Even after the rules are announced and are
in place, the administrator will have to verify that the cash collateral
belongs to the ABS trustee and this verification will take time.
As such, the ability of the ABS trustee to draw in a timely fashion
on the cash collateral may be hindered, leading to default on the
PTCs on the monthly payment date.
During the review period, Moody's will assess the rules specified
by the Government of India to deal with the third-party assets
and the expected time the verification and distribution process will take
and their impact on the ABS securitizations.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include rules and
processes that can potentially hamper the trustee's ability to draw
promptly on the cash reserves to make timely payment on the PTCs.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include rules and
processes that do not hamper the trustee's access to cash reserves,
a significant reduction in the operational risk arising from a significant
improvement in Moody's assessment of the credit profile of the servicer,
and build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Surbhi Khandelwal
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Marie Lam
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
