Moody's places Parkway Generation's ratings on review for downgrade

Approximately $1.3 billion of credit facilities affected

New York, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today placed Parkway Generation, LLC's ("Parkway" or "Project") Ba3 senior secured credit facilities on review for downgrade. Senior secured credit facilities consist of a $1.075 billion Term Loan B due in 2029, a $140 million Term Loan C due in 2029 and a $100 million Revolving Credit facility due in 2027. Concurrent with this rating action, the outlook has been revised to ratings under review from stable.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Parkway Generation, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Parkway Generation, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action reflects our expectation of weak financial performance during 2023 owing to significant capacity performance (CP) penalties prompted by Parkway's fleet partial unavailability during the unprecedented winter storm that hit much of PJM's service territory from 23 December to 26 December 2022 (Winter Storm Elliott). Parkway's initial assessment indicates that the portfolio could be subject to approximately $100 million in CP penalties owing to forced outages or plant availability, and expects a phased repayment plan through 2023, though PJM has not communicated a final invoice to market participants decision yet. Parkway plans to utilize its internal liquidity resources including internal cash generation, cash on the balance sheet which stood at about $53 million of cash as of March 16, 2023 plus access to its $100 million revolving credit facility to satisfy this obligation. Although Parkway's current liquidity position seems sufficient to cover the expected CP payment amount, the rating action considers the impact to the project's liquidity along with the incremental burden that the payment of these obligations will have on total indebtedness and overall debt reduction.

An additional consideration is our expectation for weaker than expected financial performance owing to lower natural gas and power prices. Because of a mild winter season, natural gas storage levels in the Northeast are quite elevated causing natural gas power prices to appreciably decline after achieving power price levels near decade highs during 2022. For example, year to date through September 30, 2022, Parkway generated approximately $205 million of energy margin, up from management's initial expectations of $92 million. For 2023, lower energy margins are anticipated to be materially lower than our previous expectations. We understand that Parkway has been able to lock-in approximately $117 million and $17 million of energy margins for 2023 and 2024, respectively, which helps to mitigate Parkway's exposure to cash flow volatility.

The rating action further acknowledges the anticipated capacity revenues in 2023 and 2024 following the recent capacity auction results for the EMAAC zone, which reached $49.49/MW-day for the 2023/24 and $54.95/MW-day for the 2024/25 capacity year, down from $97.86/MW-day for 2022/23.

As a result, we expect Parkway's credit metrics in 2023 and 2024 to be significantly lower than our original base case. Our expectation of weak financial performance has also increased refinancing risk at Parkway, which currently has a higher debt quantum following the $75 million Term Loan B upsizing executed in November 2022 used to make a large sponsor dividend payment. In light of the potential CP payments, compressed spark spreads and lower capacity revenues, we do not expect any incremental debt payment in 2023 other than the mandatory amortization.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO RATING UNDER REVIEW

The review for downgrade reflects expected weakened financial performance and tighter liquidity owing to a decline in market fundamentals and the impact to the project from the CP penalties. The review (i) will focus to evaluate the final size of CP penalty amount and the repayment plan agreed to by Parkway (ii) will consider Parkway's hedging strategy as it relates to addressing future unhedged energy margins, and (iii) will consider Parkway's action related to tax distribution payments and capital expenditures plans in the current environment of weaker power market fundamentals and lower capacity revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the rating review for downgrade, the rating is not anticipated to be upgraded. The rating outlook could stabilize if Parkway can reduce energy margin volatility by entering into long term hedging arrangements or demonstrate an ability to pay down debt, leading to a DSCR that ranges between 1.5-2.0x and Project CFO to Debt of 7-10% on a sustained basis.

The rating is likely to be downgraded should we anticipate future financial metrics falling below 1.5x DSCR and Project CFO to Debt falling below 7%-10% on a sustained basis or if liquidity prospects weaken further owing to unplanned an outage as the project repays its CP obligation to PJM.

Profile

Parkway is a holding company created to hold 100% interests of eight gas-fired power generation facilities totaling 4.8 GW of installed capacity, located in New Jersey and Maryland, within the PJM Interconnection. Parkway is majority owned by ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, an ArcLight fund.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camila Yochikawa

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

