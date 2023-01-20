Moody's places Paya's ratings under review for upgrade following announced acquisition by Nuvei.

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Paya Holdings III, LLC's ("Paya") B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and B1 senior secured rating on review for upgrade. The outlook was changed from stable to rating under review. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-1.

The rating action follows Nuvei Corporation's (rated entity Nuvei Technologies Corp., "Nuvei", Ba3 stable) announcement to acquire Paya in an all-cash transaction for equity consideration of approximately $1.3 billion. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, receipt of applicable regulatory review and shareholder approvals and targeted to close by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Paya Holdings III, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Paya Holdings III, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider the amount of outstanding debt, if any, that remains in Paya's capital structure post-closing, the extent of Nuvei's support for the remaining debt, and the position of such remaining debt within Nuvei's capital structure. If the debt is repaid in full, Moody's will withdraw all of Paya's ratings, including the CFR and instrument ratings.

Paya's B1 CFR reflects small business scale in the highly competitive merchant acquiring sector, which is counterbalanced by its differentiated positions in defensive niche market verticals, high contribution of integrated payments including business to business (B2B) accounts receivable automation solutions, high proportion of card not present revenues, and relatively low customer attrition rates. These factors result in relatively high stability of business profile, as evidenced by the company's growth through the pandemic. Paya's business prospects benefit from positive secular trends that accelerated during the pandemic, including cash displacement by electronic payments and increasing penetration of integrated payments in B2B flows.

Liquidity is very good as indicated by the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1, reflecting $156 million of cash as of September 30, 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of over $30 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. Liquidity is also supported by an undrawn $45 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2026. The revolving credit facility is subject to a total net leverage covenant of 6.5x applicable when utilization exceeds 35%. The company maintains a substantial cushion to the covenant.

With net revenues of $277 million in the LTM ended September 30, 2022, Paya is an integrated payment solutions provider to mid-size merchants in the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

