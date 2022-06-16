Moody's places Petkim's ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.'s (Petkim) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B2 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade. The outlook changed to ratings under review from negative.

"The placement of Petkim's ratings on review for downgrade reflects the company's refinancing risk ahead of the $500 million notes due in January 2023", says Julien Haddad, a Vice President – Senior Analyst, and the local market analyst on Petkim. "While Petkim has been looking at ways to refinance the notes, the company is yet to secure the funding ahead of the maturity."

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action reflects the substantial amount of short term debt in Petkim's capital structure as of March 2022 as well as the weakened financing conditions as financial volatility and interest rates continue to rise in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Petkim's short term borrowings include around $360 million of short term debt maturing over the course of the next 12 months and $500 million notes maturing on 26 January 2023. The short term debt is mainly made of working capital facilities that Petkim uses to purchases its naphtha. Those have been historically rolled-over and are mainly held by Turkish banks. Moody's understands that Petkim has been looking at different options to refinance its $500 million notes, however, none of those options has crystallized.

In addition, Moody's expects Petkim's leverage (debt to EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) to normalize in 2022 following a very strong 2021, where the company benefitted from the increase in product prices. Petkim's debt to EBTDA decreased to 1.0x in 2021 from 4.5x in 2020, while EBITDA/interest expense increased to 14.7x from 5.1x. Moody's expects those metrics to normalize in 2022 to levels around 2.9x and 6.7x, respectively.

During the review process, Moody's will assess Petkim's actions in order to manage its liquidity profile, including the refinancing of its upcoming maturities and the timeliness of such actions, be it for the short term debt or the $500 million notes due in January 2023.

In addition to the weak liquidity, Petkim's B2 ratings are constrained by (1) the small scale of the company with a single integrated facility and concentration of its production site and operations in one country; and (2) exposure to the volatility and cyclicality of the petrochemical industry that has resulted in elevated leverage in a down cycle.

On the other hand, Petkim's ratings continue to positively reflect (1) the company's healthy position in the Turkish petrochemical market; (2) the on-going cost savings and planned synergies as Petkim integrates itself with the STAR refinery, a sister company, that became fully operational in 2019; and (3) the strategic importance of Petkim to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR, Ba2 positive), which remains a supportive shareholder.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Chemicals is among 11 sectors with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk through the tightening of environmental and safety regulations. For Petkim, these risks are partly mitigated by its good track record in environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities. The company has procedures in place to comply with local regulations and monitor pollutants released into the air, water and soil during production. Turkey has signed, but not ratified, the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In terms of governance, Petkim issued a $500 million bond to help finance its acquisition of a 18% stake in STAR refinery, a sister company. STEAS has a 51% controlling stake in Petkim, while STEAS along with the Republic of Azerbaijan wholly-owned the STAR refinery prior to the Petkim transaction. SOCAR through STEAS is actively involved in defining Petkim's strategic direction and Moody's considers it as a supportive shareholder. Petkim is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange and therefore has to follow regulations governing due diligence of related party transactions.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. is the sole petrochemical producer in Turkey and was established in 1965 by the Turkish government. The company is listed since 1990 on the Istanbul Stock Exchange and was fully privatized in 2008. Petkim is currently 51% owned by SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. (STEAS), which in turn is wholly-owned by State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) while the remaining 49% is publicly listed.

The company's operations are located in Aliaga, about 50 kilometers from Izmir in western Turkey. The petrochemical complex has 14 primary production units including a 588,000 ton/year ethylene cracker. Using naphtha as a feedstock, the company produces 15 different petrochemical products that can be categorised into (1) thermoplastic polymers such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP); (2) fiber raw materials such as acrylonitrile (ACN), monoethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA); and (3) other co-products such as benzene and paraxylene among others.

The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

