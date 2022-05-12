Moody's places Philip Morris' ratings on review for downgrade

London, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the ratings of global tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI or the company) on review for downgrade. This includes PMI's A2 long-term issuer rating and A2 senior unsecured debt ratings, the P(A2) rating of the company's shelf programme, its Prime-1 (P-1) short-term issuer rating, and P-1 short-term rating of the company's USD Commercial Paper programme. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from stable.

On 11 May 2022, PMI and Swedish Match AB's (Swedish Match, Baa2 stable) board of directors announced that they had agreed the terms for a recommended cash acquisition by PMI. PMI has offered SEK106 ($10.6) for each Swedish Match's share in cash, valuing Swedish Match's entire share capital at approximately SEK160 billion ($16 billion), plus gross debt acquired of SEK15.9 billion ($1.6 billion) as at 31 December 2021. The envisaged transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to shareholder and customary regulatory approvals.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade will focus on the impact of the take-over on PMI's capital structure and financial policies and will assess the ultimate structure and funding mix of the acquisition financing and the potential increase in leverage. From preliminary analysis, based on the current proposal, any potential rating downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch. Moody's expects to complete the review upon completion of the transaction.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views PMI's liquidity as ample given its large cash balances and the availability of credit lines with long term commitments typically rolled over on an annual basis, positive and increasing free cash flows and manageable debt maturities. As at 31 March 2022, cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.6 billion, with $6.3 billion revolving credit facilities undrawn.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

PMI's ESG Credit Impact Score is very high (CIS-5), with significant impact from ESG on the ratings. The score reflects a very high exposure to social risks and regulatory risks, somewhat balanced by high profitability, moderate financial practices, an excellent track record in executing its strategy, combined with strong management credibility and track record.

Moody's ESG qualitative assessment has concluded that PMI has a very high negative exposure to social risks mainly driven by customer relations risks and demographic & societal pressures as reflected by regulatory restrictions on sales and marketing as well as taxation, and declining demand for traditional combustible products in developed markets. The company's increasingly successful strategy to move away from cigarettes (combustible), actively working to phase out cigarettes, and into potentially reduced-risk products bodes well for the potential reduction of social risk in the foreseeable future.

Governance is a strength (G-1), reflecting strong corporate governance practices, a successful track record, including but not limited to creating a more sustainable business model, and conservative financial policies. These help mitigate the company's high social risk exposures.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

PMI's outstanding rated debt exclusively comprises unsecured debt issued by the ultimate parent company. As part of the rating review, Moody's will focus on the funding mix of the transaction.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. The ratings could be stabilised if the company demonstrates an ability to maintain its financial metrics in line with the expectations for the current rating within a 1-2 year time horizon.

PMI's ratings could be downgraded if there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with its A2 rating following the completion of the envisaged transaction, in particular if:

- Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 2.5x

- There is a material decline in EBITDA/operating margins, or a meaningful acceleration of the ongoing volume decline combined with reduced pricing power

- There is a material weakening in the company's liquidity position

- There is a significant deterioration in the regulatory environment or in case of material litigation

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2

....ST Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PROFILE

Philip Morris International Inc. is a multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturer with products sold in over 180 countries. PMI's worldwide Operations Centre is located in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $153 billion as at 11 May 2022.

