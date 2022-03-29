Moody's places Plantronics ratings under review for upgrade after HP acquisition announcement

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Plantronics, Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), Ba2 secured debt facilities and B2 senior unsecured debt rating on review for upgrade following the announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to be acquired by HP Inc. ("HP", Baa2 stable) in an all-cash transaction for an implied enterprise value of $3.3 billion inclusive of Plantronics' net debt.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Plantronics and HP. The deal is anticipated to close by the end of this calendar year and is subject to Plantronics' shareholder approval, the satisfaction of certain regulatory clearances, and other customary closing conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider the amount of rated debt, if any, that remains in Plantronics capital structure post-closing, the extent of HP's support for the remaining debt, adequacy of financial information for the surviving issuer entity, and the position of such remaining debt within HP's capital structure. If the debt is repaid in full, Moody's will withdraw all of Plantronics' ratings, including the CFR and instrument ratings.

Plantronics' Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's leading position across several audio, voice and video enterprise communications device markets offset by a rapidly changing technology landscape and very high leverage. The office communications equipment market is evolving quickly to adapt to cloud hosted voice and video communications systems as well as the growth in "soft" phones -- trends that should benefit Plantronics. In particular, the shift to a more remote workforce and rapid acceptance of video as the preferred communications medium should drive growth in certain product lines. To the extent the acquisition by HP does not close, Moody's expects the company will focus on repaying debt until leverage levels moderate. However, the ongoing supply chain issues may slow the pace de-leveraging.

Liquidity is good as indicated by the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2, reflecting $200 million of cash and short-term investments as of January 1, 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of well over $100 million of annualized free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Plantronics suspended its dividend program amid the coronavirus pandemic, which previously cost the company approximately $25 million per year. The company also has an undrawn $100 million revolver which is subject to financial covenants which step down over the next year.

On Review for Possible Upgrade:

..Issuer: Plantronics, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Plantronics, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

Plantronics, Inc., headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, is a provider of audio communications headsets and accessories used by businesses and consumers, voice endpoints (i.e. desktop phones and conference room phones), video endpoints (equipment for video rooms and desktops), and platform solutions for enterprise customers to manage their communications systems. Plantronics acquired Polycom, Inc. in July 2018; the combined company does business under the Poly logo. Plantronics had $1.7 billion of revenue for the LTM period ended January 1, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278817. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

