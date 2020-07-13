Moody's places Polaris Intermediate Corp's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
all ratings for Polaris Intermediate Corp (d/b/a Multiplan) and its wholly
owned subsidiary MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC (collectively "Multiplan")
on review for upgrade. The full list of review actions is detailed
below. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable.
The review for upgrade reflects Multiplan's agreement to merge with
Churchill Capital Corp III ("Churchill") in a transaction
that values Multiplan at approximately $11 billion (including debt).
Following the closing of the merger, Multiplan will be a publicly
traded company. Churchill will contribute up to $1.1
billion of cash from the SPAC. Churchill has also raised an additional
$1.3 billion from PIPE commitments and $1.3
billion from a convertible note issuance which will be used to redeem
the existing PIK Holdco Debentures of $1.18 billion issued
by Polaris Intermediate Corp and a cash distribution of approximately
$1.5 billion to existing Multiplan shareholders.
The companies expect to complete the transaction by the end of October
2020.
Moody's review will focus Multiplan's financial policies as
a public company following the closing of the merger, as well as
the improvement in financial flexibility following the contribution of
cash by Churchill. The companies have indicated the majority of
the cash contributed will be used to fund cash balances rather than reduce
debt. Moody's review will also focus on the company's
deleveraging prospects following the transaction. This may be offset
at least temporarily by headwinds on revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak,
as well as financial policies that reflect an appetite for high gross
financial leverage. The review will also focus on any changes in
the company's capital structure which could affect individual debt
instrument ratings independent of any change in the company's Corporate
Family Rating.
Rating Actions:
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Prior to the review for upgrade, Polaris Intermediate Corp's (doing
business as "MultiPlan") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects
its very high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies with
gross debt/EBITDA of roughly 7 times. This is due, in part,
to the company's track record of making large debt-funded shareholder
distributions. The company's ratings are also constrained
by its very high customer concentration, with around half of its
revenue from two customers. However, Multiplan's ratings
are supported by the company's strong market position in the preferred
provider organization (PPO) industry, robust operating margins,
and solid free cash flow. The company also benefits from high barriers
to entry in the PPO industry and switching costs for its analytics business.
While the analytics and payment integrity businesses have faced some headwinds
in 2019, we believe that they still have good growth prospects going
forward though there are some near term headwinds on revenues due to the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The
company's decision to become a public company represents a shift
in governance philosophy, subjecting the company to greater financial
regulatory oversight but improved access to capital. The implications
for financial policies will be considered in Moody's rating review,
but the immediate impact of the transaction will be a significant influx
of liquidity.
MultiPlan operates in the healthcare benefits field as a provider of healthcare
cost management solutions. Through its Network-Based Solutions
(33% of total revenue), MultiPlan is one of the largest independent
PPOs, providing networks of contracted healthcare providers for
health plans to use. It also operates two other segments:
Analytics Solutions (56%) and Payment Integrity Solutions (11%).
For the analytics business, MultiPlan uses data and technology to
determine a fair price for out of network claims. The company delivers
savings to payors through contracted discounts with its providers.
MultiPlan then applies that price to the claim or uses the information
to negotiate the claim. Over 90% of the company's revenues
are generated as a percentage of savings realized by their payor customers.
The company is currently owned by Hellman & Friedman and generates
roughly $1 billion in revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jean-Yves Coupin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
