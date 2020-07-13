Moody's places Polaris Intermediate Corp's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed all ratings for Polaris Intermediate Corp (d/b/a Multiplan) and its wholly owned subsidiary MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC (collectively "Multiplan") on review for upgrade. The full list of review actions is detailed below. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable.

The review for upgrade reflects Multiplan's agreement to merge with Churchill Capital Corp III ("Churchill") in a transaction that values Multiplan at approximately $11 billion (including debt). Following the closing of the merger, Multiplan will be a publicly traded company. Churchill will contribute up to $1.1 billion of cash from the SPAC. Churchill has also raised an additional $1.3 billion from PIPE commitments and $1.3 billion from a convertible note issuance which will be used to redeem the existing PIK Holdco Debentures of $1.18 billion issued by Polaris Intermediate Corp and a cash distribution of approximately $1.5 billion to existing Multiplan shareholders. The companies expect to complete the transaction by the end of October 2020.

Moody's review will focus Multiplan's financial policies as a public company following the closing of the merger, as well as the improvement in financial flexibility following the contribution of cash by Churchill. The companies have indicated the majority of the cash contributed will be used to fund cash balances rather than reduce debt. Moody's review will also focus on the company's deleveraging prospects following the transaction. This may be offset at least temporarily by headwinds on revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as financial policies that reflect an appetite for high gross financial leverage. The review will also focus on any changes in the company's capital structure which could affect individual debt instrument ratings independent of any change in the company's Corporate Family Rating.

Rating Actions:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prior to the review for upgrade, Polaris Intermediate Corp's (doing business as "MultiPlan") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its very high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies with gross debt/EBITDA of roughly 7 times. This is due, in part, to the company's track record of making large debt-funded shareholder distributions. The company's ratings are also constrained by its very high customer concentration, with around half of its revenue from two customers. However, Multiplan's ratings are supported by the company's strong market position in the preferred provider organization (PPO) industry, robust operating margins, and solid free cash flow. The company also benefits from high barriers to entry in the PPO industry and switching costs for its analytics business. While the analytics and payment integrity businesses have faced some headwinds in 2019, we believe that they still have good growth prospects going forward though there are some near term headwinds on revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's decision to become a public company represents a shift in governance philosophy, subjecting the company to greater financial regulatory oversight but improved access to capital. The implications for financial policies will be considered in Moody's rating review, but the immediate impact of the transaction will be a significant influx of liquidity.

MultiPlan operates in the healthcare benefits field as a provider of healthcare cost management solutions. Through its Network-Based Solutions (33% of total revenue), MultiPlan is one of the largest independent PPOs, providing networks of contracted healthcare providers for health plans to use. It also operates two other segments: Analytics Solutions (56%) and Payment Integrity Solutions (11%). For the analytics business, MultiPlan uses data and technology to determine a fair price for out of network claims. The company delivers savings to payors through contracted discounts with its providers. MultiPlan then applies that price to the claim or uses the information to negotiate the claim. Over 90% of the company's revenues are generated as a percentage of savings realized by their payor customers. The company is currently owned by Hellman & Friedman and generates roughly $1 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

