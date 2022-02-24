Moody's places Postmedia's ratings under review for upgrade

Toronto, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Postmedia Network Inc.'s ("Postmedia") Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B3 senior secured first lien notes under review for upgrade. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The rating action follows the announcement of an agreement to repay C$15 million under its first lien notes and issue shares of Postmedia to the same debtholders while simultaneously extending the maturities of both the first and second lien notes to February 2027 and August 2027, respectively. The company also announced that it will acquire Brunswick News Inc. ("BNI") for C$16 million, funded with a combination of cash (C$7.5 million) and equity.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The terms of the financing extension represent a distressed exchange, constituting an event of default under Moody's definition. Once the transaction closes following Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and shareholder approvals, Moody's will append a limited default "LD" designation to Postmedia's PDR.

Credit positive developments tied to the transaction include the resolution of near-term refinancing risk, a further reduction in first lien debt and an extension of the company's C$15 million asset-backed revolving credit facility to October 2025. The company's acquisition of BNI will also provide enhanced capabilities related to the growth of Postmedia's emerging parcel business.

The rating review will focus on Postmedia's post-transaction capital structure and liquidity, opportunities and risks surrounding the acquisition of BNI, as well as the extent to which the extension of debt maturities will enable the company to implement a strategy to stem declining EBITDA. Moody's will conclude the review following the closure of the financing extension transaction.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Postmedia Network Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD1) from (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Postmedia Network Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

Postmedia Network Inc. is the largest publisher of daily newspapers in Canada. Revenue for the last twelve months ended November 30, 2021 was C$443 million. Postmedia is listed on the TSX and has a market capitalization of around C$145 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

