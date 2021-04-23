Moody's places PowerSchool's B3 CFR and facility ratings under review for upgrade following IPO plans

Nearly $1.4 billion of rated debt on review for upgrade
New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed Severin Acquisition,
LLC's (dba "PowerSchool") B3 corporate family rating,
B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and respective
B2 and Caa2 first- and second-lien debt ratings on review
for upgrade. The outlook has been revised to rating under review,
from stable.
On April 6th, PowerSchool announced the submission of a draft registration
statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission
outlining its plan for a proposed IPO, which Moody's anticipates
will be undertaken by mid-2021[1].
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Severin Acquisition, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Severin Acquisition, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The ratings review reflects Moody's expectation that PowerSchool will
use the IPO proceeds primarily for debt repayment, including retiring
a $320 million bridge loan assumed for a late-March 2021
acquisition, and then, in order according to which the amount
of proceeds will allow, a $365 million second-lien
term loan and $829 million of first-lien term loan debt.
(As of year-end 2020, PowerSchool also had in place a $180
million revolving credit commitment, under which $40 million
had been outstanding.) While the amount of proceeds is not speculated
in the S-1 filing, Moody's assumes proceeds will be
at least enough to retire PowerSchool's bridge loan, which
was raised to make an all-debt-financed acquisition in March
2021.
The review for upgrade is based on the clear message conveyed in the S-1
that PowerSchool's primary objective is deleveraging. Employing
an assumed wide range of IPO proceeds, Moody's estimates that
PowerSchool's debt-to-EBITDA leverage could improve
moderately, to a still high 7.3 times, or, if
proceeds approached $1.0 billion, substantially,
to below 4.0 times, from above 9.0 times at present.
Moody's expects that after the IPO there will not be a material
change to the current heavy ownership position of private equity sponsors
Vista and Onex. (All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard
adjustments.)
Given the still aggressive leverage levels that may result after the IPO,
the ongoing PE control, and Moody's expectations for a continued
active acquisition platform, Moody's anticipates the ratings
review will conclude with no more than a one-notch upgrade,
to a B2 CFR. Moody's expects to conclude the review upon completion
of the IPO and reasonable assurance as to the quantum of debt that will
be repaid. If, however, only a minimum amount of proceeds
is raised such that leverage remains at roughly 6.5 times or higher,
it is possible that Moody's would confirm PowerSchool's B3
CFR upon completion of the review. Additionally, individual
debt-instrument ratings will depend upon the allocation of proceeds
and the final composition of senior versus junior debt in PowerSchool's
post-IPO capital structure.
With improved albeit still modest free cash flow and balance sheet cash
through 2021, PowerSchool, in Moody's view, continues
to have adequate liquidity.
The ratings could be upgraded if, after the IPO, Moody's
expects PowerSchool's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will
be sustained near 6.0 times; if acquisitions are integrated
successfully (requiring lesser earnings adjustments), and if the
size and scope of the business, as well as profits, expand,
and; if Moody's anticipates that the company will generate
free cash flow representing mid- to upper-single-digit
percentages of debt.
Given that the ratings are under review for upgrade, a negative
rating action is unlikely in the near term. However, the
ratings could be downgraded if: leverage fails to remain below 8.0
times over the next 12 to 18 months; if liquidity deteriorates,
reflective, perhaps, of an aggressive acquisition strategy,
or; if planned synergy execution fails to translate into improved
EBITDA and positive free cash.
With Moody's-expected 2021 revenues of about $600 million,
pro-forma for the early 2021 acquisition of certain business lines
of Hobsons, PowerSchool provides SIS, ERP and LMS software
that facilitates the management, operations, communications,
and teaching functionality for kindergarten through twelfth-grade
educational institutions largely in North America. Vista Equity
Partners acquired PowerSchool's core SIS business from Pearson Plc in
2015, and has executed many acquisitions since then.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Form
S-1 Registration Statement. PowerSchool Holdings,
Inc., April 6, 2021
Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653