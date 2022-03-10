Moody's places RCB Bank's B1 deposit ratings on review for downgrade

Limassol, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all of RCB Bank Ltd.'s (RCB Bank) long-term ratings on review for downgrade, including its long-term deposit ratings of B1. As part of the same rating action Moody's has downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b3 from b2, the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr), and the long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Ba3 from Ba2. All of these ratings are on review for downgrade.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RCB Bank's B1 deposit ratings now reflect (1) the lower BCA of b3, which has been mitigated by (2) a higher uplift from Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis as a result of the bank's evolving liability structure. This captures the bank's proactive steps to strengthen its loss absorption capacity recently, with the issuance of loss-absorbing debt to meet its Minimum Requirements for Eligible Loss Absorbing (MREL) debt, which has strengthened the protection afforded to depositors. RCB Bank is now already in line with its 2025 MREL target.

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADES

RCB Bank's lower BCA and Adjusted BCA of b3, down from b2, capture the weakening operating conditions in Russia. Specifically, Moody's expects a higher credit risk associated with RCB Bank's Russian corporate exposures, which may weigh on asset quality going forward. As per the European Central Bank's EU wide transparency exercise, out of RCB Bank's $1.9 billion credit and counterparty credit risk exposures as of June 2021, around 13% were to the Russian federation. Moody's estimates that the proportion increases significantly including companies domiciled outside of Russia, but with Russian business links and interests, although these companies are likely to be large, with operations and banking relationship in a number of other countries outside of Russia.

Moody's has captured the weakening operating conditions in Russia by lowering Russia's Macro Profile score by four notches to Very Weak from Weak+. The scope and severity of the sanctions imposed on Russia to date and the unpredictable retaliatory actions taken by authorities, has caused a significant confidence shock, which will likely result in a prolonged disruption to the Russian economy and financial sector. Moody's assessment of RCB Bank's own Macro Profile score captures the weighting of its loans according to their domicile, and has also been lowered by one-notch to “Weak”.

The current BCA and Adjusted BCA also acknowledge the bank's efforts to reduce its direct exposures to the Russian-government owned and recently sanctioned Bank VTB, PJSC (Bank VTB), which mitigates any potential direct reputational damage from sanctions. In 2014, Bank VTB's ownership in RCB Bank declined to 46.29% from 60.0% previously, and its volume of joint business has significantly declined in the past few years, to zero lately. On 24 February 2022 Bank VTB transferred its remaining minority stake in the bank to RCB Bank's management team, although this is still subject to receiving the consent of the Regulators.

Given the severing of joint business with Bank VTB, however, we expect lower profitability in the next 12-18 months, until the bank manages to cut costs and it delivers on its strategic expansion. RCB Bank's 2020-23 strategy has been envisioning an expansion of its domestic Cypriot operations, loans and deposits. Although RCB Bank has been growing its domestic business, it still remains relatively small.

The long-term CR Assessment and CRRs continue to be positioned three notches above the BCA, with the long-term CR Assessment downgraded to Ba3(cr), from Ba2(cr) previously, and the long-term CRRs to Ba3, from Ba2 previously, due to the lower BCA.

RATIONALE FOR REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

The review for downgrade on the bank's B1 long-term deposit ratings, Ba3(cr) long-term CR Assessment, Ba3 long-term CRRs and b3 BCA and Adjusted BCA, will consider the extent to which RCB Bank's asset quality will weaken beyond current expectations, given the uncertainty regarding the extent to which the weakened Russian operating environment will weaken RCB Bank's corporate clients' repayment capacity, and how this will in turn impact RCB Bank's overall solvency profile. In addition, the potential for increased scope and severity of co-ordinated sanctions by Western countries and the unpredictable retaliatory actions by authorities, could also impact the ability of Russian affiliated corporates to execute cross-border transactions, even if their capacity to do so does not weaken.

The review for downgrade will also examine the potential impact of recent developments on RCB Bank's profitability, and overall franchise potential and development, and any indirect reputational damage on its funding and liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade on RCB Bank's ratings, there is currently limited upside pressure on the ratings in the next 12-18 months.

The ratings may be downgraded if Moody's suspects that there could be a more severe asset quality and profitability weakening, than currently anticipated, eroding the bank's capital, or if Moody's considers there to be an increased risk of any indirect reputational damage on its funding and liquidity profile.

Any further ratcheting up of the sanctions imposed on Russia to include the exports of commodities or further disruptions to repayments, including the possibility of a further tightening of restrictions on foreign-currency transactions, could also lead to a downgrade in RCB Bank's ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: RCB Bank Ltd.

Downgraded and placed on Review for further Downgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b3 from b2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b3 from b2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Placed on Review for Downgrade:

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, currently B1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

