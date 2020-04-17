Moody's places ROLF's B1 CFR on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade LLC ROLF's (ROLF) B1 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating. The
outlook has been changed to ratings under review from developing.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in ROLF's credit profile,
including its exposure to the volatile Russian car market amid the coronavirus
containment measures in the country, have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment and consumer demand in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and ROLF remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Today's rating action reflects the impact on ROLF of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered, because of ROLF's exposure to the
significant ongoing deterioration in operating conditions in Russia,
including social-distancing measures, supply chain disruptions,
declining demand and consumers' worsening spending capacity.
In particular, the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable) designated
the period starting 30 March and ending 30 April as non-working
in Russia, with only essential industries continuing to operate,
and advised citizens to stay at home. As a result, ROLF has
had to close its showrooms and halt most of its operations for this period.
The rating action also factors in the downturn in Russia's car market
which started in 2019, with a 2.3% decrease in car
sales in unit terms according to Association of European Business[1],
and will exacerbate in 2020. The coronavirus containment measures,
with many people staying at home, and dislocation in the financial
markets will result in contracting real disposable income in 2020,
hurting consumers' spending capacity. This is likely to substantially
reduce ROLF's sales and earnings over the next 12 months.
If the supply chain disruptions are extended - some car manufacturers
have temporarily halted their plants in Europe and Russia which may cause
a lack of new cars - it will also weaken the company's operating
performance.
The review for downgrade will primarily focus on the assessment of (1)
the negative effect of the coronavirus outbreak and weak car market environment
on ROLF's earnings, credit metrics and free cash flow, taking
into account the duration and severity of the social-distancing
measures and the government's measures to support Russian economy;
and (2) ROLF's ability to service debt maturities and other mandatory
cash payments in the prevailing challenging operating and market environment,
and sustainability of its access to external debt funding.
Moody's estimates that ROLF has a sufficient cash buffer to withstand
the closure in April without a harsh deterioration in its liquidity.
The company's cash balance of around RUB8.8 billion as of 31 March
2020 and operating cash flow of RUB4.8 billion, which Moody's
currently expects the company to generate through the end of 2020 (assuming
no extension of the coronavirus containment measures), would be
sufficient to cover debt maturities of RUB11.7 billion and capital
spending of RUB1.0 billion over the same period. However,
the company will have to resort to its available long-term credit
facilities to cover its cash needs, including debt maturities,
in the beginning of 2021. But if the social-distancing measures
continues longer than previously announced, the company may have
difficulties in servicing debt in 2020 without access to refinancing,
the uncertainty of which would increase in such conditions.
The rating agency estimates the company's cash burn over the one-month
closure period at around RUB0.9 billion-RUB1.3 billion
which represents 10% of its adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended
30 June 2019 (the date at which the latest IFRS financial statements are
available). ROLF's cash spending would be much higher if
the company rented its premises rather than owned them. As a result
of weaker operating performance, its adjusted net debt / EBITDA
would rise to 3.0x in 2020 from Moody's-estimated
2.4x in 2019 and 1.8x in 2018. However, if
the social-distancing measures were to be extended or made more
stringent, ROLF's credit metrics could deteriorate more severely.
ROLF's current rating reflects the company's (1) leading position in automotive
market in Russia, strong and diversified brand portfolio,
and a comprehensive product offering; (2) growing used car segment,
which generates higher margins compared with that of new car sales;
(3) well-developed service business, which is more profitable
and less cyclical than car sales business; (4) established complementary
financial services segment, which generates substantial margins;
(5) continuing focus on efficiency improvements and cost controls;
(6) moderate leverage, although it will increase amid the coronavirus-induced
market downturn; (7) historically balanced financial policy,
with a targeted net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x-3.0x on a
reported basis; (8) rouble-denominated debt and diversified
pool of lending banks; and (9) formal status as a systemically important
company in Russia.
At the same time, the rating takes into account the company's (1)
relatively small size compared with its rated global peers; (2) lack
of geographical diversification across Russian regions, with operations
concentrated in the two highly competitive cities, Moscow and Saint
Petersburg; and (3) exposure to Russia's less-developed regulatory,
political and legal framework.
The rating also factors in the protracted uncertainty over the direction
and impact of the criminal investigation into two former members of ROLF's
board of directors, one of whom is the company's founder,
and its former CEO (who resigned in 2018) over a potential breach of currency-control
legislation that the Investigative Committee of Russia opened in June
2019. There have been no material developments to date in the investigation.
In November 2019, ROLF's shareholders started the process
of the sale of the company, which also adds to uncertainty regarding
the evolution of ROLF's credit profile.
An upgrade of ROLF's rating is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the review for downgrade. Over time,
Moody's could consider an upgrade if operating and car market environment
in Russia were to stabilise, and the company were to (1) maintain
healthy operating and financial performance; (2) adhere to its balanced
financial policy, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below
3.0x on a sustainable basis; and (3) manage its liquidity
prudently. A rating upgrade would also require (1) the criminal
investigation to be concluded without any material adverse effect on the
company; and (2) uncertainty regarding the company's evolving
shareholder structure and potential related change in its strategy,
financial policy and operating performance to be materially reduced.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if ROLF's (1) Moody's-adjusted
total debt/EBITDA were to rise above 4.0x on a sustained basis,
including as a result of extended social-distancing measures,
weakening environment in the Russian automotive market, or the company's
more aggressive development strategy and financial policies; or (2)
liquidity were to deteriorate materially. Moody's could also downgrade
the rating if the investigation were to lead to a material financial loss
or deterioration in the company's liquidity, operating performance
and credit metrics.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental,
Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on ROLF of the breadth and severity of the shock.
Governance considerations include ROLF's concentrated private ownership
structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's
strategy, financial policies and development plans.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ROLF is the largest retailer of foreign-branded cars in Russia,
including mass brands and premium market brands. The company operates
62 showrooms in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. In the 12 months ended
30 June 2019, ROLF s generated RUB242 billion in revenue and RUB11
billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company is ultimately controlled
by a trust acting in the interests of the Petrov family.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://aebrus.ru/ 14-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mikhail Shipilov
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
Artem Frolov
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
