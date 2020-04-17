Moody's places ROLF's B1 CFR on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade LLC ROLF's (ROLF) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from developing.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in ROLF's credit profile, including its exposure to the volatile Russian car market amid the coronavirus containment measures in the country, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and consumer demand in these unprecedented operating conditions, and ROLF remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's rating action reflects the impact on ROLF of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, because of ROLF's exposure to the significant ongoing deterioration in operating conditions in Russia, including social-distancing measures, supply chain disruptions, declining demand and consumers' worsening spending capacity. In particular, the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable) designated the period starting 30 March and ending 30 April as non-working in Russia, with only essential industries continuing to operate, and advised citizens to stay at home. As a result, ROLF has had to close its showrooms and halt most of its operations for this period.

The rating action also factors in the downturn in Russia's car market which started in 2019, with a 2.3% decrease in car sales in unit terms according to Association of European Business[1], and will exacerbate in 2020. The coronavirus containment measures, with many people staying at home, and dislocation in the financial markets will result in contracting real disposable income in 2020, hurting consumers' spending capacity. This is likely to substantially reduce ROLF's sales and earnings over the next 12 months. If the supply chain disruptions are extended - some car manufacturers have temporarily halted their plants in Europe and Russia which may cause a lack of new cars - it will also weaken the company's operating performance.

The review for downgrade will primarily focus on the assessment of (1) the negative effect of the coronavirus outbreak and weak car market environment on ROLF's earnings, credit metrics and free cash flow, taking into account the duration and severity of the social-distancing measures and the government's measures to support Russian economy; and (2) ROLF's ability to service debt maturities and other mandatory cash payments in the prevailing challenging operating and market environment, and sustainability of its access to external debt funding.

Moody's estimates that ROLF has a sufficient cash buffer to withstand the closure in April without a harsh deterioration in its liquidity. The company's cash balance of around RUB8.8 billion as of 31 March 2020 and operating cash flow of RUB4.8 billion, which Moody's currently expects the company to generate through the end of 2020 (assuming no extension of the coronavirus containment measures), would be sufficient to cover debt maturities of RUB11.7 billion and capital spending of RUB1.0 billion over the same period. However, the company will have to resort to its available long-term credit facilities to cover its cash needs, including debt maturities, in the beginning of 2021. But if the social-distancing measures continues longer than previously announced, the company may have difficulties in servicing debt in 2020 without access to refinancing, the uncertainty of which would increase in such conditions.

The rating agency estimates the company's cash burn over the one-month closure period at around RUB0.9 billion-RUB1.3 billion which represents 10% of its adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 (the date at which the latest IFRS financial statements are available). ROLF's cash spending would be much higher if the company rented its premises rather than owned them. As a result of weaker operating performance, its adjusted net debt / EBITDA would rise to 3.0x in 2020 from Moody's-estimated 2.4x in 2019 and 1.8x in 2018. However, if the social-distancing measures were to be extended or made more stringent, ROLF's credit metrics could deteriorate more severely.

ROLF's current rating reflects the company's (1) leading position in automotive market in Russia, strong and diversified brand portfolio, and a comprehensive product offering; (2) growing used car segment, which generates higher margins compared with that of new car sales; (3) well-developed service business, which is more profitable and less cyclical than car sales business; (4) established complementary financial services segment, which generates substantial margins; (5) continuing focus on efficiency improvements and cost controls; (6) moderate leverage, although it will increase amid the coronavirus-induced market downturn; (7) historically balanced financial policy, with a targeted net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x-3.0x on a reported basis; (8) rouble-denominated debt and diversified pool of lending banks; and (9) formal status as a systemically important company in Russia.

At the same time, the rating takes into account the company's (1) relatively small size compared with its rated global peers; (2) lack of geographical diversification across Russian regions, with operations concentrated in the two highly competitive cities, Moscow and Saint Petersburg; and (3) exposure to Russia's less-developed regulatory, political and legal framework.

The rating also factors in the protracted uncertainty over the direction and impact of the criminal investigation into two former members of ROLF's board of directors, one of whom is the company's founder, and its former CEO (who resigned in 2018) over a potential breach of currency-control legislation that the Investigative Committee of Russia opened in June 2019. There have been no material developments to date in the investigation. In November 2019, ROLF's shareholders started the process of the sale of the company, which also adds to uncertainty regarding the evolution of ROLF's credit profile.

An upgrade of ROLF's rating is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the review for downgrade. Over time, Moody's could consider an upgrade if operating and car market environment in Russia were to stabilise, and the company were to (1) maintain healthy operating and financial performance; (2) adhere to its balanced financial policy, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustainable basis; and (3) manage its liquidity prudently. A rating upgrade would also require (1) the criminal investigation to be concluded without any material adverse effect on the company; and (2) uncertainty regarding the company's evolving shareholder structure and potential related change in its strategy, financial policy and operating performance to be materially reduced.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if ROLF's (1) Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA were to rise above 4.0x on a sustained basis, including as a result of extended social-distancing measures, weakening environment in the Russian automotive market, or the company's more aggressive development strategy and financial policies; or (2) liquidity were to deteriorate materially. Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the investigation were to lead to a material financial loss or deterioration in the company's liquidity, operating performance and credit metrics.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on ROLF of the breadth and severity of the shock.

Governance considerations include ROLF's concentrated private ownership structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ROLF is the largest retailer of foreign-branded cars in Russia, including mass brands and premium market brands. The company operates 62 showrooms in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2019, ROLF s generated RUB242 billion in revenue and RUB11 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company is ultimately controlled by a trust acting in the interests of the Petrov family.

