Moody's places Raffinerie Heide's Caa2 ratings on review for upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Raffinerie Heide GmbH (Raffinerie Heide) to ratings under review from negative. Concurrently, the agency has placed the company's Caa2 long term corporate family rating, its Caa2-PD probability of default rating and the Caa2 rating of the €250 million secured bond due in December 2022 on review for upgrade.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action reflects a decreasing probability that Raffinerie Heide will default over the next 12-18 months under Moody's definitions. Most notably, the likelihood has increased that even if the company is not able to access the capital markets before December, it will be willing and able to repay the €250 million guaranteed senior secured bond due 1 December 2022 from internal cash flow generation.

This assessment is primarily driven by a strong operating momentum in the refining market since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The geopolitical tensions have supported refining margins that reached unprecedently high levels during the second quarter, enabling strong cash flow generation. For instance, Raffinerie Heide's debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, significantly declined from 13.1x in 2021 to 3.2x for 12 months to June 2022 and its reported cash and cash equivalents increased to €90 million at the end of December 2021 to €200 million at the end of June 2022. Even though at the end of June 2022 the company still did not have sufficient liquidity to fully repay the maturing bond, Moody's expects that the strong operational momentum and cash generation continued during the third quarter, and it is likely to continue at least until the maturity of the bond, providing sufficient cash reserves to repay the maturing bond.

The review process will primarily focus on the assessment of the capital structure and financial policies after the maturity of the bond. This process may lead to an upgrade of Raffinerie Heide's ratings by more than one notch after the repayment of the bond.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations include the agency's assumption of increasing likelihood that the company will be willing and able to service obligations related to its bond. Raffinerie Heide's exposure to social and environmental risk is very high, primarily reflecting very high carbon transition risk, which also drives increasing regulation and societal pressure to speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if: (1) the refinery shows a resilience to highly volatile crude prices and its end market demand were about to stabilize; (2) it lowers its adjusted debt to EBITDA below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (3) it continues to generate meaningful positive free cash flows; (4) it strengthens its liquidity profile, and (5) repay its bond latest at the maturity.

Conversely, the company's ratings could be downgraded if it fails to service the €250 million senior secured bond maturing in December 2022.

Raffinerie Heide is a small-sized refining company based in Germany. The company mainly processes crude oil and other hydrocarbons to produce refined mineral oil products and petrochemical products such as middle distillates, gasoline, aromatics and olefins.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Raffinerie Heide GmbH

Placed On Review for Upgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

