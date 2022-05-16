Moody's places Rattler Midstream's ratings under review for upgrade

$500 million of rated unsecured notes affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Rattler Midstream LP's (Rattler) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba3 senior unsecured notes rating.

This follows Rattler and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Diamondback, Baa3 stable) entering into an agreement on May 15, 2022 under which Diamondback has agreed to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partnership (LP) interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries, in exchange for Diamondback common shares. Diamondback owned 74% of Rattler's public LP units and the 100% controlling general partnership interest prior to this announcement.

"The proposed transaction is credit enhancing for Rattler's bondholders, given Diamondback's much stronger credit profile," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rattler's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the likely full ownership by Diamondback which has a stronger credit profile, much larger and more durable earnings and cash flow platform and is the primary customer of Rattler. In addition to providing easier access to capital, this merger will also simplify Rattler's ownership and governance structure.

Diamondback has not indicated its definitive plans for Rattler's existing outstanding senior notes post-closing of the acquisition. If Rattler's notes remain outstanding and receive a guarantee from Diamondback, then the ratings on the notes would likely be upgraded to Diamondback's senior unsecured rating level. If Rattler were to become an unguaranteed subsidiary of Diamondback following the acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements, then its ratings would be upgraded based on the level of anticipated parental support. However, the ratings upgrade in that case would likely be limited to one notch unless there are significant improvements to Rattler's stand-alone credit profile. If separate financial statements and sufficient disclosures are not made available to support the maintenance of ratings, Moody's will likely withdraw Rattler's ratings.

Rattler's Board has approved the proposed merger, and Diamondback as the largest unitholder of Rattler has also approved the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Rattler Midstream LP is a Midland, Texas based publicly traded limited partnership with water disposal and sourcing, oil gathering and natural gas gathering and compression assets in the greater Permian Basin.

