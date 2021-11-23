Moody's places Regions' ratings (long-term senior unsecured Baa2) on review for upgrade due to improving profitability and asset risk

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed the ratings and assessments of Regions Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (together referred to as Regions), including its bank subsidiary, Regions Bank, on review for upgrade. The holding company's Prime-2 short-term issuer rating and the bank subsidiary's Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Rating were affirmed. The holding company is rated Baa2 for long-term senior unsecured and subordinated debt. The bank subsidiary has a baa1 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and is rated A2/Prime-1 for deposits.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for upgrade reflects Regions' improved core profitability and asset risk profile. During the review, Moody's will assess whether these positive credit trends are likely to be sustained.

Regions' core profitability has improved in recent years and is supported by a cost/income ratio that has been below 60% in the last two years. The company has also grown its fee revenue, which made up about 40% of net revenue in the first three quarters of 2021. Although net interest income has been constrained because of weak loan demand and low interest rates, Regions has benefited from its hedging program and its robust and growing low-cost deposit base.

Regions' solid asset risk benefits from its diversified loan portfolio and conservative risk appetite. The company's enhanced risk management infrastructure has led to a reduced real estate concentration and controlled loan growth. Regions' problem loans to gross loans ratio was a low 1.5% as of 30 June 2021, though higher than similarly rated peers because Moody's includes accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) in its calculation of problem loans. About half of Regions' problem loans are accruing TDRs, which are primarily residential mortgages that will not be removed from TDR status until payoff, even if performing.

During the review, Moody's will also assess Regions' capitalization, which should remain sound over the next 12-18 months despite the planned reduction of its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to the mid-point of its 9.25-9.75% operating range as a result of its fourth quarter acquisitions of EnerBank USA and Sabal Capital Partners and share repurchases. Moody's noted that Regions' capitalization is a relative weakness compared to the company's other rating factors.

The BCA and ratings could be upgraded upon conclusion of the review if Moody's views that the improvements in Regions' core profitability and asset risk profile will endure, strengthening the company's credit profile, and that capitalization will remain sound. The BCA and ratings could be confirmed at their current levels upon conclusion of the review if Moody's views that Regions' core profitability and asset risk have not been permanently strengthened.

The direction of the review indicates that the BCA and ratings are unlikely to be downgraded over the next 12-8 months. However, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes underwriting is weakening or if concentration risk increases, such as in commercial real estate. A further significant decline in capitalization would also be negative for the BCA and ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: AmSouth Bancorporation

....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: Regions Bank

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Regions Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Regions Bank

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

....ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Pucella

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

