Moody's places Resolute's ratings under review for downgrade

Approximately $300 million of rated debt
Toronto, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (Resolute) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating, and B1 guaranteed senior unsecured notes rating under review for downgrade. The review follows the company's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Paper Excellence Group (Paper Excellence, unrated) under which Paper Excellence through its subsidiary Domtar Corporation (Domtar, Ba2 RUR) will acquire Resolute's outstanding shares for $20.50 per share or an enterprise value of $2.7 billion (including pension liabilities).
"The review for downgrade was prompted by the possibility that Resolute's credit profile will weaken once acquired by Paper Excellence, a private company with an unknown strategy for Resolute and uncertain financial policy" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's Analyst.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's review will focus on: the amount of acquisition debt financing taken to fund the transaction, post-closing credit metrics, Resolute's future capital and organizational structure, new ownership financial strategy, and the company's ability to maintain very good liquidity. The review will also incorporate future governance considerations for Resolute as a private company. The change of ownership would be a credit negative if Paper Excellence decides to pursue a more aggressive financial policy.
The transaction is expected to close by first half of 2023 and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Resolute Forest Products Inc. produces lumber, newsprint and specialty paper, market pulp and tissue. Sales in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $3.7 billion.
Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Domtar is North America's largest producer of uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper (used primarily for photocopying) and is the third largest global producer of fluff pulp. Sales in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $3.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
