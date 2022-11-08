Moody's places Ritchie Bros' ratings under review for downgrade on proposed acquisition of IAA Inc.

Toronto, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed the ratings of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 's ("RBA") on review for downgrade, including its Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, its senior secured Ba1 instrument rating and its Ba3 senior unsecured instrument rating. The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The rating action follows the announcement on 7 November 2022 of an agreement to acquire IAA Inc. ("IAA", Ba3 stable) in a stock and cash transaction valued at $7.3 billion including the assumption of IAA's debt. RBA intends to fund the cash consideration of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 subject to approval by Ritchie Bros. and IAA stockholders, the issuance of Ritchie Bros. stock in connection with the transaction and, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade reflects higher financial leverage resulting from the acquisition. Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA on a proforma basis is expected exceed 3.5x, and the company has stated that at the closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to have a pro forma leverage ratio of approximately 3x net debt to adjusted EBITDA (by its calculations), which would remain within our expectations of the current Ba2 CFR rating.

While the transaction will increase financial leverage, the acquisition of IAA will provide diversification benefits with entry into the adjacent vehicle market and is expected to improve RBA's margin profile as the existing IAA business generates a higher margin than RBA. In addition, RBA has indicated it expects to achieve between $100 to $120+ million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2025, driven primarily through consolidating back office, finance and technology, general and administrative, and operations.

Governance risk is a key driver of the rating action as the proposed acquisition of IAA will materially increase RBA's financial leverage at close.

The review will focus on the pace of the RBA's deleveraging following the acquisition as well as the company's plans to replace the committed bridge financing it has put in place for the transaction. Moody's will also review the benefits of the transaction, including a strengthened business position and as well as the potential for cost synergies.

RBA has strong liquidity (SGL-1) through to the end of 2023 (not including the financing of the proposed acquisition), with sources of liquidity of around $1.4 billion compared to uses of around $60 million. Sources include a cash balance of $438 million at September 30, 2022 (excluding restricted cash), $681 million available under its revolving credit facilities totaling $750 million (maturing in September 2026) and Moody's expectation that RBA will generate around $250 million of free cash flow through to the end of 2023. Uses of liquidity include about $60 million of lease payments. The company has some seasonality (with Q1 generally having the strongest cash flow), but historically this has not resulted in the revolver being drawn for working capital needs. We expect the company will have ample cushion under the financial covenants of its credit facilities.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services and private brokerage services. In 2021, the company's gross transaction value (GTV) was $5.5 billion and the company generated total revenue of $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

