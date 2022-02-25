Moody's places Russia's Baa3 ratings and Ukraine's B3 ratings on review for downgrade

London, 25 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed the Government of Russia's Baa3 long-term issuer (domestic
and foreign currency) and senior unsecured (domestic and foreign currency)
ratings as well as the P-3 Other Short Term (domestic currency)
rating on review for downgrade. At the same time, Moody's
has placed the Government of Ukraine's B3 foreign- and domestic-currency
long-term issuer ratings and foreign-currency senior unsecured
rating on review for downgrade.
These reviews were triggered by Russia's further military operation
in Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022. These events represent
a significant further elevation of the geopolitical risks that Moody's
had previously highlighted, which is being accompanied by additional
and more severe sanctions on Russia, potentially including those
that could impact sovereign debt repayment.
The ultimate severity of the impact of new sanctions on Russia's
credit profile will depend on their scope, the sectors targeted
and the degree of coordination between Western countries. With
respect to Ukraine, an extensive conflict could pose a risk to the
government's liquidity and external positions given Ukraine's
sizeable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its
economy on foreign-currency funding.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463212
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
Please see the individual country-specific statements below for
more detailed information relating to the rating rationale for each sovereign.
MOODY'S PLACES RUSSIA'S Baa3 RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE
Moody's has today placed the Government of Russia's Baa3 long-term
issuer (domestic and foreign currency) and senior unsecured (domestic
and foreign currency) ratings as well as the P-3 Other Short-Term
(domestic currency) rating on review for downgrade.
The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade reflects the
negative credit implications for Russia's credit profile from the
additional and more severe sanctions being imposed.
The review period will allow Moody's to evaluate the scale of the
military conflict and the impact of further sanctions including their
scope, the sectors targeted and the degree of coordination between
Western countries and ultimate severity of their impact on Russia's
credit profile. In this context, Moody's will also
take into account the degree to which Russia's substantial buffers
are able to mitigate the disruption brought about by the new sanctions
and protracted military conflict. Moody's will look to conclude
the review when these credit implications become more clear, particularly
when the impact of further sanctions takes shape in the coming days or
weeks.
Serious concerns around Russia's ability to manage the disruptive
impact of new sanctions on its economy, public finances and financial
system may result in a downgrade of the ratings. However,
in the low likelihood that Moody's concluded that significant new
economic and financial sanctions were to have a very limited impact on
Russia's economy and financial buffers, one possible outcome
of the review will be to confirm Russia's ratings with a negative
outlook.
Russia's local- and foreign-currency country ceilings remain
unchanged at Baa1 and Baa2, respectively. The two-notch
gap between the local-currency ceiling and the sovereign rating
reflects the relatively large footprint of the government in the economy
and financial system, relatively strong reliance on a common revenue
source from the commodity sector and elevated political risk, which
is set against moderate policy predictability and limited external imbalances.
The one-notch gap between the foreign-currency ceiling and
the local-currency ceiling reflects low external debt and a moderately
open capital account, which reduce the incentives to impose transfer
and convertibility restrictions.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON RUSSIA's Baa3
RATINGS
The imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions that materially
disrupt the economy, public finances and the financial system for
a sustained period and therefore could impair Russia's ability to service
and refinance its debt would pose immediate risks to the credit profile.
For example, sanctions that hinder Russian banks' access to foreign
currencies or international payment systems, such as SWIFT,
would likely have a material impact on the economy and financial system.
The sanctioning of large Russian banks will effectively block the institutions
from participating in the global financial system and make it exceptionally
difficult to engage in international transactions. There remains
some uncertainty around the effectiveness of any workarounds in such a
scenario. Russian banks may also struggle to find counterparties
to help facilitate cross-border transactions given the compliance
risk of dealing with a sanctioned entity.
Despite ample liquidity relative to forthcoming external debt repayments
and a clear track record on the part of Russia to service its debt,
new sanctions which restrict the ability of Russian financial institutions
to transact with foreign counterparties could result in a scenario where
there are technical challenges to executing cross-border payments
in a timely manner, including potentially for sovereign debt payments.
Sanctions that lead to delays in the repayment of debt obligations may
result in a default under Moody's definition and a downgrade of
the ratings. Moody's considers this to be an unlikely scenario
as sanctions by Western countries are likely to include exceptions for
sovereign debt payments. Recently announced sanctions by the United
States (US, Aaa stable) on sovereign debt that apply only to new
debt issuance support this view.
While Russia´s ability to respond to and operate under sanctions
has strengthened over the past years given its accumulated buffers and
an enhanced policy toolkit, the scope of sanctions will likely be
much more severe than Moody's previously anticipated, reducing
the effectiveness of these buffers. Fiscal buffers are substantial,
with reserves in the National Wealth Fund amounting to around 11%
of GDP at end-2021. Furthermore, the accumulation
of large foreign-exchange buffers has strengthened the country's
external position. Foreign-currency reserves excluding gold,
which stood at $469 billion at the end of January 2022, are
more than three times external debt repayment needs for 2022 and cover
almost the entire stock of external debt.
Russia's low borrowing needs and large pool of domestic savings
will help limit the negative effects of an extension of sovereign debt
sanctions to the secondary market, although wide-spread financial
sector disruption could impact the functioning of Russia's sovereign
debt market. In a severe scenario where all foreign investors are
forced to sell their holdings of local- and foreign-currency
denominated sovereign debt, pushing up annual funding requirements
for the Russian government to around 7% of GDP, Moody's
estimates the domestic banking sector to have the capacity to absorb these
higher levels of sovereign debt. Furthermore, the central
bank has demonstrated its willingness to provide additional liquidity
support to the financial sector if needed.
That said, significant new economic and financial sanctions,
adding to the persistent sanctions environment which Russia has faced
since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, would further weigh on Russia's
economic and fiscal strength. Financial sector sanctions could
disrupt trade flows and payments for Russia's oil and gas exports
which are important for government revenues. New economic sanctions,
including controls on access to key imports needed to modernise the economy
and support a further diversification in its export mix away from hydrocarbons,
or measures targeting Russia's key export sectors such as energy,
would weigh on Russia's already low growth potential and generally
slow real disposable income growth.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Russia's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3),
reflecting high exposure to environmental risks, moderate exposure
to social risks, and a moderately negative governance issuer profile
score, in part mitigated by financial resilience which is underpinned
by the government's very low debt burden and very strong debt affordability.
Moody's assesses Russia's exposure to environmental risks as high (E-4
issuer profile score), reflecting high exposure to carbon transition
risk given the important role played by hydrocarbons for exports and government
revenue. While global transition towards lower consumption of hydrocarbons
will proceed over several decades, Russia is likely to see the impact
from a shift in policies in the near term as other countries begin to
position their economies to reach their own carbon-neutral targets.
Russia also faces moderate risks from the management of waste and pollution
which can lead to regional tensions.
Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile
score), driven by highly unfavorable demographic trends, which
limit Russia's growth potential. A rapidly shrinking population
of young workers is likely not only to weigh on the country's aggregate
labour input but also reduce the economy's dynamism. Russia also
faces moderate social risks from relatively low income growth and uneven
access to basic services.
The influence of governance on Russia's credit profile is moderately negative
(G-3 issuer profile) and risks are mainly related to weaknesses
in the rule of law, property rights and control of corruption,
reflected in relatively lower scores on international surveys compared
with rating peers. However, the governance profile is supported
by credible monetary policy and an effective fiscal rule that limits government
spending-induced economic volatility.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 28,053 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -2.7% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.9%
(2020 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.4% (2020 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 31.4% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba1
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 24 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of Russia, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has materially increased.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF RUSSIA'S RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of Russia's ratings
is remote. The ratings could be confirmed with a negative outlook
if Moody's concluded with a low likelihood that significant new
economic and financial sanctions were to have a very limited impact on
Russia's economy, fiscal buffers and financial sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF RUSSIA'S RATINGS
Russia's ratings would likely be downgraded if Moody's concluded
that new severe and co-ordinated sanctions imposed by Western countries
on Russia were likely to result in a sustained disruption to the economy,
public finances and financial stability, which could impair the
government's ability to service and refinance its debt.
In particular, sanctions which restrict the ability of Russian banks
to transact with foreign counterparties, or vice-versa,
would result in a scenario where there are challenges to executing cross-border
payments in a timely manner, including potentially for sovereign
debt payments. In line with Moody's definition, a missed
payment on interest or principal, which is not cured within the
grace period, would typically be classified as a default and,
in such an event, Russia's sovereign rating would likely be downgraded
by a number of notches. A B1 sovereign rating would be consistent
with the expectation of a full recovery for investors (relative to par
plus accrued interest) once the restrictions to timely repayment are lifted
or addressed. An expectation of a lower than full recovery could
result in a lower rating than B1.
Moody's would consider repositioning Russia's ratings upwards only
once any missed payment has been fully cured and Moody's is confident
that a similar missed payment event would not reoccur. The default
event would imply that the credit profile is unlikely to be consistent
with an investment-grade rating.
Furthermore, new severe economic and financial sanctions,
or an extensive conflict which has negative spillovers on Russia's
economy, materially weighing on Russia's economic and fiscal
strength and rapidly eroding its fiscal and external buffers, could
result in a downgrade.
The publication of this rating action deviates from the previously scheduled
release dates in the UK sovereign calendar published on www.moodys.com.
This action was prompted by Russia's further military operation
in Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022 and crystallised significant
political event risks for the Government of Russia.
MOODY'S PLACES UKRAINE'S B3 RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE
Moody's has today placed the Government of Ukraine's B3 foreign-
and domestic-currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade.
The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade was caused by
Russia's further military operation in Ukraine. Sizeable
external maturities in the coming years and the broader reliance of the
economy on foreign-currency funding pose a risk to Ukraine's
government liquidity and external position. Material downward credit
pressure on Ukraine's ratings would develop unless the disruption
was to be short lived and significant external financial support was provided
to shore up the country's financing position. While Ukraine benefits
from improved fiscal and external buffers, these would likely be
insufficient in the event of a prolonged conflict.
The review period will allow Moody's to assess the scale,
duration and spillover effects of the conflict on Ukraine's credit
profile. Moody's will assess the extent to which the conflict
leads to sustained economic and fiscal damage, and the implications
for government liquidity and the external position. Moody's
will also assess the extent to which Ukraine can secure international
financing support and the degree to which this can help to mitigate liquidity
pressures. Moody's will look to conclude the review when
these credit implications are more evident, particularly as the
impact of the conflict becomes clearer in the coming days or weeks.
Ukraine's local- and foreign-currency ceilings remain
unchanged at B2. The one-notch gap between the local-currency
ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects the low predictability of government
and institutions and elevated domestic political and geopolitical risks
which create considerable policy uncertainty; external vulnerabilities
remain elevated. The foreign-currency ceiling is aligned
to the local-currency ceiling, reflecting weak policy effectiveness,
already limited capital account openness and elevated external indebtedness
with limited foreign exchange reserves.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON UKRAINE'S B3
RATINGS
The conflict poses a material risk to Ukraine's government liquidity
and external position given sizeable external maturities in the coming
years and the broader reliance of its economy on foreign-currency
funding. While Ukraine benefits from improved fiscal and external
buffers relative to the 2014-15 crisis, these would likely
be insufficient in the event of a prolonged conflict to shore up liquidity
risks given reduced funding options, foreign investor outflows and
mounting pressure on the external position.
The review period will allow Moody's to assess the extent to which
the conflict leads to sustained economic and fiscal damage as well as
prolonged disruption to the financial sector. The military escalation
will severely affect confidence and economic activity in Ukraine.
The spread of the conflict beyond eastern Ukraine to other regions in
the country will have more material negative economic consequences given
the resulting disruption to the country's industrial and agricultural
productive capacity. A higher fiscal deficit and a weaker currency
would lead to a substantial increase in the government debt burden from
around 55% of GDP at the end of 2021.
Foreign-currency reserves at the end of January 2022 reached their
highest level since September 2012, standing at $27.5
billion or around 4 months of import cover according to Moody's
definition, although reserves will come under increasing pressure
at a time of reduced foreign-currency inflows, particularly
as the country's financing options reduce amid heightened borrowing
costs and a sustained depreciation of the hryvnia.
The review period will also allow Moody's to assess the extent to
which international financial support, through international financial
institutions and/or bilateral official assistance, can help to offset
liquidity pressures stemming from the government's external refinancing
needs of $6.1 billion in 2022 and between $2-6
billion (1-3% of GDP) each year over the next decade.
Ukraine was able to access substantial financial support in the wake of
the military conflict in 2014-15, including a $17
billion programme with the International Monetary Fund, which gives
Moody's confidence that international partners stand ready to provide
financial assistance. Some international partners have already
announced financing commitments since tensions started mounting,
including a €1.2 billion package from the European Union (EU,
Aaa stable) and bilateral loans from the United States, the United
Kingdom (Aa3 stable), Canada (Aaa stable) and Denmark (Aaa stable).
Moody's expects borrowing costs on international capital markets
to remain prohibitive for at least as long as the further conflict lasts.
Government bond spreads have spiked above 2,000 basis points,
compared to less than 500 basis points at the end of 2020. While
the domestic market has been a key source of funding, local banks
are unlikely to have the capacity to support the government amid financial
sector disruption from the conflict and the risk of significant deposit
withdrawals. Banks already hold 75% of outstanding domestic
bonds, representing 26% of their total assets.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Ukraine's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4),
reflecting moderately negative exposures to environmental and social risks,
and a very weak governance profile. The latter, together
with moderate wealth levels, helps to explain Ukraine's relatively
low resilience to E and S risks.
Ukraine is moderately exposed to environmental risks. These include
physical climate risks, carbon transition and the weak preservation
of natural capital, reflected in its low agriculture yields despite
its abundance of very fertile black soil, which explains its E-3
issuer profile score. Its exposure to physical climate risk is
exacerbated by the importance of the agricultural sector (both in terms
of economic contribution and employment), which makes the country's
exports vulnerable to climate change and adverse weather events.
Ukraine's exposure to carbon transition comes from the fact that
transit of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine provides a valuable source
of foreign-exchange revenue.
Exposure to social risks is moderate (S-3 issuer profile score)
and reflects unfavourable demographics and risks related to labour and
income, with relatively high youth unemployment, as well as
weak health outcomes, and this is despite favourable educational
attainment. A persistent demographic drag will likely constrain
Ukraine's scope for strengthening its economic competitiveness.
Ukraine has a very highly negative governance profile score (G-5
issuer profile), reflecting weaknesses in the rule of law and widespread
corruption, which hinders the business environment and disrupts
access to concessional financing, as well as a track record of sovereign
defaults.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,129 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020
Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.7%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 80.8% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b2
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 24 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of Ukraine, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's institutions and governance strength have not materially
changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's
susceptibility to event risks has materially increased.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF UKRAINE'S RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of Ukraine's ratings
is remote.
Ukraine's B3 ratings would likely be confirmed at their current
level with a negative outlook if disruption arising from the conflict
was to be short-lived, resulting in only limited economic
and financial disruption and significant external financial support was
provided to shore up the country's financing position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF UKRAINE'S RATINGS
Ukraine's ratings could be downgraded if Ukraine's ability
to refinance its large external debt maturities was impaired as a result
of a prolonged conflict. Such a scenario would likely entail a
significant degree of uncertainty around the extent to which the international
community's financial support can mitigate liquidity risks.
Furthermore, a reduction in the capacity of Ukraine to repay its
obligations as a result of significant economic and fiscal damage arising
from the conflict could lead to a downgrade.
The publication of this rating action deviates from the previously scheduled
release dates in the UK sovereign calendar published on www.moodys.com.
This action was prompted by Russia's further military operation
in Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022 and crystallised significant
political event risks for the Government of Ukraine.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information,
please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited
Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional
disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please
click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463212
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• EU Endorsement Status
• UK Endorsement Status
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited
ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454