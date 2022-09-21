Moody's places STORE Capital's Baa2 ratings on review for downgrade following merger announcement with GIC and Oak Street Capital

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of STORE Capital Corporation ("STORE", the "REIT" or the "company") following the announcement on September 15, 2022 of the REIT entering into a definitive agreement of a merger transaction with GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital, a division of Blue Owl Capital, (collectively, the "sponsors") in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. The ratings under review for downgrade is a result of the high likelihood of a deterioration in the REIT's leverage profile post-merger closing, coupled with a potentially more aggressive growth strategy. As a result, there is the possibility of a multi-notch downgrade. The transaction has been approved by the REIT's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to final approval from the REIT's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

The review will focus on the firm's post-transaction capital structure and portfolio strategy, including the likely trajectory of the operating metrics, leverage ratios and growth plans.

The following ratings were placed under review for downgrade:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: STORE Capital Corporation

...LT Issuer rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

...Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

...Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2

...Backed Senior Subordinate Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

...Backed Subordinate Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

...Preferred Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

...Preferred shelf Non-Cumulative, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: STORE Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

STORE Capital's Baa2 senior unsecured rating incorporates its status as one of the leading triple-net lease REITs with a large, fast-growing portfolio of single-tenant properties that generate steady cash flows and high margins, supported by near-full occupancy and long-term leases with annual rent escalators. With its disciplined and prudent approach toward leverage and liquidity, STORE benefits from its broad access to the debt and equity capital markets as well as good financial flexibility, bolstered by a substantial unencumbered asset base and a strong fixed charge coverage ratio to absorb higher interest expense or an unexpected decline in EBITDA.

These credit strengths are partially counterbalanced by the REIT's elevated secured debt levels for its rating category and its exposure to service and retail-oriented middle-market customers, which are typically noncredit rated or have high-yield ratings. Similar to other landlords with a large exposure to tenants that operate in the service and retail subsectors, STORE has some considerable rent deferral arrangements, although decreasing, that were made as a result of disruptions from the COVID-19 global health crisis, as many movie theaters, fitness club, family entertainment and furniture tenants were negatively impacted by both social distancing and temporary store closures or shutdowns. Nevertheless, the portfolio's granular diversification, fast-recovering cash rent collection rates, as well as its sound leverage and liquidity profile positioned the REIT to resiliently navigate through the operating challenges.

On a Moody's adjusted basis including operating lease liabilities, STORE's total debt to gross assets and net debt to EBITDA were approximately 40.6% and 6.0x, respectively, for the 12-month period ended on June 30, 2022. The REIT's financial flexibility is supported by a strong fixed charge coverage ratio at 4.3x and a substantial unencumbered asset base at approximately 67% of gross assets. This is offset, however, by its secured debt to gross assets at 19.4%, which is still considered high for a Baa2 rated issuer, but considerably below the REIT's historical average of between 22% and 28% since our initial rating in 2017.

With STORE Capital LLC, as the surviving entity, GIC in partnership with funds managed by Oak Street Real Estate Capital will acquire the REIT's outstanding common stock for $32.25 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 20.4% to STORE Capital's closing stock price as of September 14, 2022 and a premium of 17.8% to the 90-day volume weighted average stock price through that date. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the net lease REIT will declare and pay its third quarter cash dividend in the ordinary course. Thereafter, the Company has agreed to suspend payment of any further regular quarterly dividends through the closing, except as necessary to preserve its tax status as a REIT.

Given the nature of levered investment strategies used by state owned investment funds and private equity firms, we anticipate that the REIT's share of debt capital will increase. On the other hand, the likelihood of repayment of STORE Capital's outstanding senior unsecured notes is high given the restrictive in-place covenants and the optional redemption clauses in the bond indentures.

The definitive merger agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period that will expire on October 15, 2022, which permits STORE Capital and its representatives to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals.

STORE Capital's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the direction of the review. However, the REIT's ratings could be confirmed if: 1) the leverage and coverage metrics were to remain at current levels and 2) management were to maintain its growth strategy and disciplined approach to both leverage and liquidity.

A downgrade would result if the REIT were to pursue a more aggressive strategy, including but not limited to large and significantly leveraged acquisitions, or asset sales, such that: 1) total debt to gross assets were to rise to above 45%; 2) net debt to EBITDA were to rise to above 7.0x; 3) a change in financial policy such that secured debt levels were to significantly increase; and 4) the size of the unencumbered assets pool were to materially decrease.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] is an internally managed REIT dedicated to the acquisition, investment and management of single-tenant properties for US middle-market and large companies that operate in the service, retail and manufacturing industries. As of June 30, 2022, the REIT has investments in 3,012 property locations, substantially all profit centers, located across 49 states in the US. At second quarter-end, the company had approximately $11.6 billion in gross assets and approximately $5.4 billion in book equity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

