Moody's places Safilo's B2 rating under review for downgrade

Milan, March 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed under review for downgrade the B2 corporate family rating
(CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Italian
eyeglass manufacturer Safilo S.p.A. The outlook was
changed to rating under review from negative.
"We placed Safilo's B2 rating on review for downgrade because
the spread of the Coronavirus across Europe and the subsequent weakening
consumer sentiment is likely to result in lower earnings for Safilo.
Although it is difficult to assess today the full impact on the company's
performance this year, the rating of Safilo was already weakly positioned
in light of the uncertainty on the company's ability to compensate
for the loss of the Dior license that will expire at the end of 2020,"
says Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead
analyst for Safilo.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The spreading of coronavirus across Europe is likely to result in contraction
in consumer spending on discretionary items and possible supply chain
and production disruption for those companies with production facilities
across Italy, where Safilo is based, and continental Europe.
Although it is difficult to assess today the full impact of a widespread
dissemination of the Coronavirus on Safilo's earnings, and
approximately 40% of the group business depends on the more stable
sales of prescription glasses, any prolonged and widespread limitation
on consumers ability to purchases eyewear might affect Safilo's
key summer season resulting in severe contraction in its profitability
this year.
The rating review process will focus on:
1. The degree to which the spread of the Coronavirus across Europe
and the US will affect the company's supply chain and logistics
and its ability to produce and distribute its products and the broader
impact on consumer spending;
2. The risk that a prolonged contraction in consumer spending might
affect the company's business activity and demand during the important
summer months and the broader consequences on the macroeconomic environment.
In particular, a prolonged lockdown of key markets over the coming
weeks is likely to affect the company's summer season;
3. The flexibility of the company to adapt to lower volumes maintaining
stable profitability, and to preserve its liquidity in a context
of negative cash flow generation and tightening covenant headroom;
4. Any measure implemented by the Italian and other governments
that might provide support to consumer spending or to companies with production
difficulties or exposed to drop in demand.
Moody's notes that prior to this rating action, the outlook
on Safilo's rating was negative (since July 2018). The rating
was already weakly positioned in light of the uncertainty associated with
the company's ability to offset the loss of the Dior license from
the end of 2020. Excluding approximately €41 million of one-off
restructuring costs, Safilo's Moody's adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA stood at 2.9x. Subsequently, the company
received a new shareholder loan, which Moody's includes in
its debt calculations, for €90 million to finance two small
acquisitions announced in recent months. Pro-forma for these
transactions, the company's financial leverage, measured
as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, stood at around
3.8x. Despite the increase in leverage, this ratio
is solid relative to the thresholds required for the B2 rating,
of between 4.0x and 5.5x.
However, a severe and prolonged contraction in consumer spending
affecting Safilo's summer collection might strain the company's
liquidity and challenge it to maintain a financial leverage below 5.5x
during 2020. Moody's expects to conclude the review within
the next three months.
On the positive side, however, Moody's recognizes some
of the progress achieved by the company over the last 12 to 18 months
including (1) a capital increase completed in early 2019 and the extension
to 2023 of Safilo's debt maturity profile; (2) the disposal of the
loss making US-based retail business Solstice; (3) the renewal
of a number important licenses, the signing of new agreements and
a number of small acquisitions; and (4) the initiation of a renewed
cost-restructuring programme. All these measures should
help the company to withstand some earnings contraction due to the Coronavirus
outbreak in 2020 and the termination of the Dior license at the end of
the year.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durable sector
is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Safilo's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Safilo remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Safilo of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
With regards to specific governance considerations, Safilo's main
shareholder is the Dutch investment company Hal Holding N.V.,
through its subsidiary Multibrands Italy B.V., which
holds a 49.8% stake. 48.4% of the equity
is free float, as the company is listed on the Milan stock exchange,
a positive from a governance perspective. The reference shareholder
has been supportive of the business in the past, guaranteeing the
capital injection of €150 million completed in early 2019 and,
more recently, providing the €90 million shareholder loan to
fund most of the acquisitions of Prive Goods, LLC and Blenders Eyewear
LLC, two small US eyewear manufacturers. The company's
strategy over the next 12 to 18 months entails some execution risks as
Safilo will focus on offsetting the loss of the Dior license with new
brands.
LIQUIDITY
Following the €150 million capital injection and the refinancing
completed in 2019, Safilo's liquidity is today adequate.
However, uncertainties on future earnings and the step down in financial
covenants in its loan documentation over the next 12 to 18 months will
reduce the company's flexibility to absorb any significant shock
in demand. Liquidity is supported by the company's new €150
million bank facility (comprising a €75 million term loan and a €75
million revolving credit facility), maturing in June 2023.
The company's term loan will start amortizing in 2020 with €10.0
million becoming due this year.
Moody's expects free cash flow generation to remain negative in
both 2020 and 2021 as the company implements its cost reduction programme
which will result in some extraordinary cash outflows. Owing to
the negative free cash flow and the need to repay the annual maturities
of the term loan, Safilo will need to rely on further drawings under
its revolver or the ability to raise new debt over the next 12 to 18 months,
at a time when headroom under covenants is tightening.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The ratings are currently under review for downgrade.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative
pressure on the rating could materialise if Safilo fails to stabilise
its top-line growth in the forthcoming quarters. Downward
pressure on the rating would also arise if Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x or if free cash flow generation
remains significantly negative on a Moody's-adjusted basis.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that could
the rating could be upgraded if Safilo sustainably maintains positive
free cash flow generation and debt/EBITDA at less than 4x, on a
Moody's-adjusted basis. This would imply a significant
increase in Safilo's profitability. An upgrade would also require
a proven ability to compensate for the loss of LVMH's licenses.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Safilo S.p.A.
On Review for Possible Downgrade:
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Padua, Italy, Safilo S.p.A.
is a global manufacturer and seller in the premium eyewear sector,
offering a strong portfolio of both owned and licensed brands.
The group sells sunglasses, prescription glasses and sport-specific
eyewear in more than 130 countries. In 2019, Safilo reported
sales and a company adjusted EBITDA of €939 million and €51.8
million respectively.
