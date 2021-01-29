Moody's places San Diego Gas & Electric's long-term ratings on review for upgrade

Approximately $6.1 billion of debt securities placed on review

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the long-term ratings of San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), including its Baa1 Issuer Rating (see full debt list below), on review for upgrade. SDG&E's Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating is affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

"The review for upgrade will consider SDG&E's wildfire risk mitigation practices that have helped the utility avoid involvement in the ignition of wildfires in recent years, particularly considering the challenging weather and climatic conditions that affected California during 2020" said Natividad Martel, Vice President -- Senior Analyst. "We will also factor in the credit support provided by wildfire fund legislation enacted in July 2019 and SDG&E's ability to secure the required safety certification in September 2020 to access the fund" added Martel. The review will consider how much these regulatory features have reduced SDG&E's exposure to wildfire risk, a key environmental consideration and an important driver of the organization's credit quality.

The review for upgrade will also focus on SDG&E's ability to report robust credit metrics, specifically that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt will continue to exceed 20%, on a sustained basis. To that end, we will consider the pending order regarding the utility's 2022 and 2023 rates following the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) decision to implement a four-year general rate case cycle for SDG&E, as well as any updates to the utility's capital expenditure program.

The affirmation of SDG&E's P-2 short-term rating factors in the utility's strong liquidity profile that is underpinned by stable cash flow generation and its $1.5 billion credit facility that is scheduled to expire in 2024. At the end of September 2020, the facility was fully available following the repayment of previously outstanding borrowings using the net proceeds from its $400 million first mortgage bond (FMB) issuance in April 2020 and a $200 million 364-day term loan entered into in March 2020. This term loan, due in March 2021, and a $350 million FMB due in August 2021, represent the utility's next debt maturities.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: San Diego Gas & Electric Company

....Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....Senior Secured Shelf, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa1

....Preferred Shelf, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Preferred Shelf Non-Cumulative, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: San Diego Gas & Electric Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: San Diego Gas & Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

